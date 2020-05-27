Recreate classic Melbourne brunch dishes at home with this new charity cookbook

It features recipes from St Ali, Cibi, Liminal and more – plus, all proceeds go to a good cause

As we've been doing our part to stay at home for the past couple of months, it's likely many Melburnians have missed those long, languorous brunches with friends we used to have on a weekly basis. Luckily, the joys of Melbourne brunches can be recreated at home with the launch of a new cookbook featuring recipes from some of the city's best cafés.

Know your way around a fry pan? You can recreate over 100 of these dishes thanks to the Brunch in Melbourne cookbook. Recipes featured in the book include:

And you will not only be filling your body with delicious brunch favourites, but you'll also be filling your heart with good feelings. All proceeds of sales of the book go to Melbourne charity OnePlate, which supports sustainable food projects in places like the Philippines, Cambodia, Kenya, Congo and Rwanda.

You don't need to start with tricky Melbourne café signature dishes either. The book will teach you how to make brunch basics like poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold-drip coffee and even sourdough bread (though we recommend you get an idea of what you're in for with that one).

The book is available via the One Plate website, and it retails for $60.

