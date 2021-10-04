Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Craft beer
Photograph: Justin Kern

Shopper’s guide to Bridge Road

Start at the Punt Road end of this Richmond strip and shop your way down for some great bargains and hidden treasures

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Sadly, there are a lot of vacant shops on Bridge Road these days, but that doesn't mean that aren't plenty of excellent shops to browse on your next day off. Refresh your wardrobe with garments from fashion purveyors like Havana Blue and new shoes from old-school cobbler Wootten. And if you're shopping for something for that special someone, you've also got a few adorable gift shops selling beautiful locally-made products that are sure to put smiles on faces.

Once you've exhausted Bridge Road, maybe Chapel Street will bear further investigation. 

Shops on Bridge Road

#39: Wootten

#39: Wootten

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

Wootten is run by second-generation cordwainer Jess Cameron-Wootten, a trained shoemaker with roots in industrial design. Jess and his shoemaking team take their time to craft and create distinctive pieces for each customer, all the way from the initial consultation and design to the measuring, making, cobbling, stitching and final fitting. If you've been riding the slow fashion train but have been struggling with finding solid shoes, get a high-quality pair made and just replace the sole whenever it gets worn down. 

Read more
#64: Pookipoiga
Photograph: Pookipoiga

#64: Pookipoiga

  • Shopping
  • Gifts
  • Richmond

'Pookipoiga' is a Finnish word that translates to 'little washer boy,' and the phrase is commonly used to refer to clothes pegs. Yes, you'll find clothes pegs of all kinds at this little shop on Bridge Road. But you'll also find a wide assortment of goodies ranging from homewares and jewellery to chocolates and cookbooks. There's a little bit of everything here, making it the perfect place to shop for gifts for everyone in your life. If you get a little overwhelmed looking at all of the options, Pookipoiga also offers ready-made gift packs to make your life easier. 

Read more
Advertising
#73: House of Handmade
Photograph: House of Handmade

#73: House of Handmade

  • Shopping
  • Gifts
  • Richmond

This quaint little handmade gift shop opened in 2016 and quickly became a local favourite. Most of the makers and artists it stocks are based in Melbourne, and nearly everything in the store is Australian. You'll find jewellery, candles, prints, funky Melbourne and Australiana souvenirs, baby gifts, children's toys and so much more. Special shoutout to the kind of people who likes surprising their friends with one-of-a-kind pieces: many of the products in the store are one-off, so you can be sure no one else can get their hands on it. 

Read more
#130: Batsanis

#130: Batsanis

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

Without a doubt the place to go if you are a guy looking for shoes of any description. Here you'll find a great selection of suit shoes in a whole host of styles and colours, plus street shoes that could be worn anywhere and everywhere. When you step into the black interior, you'll feel like you entered the Batcave. The shop is just as sleek as its wares, and you'll be so keen to leave the shop in your fancy new leather shoes. 

Read more
Advertising
#146: Havana Blue

#146: Havana Blue

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

Havana Blue is more of a sea of white and grey. The floaty linen and pure cotton kaftans, blouses and pants, are relaxed and make you dream of summer barbeques or beach holidays. However, you’ll have to fork out for such quality, so it’s probably not ideal if you are shopping on a budget.

Read more
#178: Bariano

#178: Bariano

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

The go-to shop for formal dresses with a contemporary twist. Colours are aimed at those who enjoy being the centre of attention, and the prices are reasonable so you're free to get your accessorising on.

Read more
Advertising
#194: Landes

#194: Landes

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

This store's got a fun, airy vibe. With kooky stylings from the likes of MINKPINK, Ladakh, Junk, Downtown, Bluejuice and All About Eve, you’re sure to find something a bit different.

Read more
#221: Bonds Outlet Richmond

#221: Bonds Outlet Richmond

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

Not all of us enjoy high-rolling it when it comes to buying underwear, but there's no doubt that we all love a good, comfy pair of undies that are made to last. At Bonds factory outlet, you'll find excess stock, discontinued lines and factory seconds from the brand, as well as T-shirts, bras, pillows and socks from brands including Berlei, Red Robin, Jockey and Tontine.

Read more
Advertising
#292: Purvis Beer
Photograph: Justin Kern

#292: Purvis Beer

  • Shopping
  • Bottle shops
  • Richmond

When Purvis Beer – sister store to the older Surrey Hills branch – opened its doors in 2010, craft beer was still in the early days of popularity. Slotting into the fertile grounds of Richmond, Purvis has established itself over nearly a decade as one of the best bottle shops for craft beer in the city. With a ridiculous 1200 beers stocked in-store and online, Purvis is the sort of place beer lovers could spend a full afternoon just browsing (and racking up a decent total). 

Read more
#404: Passionfruit

#404: Passionfruit

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

A feminist-owned sex shop means this store's less about raunch and blow-up dolls, more about buying toys that are fun to use (together or alone). There's the standard array of high-tech, German- and Scandinavian-made vibrators, along with books, lingerie, lubes, and oils.

 

Read more

More great shopping near you

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.