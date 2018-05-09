Lulie Tavern is hosting some of Melbourne's top bars in its secret vault

Abbotsford boozer Lulie Tavern is hosting a handful of Melbourne's top bars in its vault for a weekly lock-in series every Friday until July 6. It will still be business as per usual in the front, but if you venture out the back, you'll find a very cosy pop-up in an old bank vault playing home to Mesa Verde (tequila and mezcal) on June 15, The Rum Diary Bar (rum, der) on June 22, The Elysian (whisky) on June 29 and Jungle Boy (tiki fun times) on July 6, with the bartenders of those establishments doing what they do best.

Entry is free, and Lulie encourages you to venture back and forth and have a chat with the bartenders shaking, stirring and pouring their wares. The vault has a 12-seater booth and a couple of bar stools, so things might get snug. We hope you love thy neighbour.