Hem 27 Soft Shell Crab noodle soup
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The best soups in Melbourne

Brace yourself against Melbourne's cold weather with these hot bowls

Written by
Rose Johnstone
,
Delima Shanti
,
Rebecca Russo
&
Rushani Epa
From comforting classics to sinus-clearing spicy broth, we burned our tongues on a tonne of the city's soups to bring you the very best. Refer to this list when you need some salty, creamy, warming deliciousness – and mum’s not around to dish out the homemade stuff.

Feel like some more comforting food? Try the city's best noodle soups or Melbourne's best dumplings.

Melbourne's best soups

Pellegrini's Espresso Bar: minestrone
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Pellegrini's Espresso Bar: minestrone

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Nonna would be proud of this chunky minestrone soup. Packed with peas, carrot, zucchini, silverbeet, beans and celery, it’s your daily veggie quota swimming in a tomato base. It comes with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese and there’s even some tube pasta in there for good measure. Served with fresh buttered bread, this is as authentic Italian as you’re going to get outside the Boot.

Read more
Hem 27: banh canh cua
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Hem 27: banh canh cua

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Flemington
  • price 1 of 4

If you think Vietnamese noodle soups have light broths, try Hem 27’s banh canh cua, a rich soup made with silky tapioca noodles that are similar to udon. The thick crab gravy soup is slightly spicy and tangy, with flecks of crab meat. Toppings are generous – there’s fish cakes, mushrooms, and pork loaf – but the crowning glory is the deep fried soft shell crab.

Read more
Moroccan Soup Bar: harrira soup
Photograph: Amanda Summons

Moroccan Soup Bar: harrira soup

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy North
  • price 1 of 4

Moroccan Soup Bar is a northside establishment and owner Hana Assafari has successfully served her Moroccan cuisine here for over a decade. Her harrira soup is equal parts hearty and comforting – exactly what one seeks in a soup. It's a dish that's typically eaten when Muslims break their daily fast during Ramadan and in Assafari's version it comes with lashings of cumin, sweet paprika and turmeric and an array of pulses, legumes, herbs and root veg. It's good for your body and good for your soul.

Read more
Old Raffles Place: Bishan vegie laksa
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Old Raffles Place: Bishan vegie laksa

  • Restaurants
  • Singaporean
  • Collingwood
  • price 1 of 4

Could Old Raffles Place’s Bishan laksa be one of Melbourne’s best vegie laksas? We think so. Their creamy coconut-based noodle soup is big on peppery heat and is scattered with generous helpings of fried eggplant cubes, okra, snowpeas, bok choy and tofu. Unfortunately they use pork lard to cook dishes here, which is good news for meat-eaters, but makes this vegie laksa a no-go for vegetarians.

Read more
Book online
Shop Ramen: pork belly ramen
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Shop Ramen: pork belly ramen

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Sometimes we wish Shop Ramen sold their shoyu soup in takeaway cups for that afternoon pick-me-up, but until they do we’ll just have to keep ordering the pork belly ramen. The ramen’s clear broth with a light, soy sauce seasoning cuts through the richness of the slab of pork belly, which adds a smokiness to the soup. Don’t be afraid to make some noise when you slurp those al dente, handmade noodles.

Read more
Soi 38: beef boat noodle soup
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

Soi 38: beef boat noodle soup

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Soi 38’s life-giving boat noodle bowls will make you feel warm and cozy almost as soon as you smell the steaming broth. Go with the beef boat noodles that harness the sinus-clearing qualities of a hot and fragrant mix of chilli, star anise, lemongrass and galangal. Our bowl was topped with tender braised beef, beef balls, kangkong (water spinach), and fresh bean sprouts to help line your ribs.

Read more
Book online
Pho Chu The: beef pho
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Pho Chu The: beef pho

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond

They do one thing at Pho Chu The and they do it well. Their piping hot bowls of pho come out fast, and the huge bowls are decked out with spring onion, coriander and tender noodles. The broth is dark and salty from the bone marrow, and you should try the 'Special beef' if you're game for some offal in your soup. Vegetarians, you’ll have to ask nicely for the vego option.

Read more
Hungry for more cheap eats?

