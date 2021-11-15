Melbourne
Melbourne Skyline on New Years Eve
Photograph: Chris Phutully/CC

The best New Year's events in Melbourne

It's finally time to say goodbye to the hellish year that 2021 has been

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Oh, 2021. What a year you've been, and we don't mean that in a good way. We're guessing you're more than ready to say goodbye to all the bad juju and welcome 2022 with open arms, and so are some of our favourite venues in Melbourne. From club nights to rooftop bars with great views of the fireworks, there's plenty happening around the city to help you ring in the new year in style. 

Check out our roundup of all the best things to do in Melbourne for New Year's Eve.

Celebrate NYE in style

Bang Bang at the Rifle Club
Photograph: Supplied

Bang Bang at the Rifle Club

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Elsternwick

Tickets: $183 per person through the Eventbrite website.

Espresso Martinis are like the more sophisticated version of the vodka Red Bull, and if you're a fan, Bang Bang is bringing back its beloved Espresso Martini power hour for NYE from 10pm to 11pm. Bottomless spritzes, spirits, beers, proseccos and wines will also be on offer. And it's a rookie mistake to drink on an empty stomach, so the Bang Bang team will be slinging an assortment of dishes to help line your belly. For entertainment, you can expect DJs and roving live entertainment all night long to help you ring in the new year in style. 

The Boatbuilders Yard
Photograph: Supplied

The Boatbuilders Yard

  • Bars
  • South Wharf

Tickets: $152 per person through the Eventbrite website.

This award-winning bar and café on the water of South Wharf is hosting a Miami beach-themed New Year's Eve party complete with tiki cocktails. Tickets come with an all-inclusive drink and food package so you can enjoy unlimited beer, wine, bubbles and cocktails as well as a variety of food options. The party will take place in the expansive indoor and outdoor beer garden, and DJs will be playing all night long.

Riverland Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Riverland Bar

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Tickets: $152 per person through the Eventbrite website.

Say goodbye to 2021 in style at this garden oasis located in the historic Federation Wharf along the banks of the Yarra. If you're the type of person who likes to start your New Year's Eve celebrations early, doors open for this event at 7.30pm and the packages are on offer from 8.30pm. Tickets include unlimited beer, wine, bubbles, house spirits and plenty of food to help you get through the night. 

Arbory Bar and Eatery
Photograph: Supplied/Simon Shiff

Arbory Bar and Eatery

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Tickets: Start at $165 per person through the Arbory website.

This year, the Arbory Afloat and Arbory Bar and Eatery teams are joining forces to ring in the new year with a 'Night of Versace' party. If you sadly can't make it to Saint Tropez or Mykonos, this night filled with glamour, dancing, music, food and drinks will be the next best thing. Dress to the nines and celebrate with unlimited drinks, premium canapés, a special live performance from the Huxley's and tunes from Melbourne DJs Mugen, Anyo and Edd Fisher. 

 

Kewpie
Photograph: Supplied

Kewpie

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Tickets: $107 per person through the Kewpie website.

Brunswick Street institution Bimbo recently rebranded to Kewpie to pay homage to the giant Kewpie baby doll on the building’s exterior, but it's still slinging the same cheap pizzas and good vibes as before. Doors for the NYE party open at midday, with $5 pizzas making the rounds to help line your stomach beforehand, and things will start to heat up around 8pm with a line-up of DJs to help get the party started. From 9pm, the package kicks off and you'll have access to four hours of bottomless house spirits, tap beers, house wines and roaming pizzas. A lot of NYE parties end around 1am, but after the year we've all had, Kewpie is staying open until 3am to keep the good vibes going for as long as possible. 

The Provincial
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Provincial

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Tickets: $150 per person through the Provincial Hotel website.

Soak up all the happenings of Brunswick Street from up on the Provincial Hotel's rooftop, where you'll get to partake in bottomless house beers, wines and spirits. You'll receive a free cocktail upon arrival, and Moon Dog's beloved Fizzer seltzers will also be free-flowing. For food, canapes and other snacks will be making the rounds. If you're keen on something more substantial to eat beforehand, the ground floor will be open for dinner bookings before the festivities kick off. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes so you can spend all night on the dancefloor. 

Welcome To Thornbury
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Welcome To Thornbury

  • Bars
  • Northcote

Tickets: $99-$129 per person through the Eventbrite website.

Party like it's 1999 at Welcome to Thornbury's Y2K party. Think party favours like glowsticks and candy necklaces, guests dressed in 2000s attire, and DJs spinning the best tracks from 1999. For $99, you'll receive four hours of bottomless beer, wine, sparkling and soft drink and a burger from the Mr Burger truck, and if you opt for the $129 package, you'll also get access to bottomless house spirits. Doors will be open from 5pm, but the festivities won't fully kick off until 8pm. Get your hands on some tickets and start planning out your Y2K attire.

The Local Taphouse
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

The Local Taphouse

  • Bars
  • St Kilda

Tickets: $157 per person through the Eventbrite website.

The Local Taphouse is hitting rewind and taking guests back to the 90s this NYE. Be sure to don your best double denim and track down your old tube tops and pleated skirts because there will be prizes for the best dressed. DJs will be banging out iconic 90s anthems, and your ticket will include access to unlimited beer, wine, cocktails (including some 90s classics) and canapés. Gather the gang for a fun trip through time. 

Stomping Ground
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Stomping Ground

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Collingwood

Tickets: $157 per person through the Eventbrite website.

If you're primarily a beer drinker, what could be better than ringing in the New Year at one of Melbourne's best breweries? Tickets include unlimited access to a huge range of craft beers, as well as wines, cocktails and non-alcoholic options. When you get snacky, keep an eye out for staff roaming around with canapés fresh from the kitchen. Put the past year behind you and throw down on the dancefloor with your friends. Dressing up is optional, but there will be prizes awarded for the best dressed. 

Loop Roof
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Loop Roof

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

Tickets: $223-239 per person through the Eventbrite website.

This award-winning twin-tiered rooftop garden has some of the best city views in Melbourne, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a better vantage point for fireworks. Plus, the rooftop garden features hundreds of exotic species of plants to make you feel like you're in a green oasis. Tickets include free-flowing spirits, wines, tap beers and ciders, and you'll receive a glass of sparkling upon arrival. Feast on gourmet savoury canapés as well as an abundance of sweet dessert canapés as you look out onto the city. 

Ponyfish Island
Photograph: Ponyfish Island/Melissa Cowan

Ponyfish Island

  • Bars
  • Southbank

Tickets: $190 per person through the Eventbrite website.

If you're less keen on big, blowout parties and more into a cosy and intimate celebration, Ponyfish Island should be your go-to this year. Tickets come with access to unlimited bubbles, beer, wine, soft drink and pizza over the course of four hours, and live entertainment will also be playing. This venue is small and seating is limited, so be sure to get your tickets quickly if you're keen. 

Or see the fireworks from these rooftop bars

