The legends behind Fancy Hank’s are opening up a karaoke-fuelled rooftop bar

Karaoke bars and rooftop bars have to be some of our favourite drinking destinations – so what happens when you combine the two, and add Malaysian and Singaporean hawker-style eats, views over Chinatown and an underground function space? You get what's potentially one of the most exciting openings of 2018 (and yep, it's early but we're calling it).

Heroes is the new four-level bar taking over Bourke Street early next year. The venture comes from Kent Bell, Mike Patrick, Daragh Kan and Myles Munro – the pros behind Fancy Hank’s and Good Heavens. They've joined forces with Alicia Cheong, who will be doing flame-grilled meats and hawker inspired snacks.

Photograph: Supplied

Cheong was the former head chef at Fancy Hank's, and they worked with her on their series of Majestic Hawker pop-ups, plus she spent the past year working in Singapore's Michelin-starred Restaurant Andre, so you know the food is going to be worth seeking out. Much like the Majestic Hawker pop-ups, the full food menu will be cooked over fire, so no gas stoves or ovens in sight.

You'll also find four private karaoke rooms downstairs, ready for you to belt out your best Bowie renditions until the wee hours. Back upstairs the rooftop terrace is set to take cues from the beer gardens of Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Penang; perfect for those hot sweaty nights in Melbourne.

Watch this space for more details about Heroes, opening early 2018.

In the mean time why not hit up one of Melbourne's 50 best bars.