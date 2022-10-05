Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A cheeseburger sits on a silver plate with a Butcher's Diner napkin
Photograph: Patricia Sofra

Best dinners under $50

We’ve rounded up the best spots in Melbourne for a great feed that all fall under $50 a head, so you can play without losing all your pennies

Cjay Aksoy
Written by
Cjay Aksoy
Advertising

Sometimes our bank accounts can’t keep up with our social lives. Planned three dinners this week? Great. Just realised you’re going to have to spend every last dime? Not so great. Be it a midweek dinner with a friend or a date night, sometimes you’re in need of a place that doesn’t feel like a cheap eat, but won’t break the bank. Find our favourites in the list below. 

Looking for more great budget-friendly meals? Check out our round-up of 30 cheap lunch eats in Melbourne CBD for less than $15

Best dinners under $50

Good Times
Good Times

Good Times

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Fitzroy North

If you’re after a good time, look no further than this little pasta bar in Fitzroy North. The vibe here is no frills but plenty of fun, with tables adorned with white paper tablecloths and pencils for doodling. It’s all about pasta here – mostly spaghetti – with a rotating menu of classics all at $9 a pop. And since there are $9 Negronis and carafes of wine too, you can eat and drink to your heart’s content and still walk away at well under $50 a head.

Read more
La Pinta
Photograph: Stephen Laurence

La Pinta

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Reservoir

There’s a reason La Pinta is full most nights of the week – it’s good food that is unexpectedly on the cheap side. The place feels as though you’ve stumbled upon a wine bar somewhere in Europe, the menu of the day jotted on the chalkboard with plates (and wines) starting from $5. Most dishes hover around the $10-$15 mark, like chargrilled octopus skewers, and mussels with smoked leek and potatoes. Or, if you’re part of a group of five or more, opt for the $50 set menu and prepare to feast.

Read more
Advertising
Butchers Diner
Photograph: Patricia Sofra

Butchers Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Melbourne

While Butchers Diner may have started out as a late night feed for those stumbling home (it used to be open 24 hours!), it soon became a top spot even at peak eating hours. No surprises there, given its credentials under the hand of restaurateur Con Christopoulos (City Wine Shop, Siglo, The European). While the retro orange and white tiles – and $10 hamburger, $20 steak sandwich and $21 steak and eggs – may make it seem like a typical diner fare, this ain’t your average. It’s a worthy spot for your next catchup.

Read more
Los Hermanos
Photograph: Los Hermanos

Los Hermanos

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick

There are plenty of things one could spend $5 on, like tacos at Los Hermanos. If you’re after traditional Mexican food, this buzzing spot in Brunswick is where it’s at. There are seven equally impressive varieties to choose from – think: slow-cooked lamb, spiced chicken and battered fish – so keep them on rotation. You may even leave with some spare change. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Delhi Streets
Patricia Sofra

Delhi Streets

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

One usually steps out of Delhi Streets extremely satisfied, full to the brim and having generally spent under $40 for a massive feed. This probably explains why the little Indian restaurant is always bustling, and has been for almost a decade. It’s a fun, modern vibe here with Bollywood movie posters plastered to the walls and Indian pop music filling the room, so add it to your list for a cheap but enjoyable night out. 

Read more
Hanoi Mee Kitchen & Bar
Photograph: Facebook/Hanoi Mee Kitchen and Bar

Hanoi Mee Kitchen & Bar

Hanoi Mee may just be Port Melbourne’s best kept secret. Locals fill the modern Vietnamese joint almost every night, likely thanks to its inventive menu and accessible price point. You'll find dishes like 'VFC' (Vietnamese Fried Chicken), caramelised crispy pork hock in a sticky tamarind sauce and grilled salmon marinated in a chilli cashew pesto before being wrapped in banana leaves. It’s up there with some of the best Vietnamese in Melbourne, all at $45 a head if you opt for a set menu. Run, don’t walk.

 

Read more
Advertising
Misoya Sake Bar
Photograph: Facebook/Misoya Sake Bar

Misoya Sake Bar

It’s always a little trickier to find a good ramen as you venture out of the CBD, but thankfully Misoya in Brunswick will save Northsiders the trek. The ramen? Viscous and flavoursome. The gyoza? Crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside. The katsu curry? Bold and full of umami. This little spot is all you could ask for, with a cool vibe and comfortable beer garden out the back for warmer nights – and easily under $50 a head.

Read more
Recommended

    More on cheap eats

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.