Start at the Punt Road end of this Richmond strip and shop your way down for some great bargains and hidden treasures

Sadly, there are a lot of vacant shops on Bridge Road these days, but that doesn't mean that aren't plenty of excellent shops to browse on your next day off. Refresh your wardrobe with garments from fashion purveyors like Havana Blue and new shoes from old-school cobbler Wootten. And if you're shopping for something for that special someone, you've also got a few adorable gift shops selling beautiful locally-made products that are sure to put smiles on faces.

