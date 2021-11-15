Tickets: $107 per person through the Kewpie website.

Brunswick Street institution Bimbo recently rebranded to Kewpie to pay homage to the giant Kewpie baby doll on the building’s exterior, but it's still slinging the same cheap pizzas and good vibes as before. Doors for the NYE party open at midday, with $5 pizzas making the rounds to help line your stomach beforehand, and things will start to heat up around 8pm with a line-up of DJs to help get the party started. From 9pm, the package kicks off and you'll have access to four hours of bottomless house spirits, tap beers, house wines and roaming pizzas. A lot of NYE parties end around 1am, but after the year we've all had, Kewpie is staying open until 3am to keep the good vibes going for as long as possible.