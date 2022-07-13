It's official: Melbourne is the 15th best city in the world

We certainly know that we at Time Out love Melbourne. Now we know just how much you love it too – and why it's the 15th-best city in the world, according to the annual Global Time Out City Index.

In March 2022, we asked participants from 53 countries to answer anonymously about the food, culture, arts and infrastructure that makes their cities great. Now the results are in, and we're absolutely stoked to share how little ol' Melbs fared.

Thanks to our diversity, arts and culture scene, and amazing drinking and dining, our city came in at number 15 on the most highly rated cities list, above such global powerhouses as London and New York. A huge 92 per cent of people said they rated our food and drink culture, which comes as no surprise given the calibre of new openings we have seen over the last six months. Keeping up with the latest bars, cafés and restaurants in Melbourne has always felt like a sport, but now it has reached Olympic levels.

Arts and culture received a similarly high 87 per cent – and you only have to look around after dark to understand why. The state is currently lit up and illuminated with arts festivals featuring live music, outdoor installations and stunning semi-permanent exhibitions. And that's all in addition to the huge roster of musicals, theatre and visual arts currently available for your viewing pleasure.

Melbourne also scored highly in categories of diversity (78 per cent), and lots of participants also agreed it was easy to get around via public transport (74 per cent), to relax (69 per cent) and find green spaces (83 per cent). I mean, we know our city absolutely rocks – but a little external validation never hurts.

