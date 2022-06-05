Melbourne
Umbra Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
Time Out says

An all vegan menu and refined cocktails from the team that brought us Goldilocks Rooftop Bar

Plant-based and Fitzroy tend to go hand in hand, and Umbra is here to attest to just that. 

Ryan Spurell (Estelle, Dinner by Heston, Fat Duck London, Brae) has joined forces with Vue De Monde apprentice chef Sarah Cremona to co-tailor the palate-inspiring vegan menu at the new Brunswick Street venue.

'Umbra', meaning shadow or shade in Latin, is aptly named for a menu dedicated to celebrating all things plant-based that grow in the shade. Elevating traditionally meat-based dishes like paté, croquettes, and bao with plant-based counterparts, its menu complements the pared-back vibe of the bar, with exposed bricks and plants aplenty. Brunswick Aces have created exclusive vegan cocktails to compliment Ryan and Sarah's menu, too.

Owner Tiffy Sze has long led the way in challenging the status quo, being one of the first female bar owners in Melbourne with her institutions Goldilocks and House of Corrections at the helm of quality Melbourne bar experiences. Tiffy also opened the first Chinese all-vegan restaurant, Gong De Lin, on Swanston Street and has used its success to guide the concept of Umbra Bar. 

Looking for more vegan feasts? Check out our guide to the best vegan restaurants in Melbourne.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
320 Brunswick Street
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.umbrabar.com.au
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 6pm-late
