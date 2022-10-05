If you’re after a good time, look no further than this little pasta bar in Fitzroy North. The vibe here is no frills but plenty of fun, with tables adorned with white paper tablecloths and pencils for doodling. It’s all about pasta here – mostly spaghetti – with a rotating menu of classics all at $9 a pop. And since there are $9 Negronis and carafes of wine too, you can eat and drink to your heart’s content and still walk away at well under $50 a head.
Sometimes our bank accounts can’t keep up with our social lives. Planned three dinners this week? Great. Just realised you’re going to have to spend every last dime? Not so great. Be it a midweek dinner with a friend or a date night, sometimes you’re in need of a place that doesn’t feel like a cheap eat, but won’t break the bank. Find our favourites in the list below.