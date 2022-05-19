Nonna would be proud of this chunky minestrone soup. Packed with peas, carrot, zucchini, silverbeet, beans and celery, it’s your daily veggie quota swimming in a tomato base. It comes with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese and there’s even some tube pasta in there for good measure. Served with fresh buttered bread, this is as authentic Italian as you’re going to get outside the Boot.
From comforting classics to sinus-clearing spicy broth, we burned our tongues on a tonne of the city's soups to bring you the very best. Refer to this list when you need some salty, creamy, warming deliciousness – and mum’s not around to dish out the homemade stuff.
