The little strip that links shabby haven Smith Street with its ever-so-slightly more uppercrust cousin Brunswick Street should not be overlooked

Gertrude Street is the small street that links Fitzroy and Collingwood, and while it may seem unassuming it's filled with lots of fun independent stores. Within its one-kilometre span, you'll find everything from vintage and eclectic homewares to locally made prints to put in your home. Make some time to check out this microcosm that combines the best of Fitzroy and Collingwood.

