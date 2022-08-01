Every motherloving spice, seed and grain from Afghanistan to India and Ethiopia is available for sale at Dandenong Market, which is, without doubt, Melbourne’s most culturally diverse food market. Load up on banana blossoms and traditional Turkish lokma (fried dough balls soaked in sugar syrup), chuck a few sacks of basmati in your boot and make out like a bandit with change to spare. You’ll feel like Marco Polo.
Melbourne's reputation as a food-obsessed city is accurate and with good reason. We not only have amazing cafés and restaurants to dine at, but also lots of terrific markets to do our shopping. From farm-fresh fruit and vegetables to top-quality meat, cheese and smallgoods, Melbourne's markets give supermarkets a run for their money. And with so many spread across the city, there's always somewhere nearby to do the weekly shop, find that special ingredient, or go for lunch.