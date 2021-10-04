Wootten is run by second-generation cordwainer Jess Cameron-Wootten, a trained shoemaker with roots in industrial design. Jess and his shoemaking team take their time to craft and create distinctive pieces for each customer, all the way from the initial consultation and design to the measuring, making, cobbling, stitching and final fitting. If you've been riding the slow fashion train but have been struggling with finding solid shoes, get a high-quality pair made and just replace the sole whenever it gets worn down.
Sadly, there are a lot of vacant shops on Bridge Road these days, but that doesn't mean that aren't plenty of excellent shops to browse on your next day off. Refresh your wardrobe with garments from fashion purveyors like Havana Blue and new shoes from old-school cobbler Wootten. And if you're shopping for something for that special someone, you've also got a few adorable gift shops selling beautiful locally-made products that are sure to put smiles on faces.
Once you've exhausted Bridge Road, maybe Chapel Street will bear further investigation.