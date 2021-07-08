Fireside Yarra Valley 2021

Take part in 16 days of wine, food, and fires at some of Yarra Valley's finest winemakers

From July 17 to August 1, you’ve been invited to fill your belly and warm yourself up with the finest winemakers across Yarra Valley. After going virtual for 2020, Fireside is back with a 16-day programme filled with winemaker dinners, fireside brunches, pizza parties, cooking classes and more.

You can look forward to events like a four-course feast that includes lamb and beef cooked over a traditional Asado fire pit; a brunch paired with sparkling cocktails; a fireside lunch with snacks cooked on a hibachi grill; and a feast of slow-cooked meats and mulled wines.

If you’d rather pair your glass of vino with the chance to view some adorable native wildlife, book a ticket to ‘Wine & Wildlife’ to explore the Healesville Sanctuary.

Participating wineries include Oakridge, Seville Estate, Six Acres Wine, Innocent Bystanders and more. Visit some of your favourites at their estates or find new wineries to fall in love with.

Tickets vary in price and inclusions, so head to their website to explore and book tickets to the events making up this year’s festival.