How to celebrate World Pride Month in Melbourne

We’ll just come out and say it, Melbourne’s queer scene is one of the most thriving in the country. Sure, Sydney has that hallowed reputation from the legacies of Oxford Street and the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. But Melbourne, the alternative sister, has gone on and grown a winning personality. Northside is arguably the queer social epicentre, but all throughout the city you’ll find welcoming enclaves.

With the bulk of Australia’s queer festivities taking place at the start of the year during our summer season, World Pride Month in June is often overshadowed Down Under – and the weather is not very conducive to booty shorts, chaps and mesh singlets this time of year. However in spite of this, and everything else going on in the world, Melbourne’s community is determined to fly the rainbow flag and promote unity.

Scroll for our top picks of pride events and places to have a queer boogie this Pride Month.

