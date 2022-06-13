Melbourne
Children's International Film Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Classic Cinemas, Elsternwick
A claymation grandpa and his granddaughter who is holding a small pig.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Get your little movie buffs enjoying local and international kids’ films at CHIFF

If you have any tiny film fans at home, there's exciting news to share with them: the Children's International Film Festival is returning to Melbourne for a fourth year, with a program brimming with flicks for kids of all ages. Screening at Classic Cinemas in Elsternwick, Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn and Cameo Cinemas in Belgrave, this year's program features 21 kid-friendly movies and TV series screenings from across the globe.

"For me, nothing beats seeing kids' films in a theatre packed with excited children and their families, all brought together to share the experience of watching a film made especially for them," says festival director Thomas Caldwell. 

Among this year's highlights are Mironins, which follows the misadventures of three tiny paint drops who escape from museum paintings, and a 40th-anniversary screening of The Secret of NIMH by acclaimed filmmaker Don Bluth (The Land Before Time, All Dogs Go to Heaven, Anastasia)

Older kids are also catered for with Oink, a stop-motion comedy flick that tells the story of a pet pig trying desperately to avoid becoming part of a sausage competition, and King, which sees a brother and sister unite with their grandfather on a cross-country adventure to return a smuggled lion cub back to its home. 

Screenings will take place from May 28 to June 13, and tickets start at $13.50 for single admission and $48 for a family pass. Before the movies start, you can also enjoy an array of fun activities and events taking place in the cinema foyer, including face painting sessions, art workshops, crafts and more. 

For more information and to buy tickets, head to the CHIFF website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.chiff.com.au/
Address:
Classic Cinemas
9 Gordon St
Elsternwick
Melbourne
3185
Contact:
www.classiccinemas.com.au
03 9524 7900
Transport:
Nearby stations: Elsternwick
Price:
$13.50-$48

Dates and times

