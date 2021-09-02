How to create a great outdoor dining space at home

Incorporate a theme (if you want)

You’re going to really need your imagination for this one. Is your outdoor space a courtyard? Try and picture it as a sunlit courtyard somewhere overseas and tailor your meal, drinks and music to match that. A cheeky Spotify playlist and a portable speaker goes a long way. The same goes for a balcony – make it hotel-esque. Or if it’s a garden – go for a cute little tea party or similar. The world really is your oyster here.

Furnish your surrounds

If you’ve got an outdoor setting already, read on. If you don’t, bring out a table and chairs from inside your house or get crafty with a trestle table and a tablecloth. There's also the option to have a picnic with a picnic rug or a blanket. Throw some cushions on the ground too for extra comfort and invest in small portable picnic tables to quite literally elevate your food. For luxe, locally-designed outdoor furniture check out Tait.

Get a little bit fancy

Whether you have your parents' fancy wedding crockery or some fine op-shop wares, it’s time to polish your cutlery and bring out the big guns. Who says you can only reserve your special plates for special occasions? Set your table with plates, napkins, placemats, cutlery and whatever else you might have. Lacking a few key items? These local homeware stores can help.

Invest in candles or lanterns

There’s nothing more romantic than candlelight (that’s if you aren’t faced with gale-force winds), so invest in some decent unscented candles for your outdoor dinner party. If you’re on a budget, something as simple as tealight candles can still have a lovely effect, and if you have lanterns, hang or prop some of these around you. For ultra-cool candles have a look at Melbourne design store Jolie Laide.

Decorate with blooms

You might have plants and flowers in your backyard, but who says you can’t decorate your table with freshly picked ones? Purchase some flowers from any of our favourite local florists and get them delivered to your door, then assemble them around your space. Highly recommended if your outdoor area is a concrete wasteland.

Bring the indoors outdoors

If you’re relaxing outside during the day, bring out your indoor plants that like a bit of sunshine and place them around your outdoor area to add a bit more greenery and life to your setting. Don’t have any? Check out our guide to low-maintenance indoor plants and where to find them.

Don’t bug out

If you, like me, have a hive-inducing allergy to mosquitoes then it’s safe to say you’ll want to avoid them when trying to enjoy a pleasant meal outdoors. Light some citronella candles or coils and pop on the mosquito repellent. I’d advise against killing bugs though – remember you're sharing space with bugs in the outdoors and they have just as much of a right to be there as you do.

Keep it cool

There’s nothing worse than a lukewarm glass of wine swimming with fruit flies. While we can’t stop the flies, you can keep your drinks cool with an ice bucket, wine cooler sleeve or even a stubby holder. If you’ve got multiple drinks, whip out the ol’ Esky. You can also grab some high-quality glasses, ice buckets or vino from Prince Wine Store in South Melbourne. And find some of the city’s best drinks with our guide to alcohol delivery.

Have someone else do the cooking for you

Leave the food to the experts so you can focus on your setup. Grab a Balinese feast box that comes assembled from Warung Agus, head to Providoor and order an Italian-inspired shared feast from Hardware Club or take a trip to Greece with your local fish and chippery – all you need is a Greek salad, some freshly grilled fish and maybe a shot of ouzo. Check out our guide to Melbourne’s best takeaway and delivery options.

Be sun safe

If you have an outdoor cover or umbrella of sorts, you’re one of the lucky ones. For those of us who are subjected to direct sunlight that’s harsh enough to fry an egg, you’ll need to practice some sun safety. Slip, slop and slap – you know the drill! Pop on some SPF 50+ (we're big fans of Ultra Violette facial sunscreen) and/or a hat, don your fanciest shades and get ready for a dose of Vitamin D.

Play with fire

Take things to the next level and cook your food in the great suburban outdoors. Invest in a barbecue, hibachi grill or fire pit and flame grill your food (just make sure you’re happy for your clothes to reek of smoke!) Chef’s Hat in South Melbourne has a range of barbecue and grilling tools along with hibachis.