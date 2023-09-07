Melbourne
The Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023 are coming

It’s time to celebrate the best restaurants and bars in Melbourne – and you can have your say, too

Leah Glynn
Leah Glynn
In 2023, Melbourne is well and truly alive with a flurry of delicious dining and drinking options. After a period of turbulence, followed by a hospitality-industry resurgence last year, Melbourne’s food and drinks scene is buzzing. From the laneways to the rooftops (and all the hidden spaces in between), we’ve spotted an exciting number of restaurant and bar openings. We’re talking more innovation, more diversity, more culinary visionaries and a fresh spate of offerings from established gems on the scene. 

So Time Out’s food and drink critics have had their work cut out for them, doing what they do best – eating and drinking their way around Melbourne to give our readers what Time Out has long specialised in: independent critical reviews of the city’s best.

Now, we’re almost ready to share with you our findings. The Time Out Food & Drink Awards Melbourne 2023, in partnership with Tyro, are almost here!

The nominees will be announced September 18, and the ultimate winners revealed at an event on October 16.

Presented in exclusive partnership with Tyro (and their partners Now Book It and Triniteq), the Time Out Food & Drink Awards Melbourne will showcase venues across the following categories:

  • Restaurant of the Year
  • Bar of the Year
  • Best Fine Dining Restaurant
  • Best Relaxed Dining Venue
  • Best Cheap Eat
  • Best Cocktail Bar
  • Best Wine Bar
  • Best Casual Drinking Venue
  • Best Innovation
  • Legend Award
  • People’s Choice: Favourite Restaurant
  • People’s Choice: Favourite Bar
  • People’s Choice: Favourite Pub
  • People’s Choice: Favourite Café
  • People’s Choice: Favourite Destination Venue 

The People’s Choice Awards are where we need your help. Public voting for these awards will open soon. Not only will you be able to share your views, but everyone who votes will go in the running for a major prize that all food and drink fans will want to get their hands on.

Will your favourite bar get a nod? Will your go-to restaurant make the shortlist of the critics’ favourites? Find out soon.

Want to stay across the Time Out Food & Drink Awards Melbourne 2023? Sign up for our newsletter, here.      

Hungry or thirsty right now? If you’re looking for food and drink inspiration, check out some of our existing Time Out Melbourne guides…

These are the best restaurants in Melbourne

These are the best bars in Melbourne

These are the best cafés in Melbourne

These are the best pubs in Melbourne

