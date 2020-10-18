How to watch the 2020 AFL Grand Final in Melbourne

It’s not happening here at the MCG, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it from your home in Melbourne

It’s not that one day in September. It’s October. It’s also 2020, and we all know what that means. The AFL Grand Final isn’t happening at Melbourne Cricket Ground this year – it’s being moved to the Gabba.

It sucks, we’re not going to lie. But there is some good news: two Victorian teams, Richmond and Geelong, are in it, so this is still a significantly Victorian affair, even if we can’t cheer them on from inside or outside the MCG. The second bit of good news: we can still enjoy the game from home – and you better believe we’re going to be shouting loudly to get out all that pent-up 2020 aggression.

The 2020 AFL Grand Final is being held on Saturday, October 24 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (also known as the Gabba). It’s the first time in AFL history (that’s 123 years) that the Grand Final is being held outside Melbourne. The game will be between the Richmond Tigers and the Geelong Cats.

As usual, it’s playing on free-to-air television on Channel Seven or 7Plus with coverage starting at 4.30pm. The pre-game entertainment starts at 6.30pm and will feature the likes of DMA’s, Electric Fields with Thelma Plum and Busby Marou, Cub Sport and Wolfmother lead singer Andrew Stockdale. Sheppard will play the halftime show.

The official game will kick off at 7.30pm. The weather for Saturday is tipped to reach 28ºC in Brisbane, with some showers.

Food-wise, you’re sorted with Melbourne’s best pubs and restaurants pulling together great at-home AFL Grand Final meal packs. They include anything from Peking duck pies to hot jam doughnut cannoli – check them out here.

A reminder: under Melbourne’s current restrictions you aren’t allowed to have people over to your house unless you have a “single bubble” or intimate partner arrangement. You can, however, now gather in groups of ten (from a maximum of two households) outdoors. So we’d suggest grabbing a mate and heading down to your nearest park, streaming your game from your phone or laptop and enjoying it outdoors with some food and drink.

Not much into the footy? Here are even more things to do in Melbourne on the Grand Final long weekend 2020.