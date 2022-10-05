If you’re after a good time, look no further than this little pasta bar in Fitzroy North. The vibe here is no frills but plenty of fun, with tables adorned with white paper tablecloths and pencils for doodling. It’s all about pasta here – mostly spaghetti – with a rotating menu of classics all at $9 a pop. And since there are $9 Negronis and carafes of wine too, you can eat and drink to your heart’s content and still walk away at well under $50 a head.