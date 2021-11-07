Rustle up your gals (or guys, let’s not be too traditional) and saddle up for a two-hour horse ride along the stunning Mornington Peninsula. This company also offers packages for groups, so you can soak in the Peninsula Hot Springs after your ride or sit down to lunch at the St Andrews Beach Brewery.
Cost: Rides start at $99 per person.
We don't want to put the penis straw industry out of business, but they do not make a hen's party. Nor does a dollar-shop sash or a stripper. These things are all fine, but if you really want to have a good time then try out one of these unorthodox group activities for your hen's party.
For more hen's adventures, check out the 101 things to do in Melbourne before you die; or blow your whole budget on a fancy dinner at one of the best restaurants in town.