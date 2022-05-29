Melbourne
An image from Sissy, a queer dance event.
Photograph: Supplied

How to celebrate World Pride Month in Melbourne

We've rounded up the best pride events and the parties and places where you can have a queer boogie

Alannah Maher
Adena Maier
Written by
Alannah Maher
&
Adena Maier
We’ll just come out and say it, Melbourne’s queer scene is one of the most thriving in the country. Sure, Sydney has that hallowed reputation from the legacies of Oxford Street and the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. But Melbourne, the alternative sister, has gone on and grown a winning personality. Northside is arguably the queer social epicentre, but all throughout the city you’ll find welcoming enclaves. 

With the bulk of Australia’s queer festivities taking place at the start of the year during our summer season, World Pride Month in June is often overshadowed Down Under – and the weather is not very conducive to booty shorts, chaps and mesh singlets this time of year. However in spite of this, and everything else going on in the world, Melbourne’s community is determined to fly the rainbow flag and promote unity. 

Scroll for our top picks of pride events and places to have a queer boogie this Pride Month.

Did you know that Melbourne is home to the first purpose-built centre for Australia's LGBTIQ+ communities? Read about the Victorian Pride Centre here.

Melbourne’s Pride Month events

Printed Protest exhibition
Photograph: Australian Queer Archives

Printed Protest exhibition

The Pride Centre and the Australian Queer Archives are presenting an exhibition of banners, posters and other materials from LGBTIQ+ rallies and campaigns from the last several decades. It's open to the public throughout Pride Month, and you can also attend free talks about activism and change through the lens of printed materials on June 5 and 25. Register your interest here

 

Sunday Sizzle
Photograph: Gay Stuff Markets

Sunday Sizzle

On June 5 from 12.30pm to 7pm, the Pride Centre is hosting a day of LGBTIQ+ celebration. The event will kick off with a smoking ceremony on the rooftop, followed by performances from shOUT Youth Chorus, DJ Gay Dad and a variety of drag performers. Drinks and snags will be available until 7pm, and be sure to peruse the Gay Stuff Markets in the theatrette. 

Spill the Tea
Photograph: John Gollings

Spill the Tea

On June 11, pop on over to the Pride Centre from 1pm to 4pm for complimentary afternoon tea and cakes. Hares and Hyenas bookshop will be open if you're keen to pick up some new LGBTIQ+ reads, and you can also check out the Printed Protest exhibition. 

Queer parties and places for a boogie

Melbourne best drag shows

