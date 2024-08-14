Remember the Entertainment Book? Since 1994, this brick-like bible was a treasure trove of great deals on dining, travel, shopping and entertainment. Well, the Entertainment Book is no longer – it’s now just called Entertainment, and it’s all online. The good news is that you can still access those deals from your phone with one handy app.

And these deals are super generous. Think: 25 per cent off your bill at Andrew McConnell's Fitzroy fine diner Cutler and Co (up to $50 off); 25 per cent off your bill at Italian stalwart Bottega (up to $50 off); and 25 per cent off all-day diner CBD Cumulus Inc (up to $50 off.) Fancy an even cheaper feed? There's tons of foodie deals to get around, such as buy one, get one free deals from the likes of Nene Chicken; 25 per cent off your bill at dumpling giant Din Tai Fung (up to $25 off); and 25 per cent discounts (up to $25 off) from beloved noodle purveyors like Bowltiful and Master Lanzhou.

There’s no catch, just fun and delicious eats and drinks, not to mention other offers on tropical island holidays, airfares, theatre and movie tickets and more. Entertainment’s aim is to help Aussies get out and discover new spots as well as enjoy good-value deals. And considering we’re all feeling the effects of cozzie livs at the moment, we’d say that sounds pretty ace.

Photograph: Vince Calligiuri

This year marks 30 years of the Entertainment Group, and in that time they’ve done more than just help people eat and drink well: The Entertainment Program has helped raise more than $110 million dollars for more than 50,000 fundraising organisations since 1994. And they've achieved this by donating 20 per cent of each membership to an Australian charity. Cool, hey?

If you love eating and drinking out (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?) or are looking for a thoughtful present, consider signing up for an Entertainment membership, which costs $70. You can do that here.

