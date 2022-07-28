Melbourne
Melbourne Food & Wine Festival 30 Under 30

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Regent Theatre, Melbourne
30 under 30 talented chefs
CLINT PELOSO
Time Out says

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival is celebrating 30 years with an epic gala dinner by 30 of Victoria's best young chefs

The Melbourne Food & Wine Festival (MFWF) is marking its 30th anniversary with a celebration of grand proportions, showcasing some of the state’s best up-and-coming talent in the culinary industry in a 30 Under 30 dining series. 

Held in the Regent Theatre’s Plaza Ballroom, 30 chefs from the likes of Gimlet, Attica, Society, and Amaru will come together to create the ultimate dining experience – with 30 dishes on offer. It'll be their take on the brave new world of food, with a wild and outrageous gala dinner like no other. "We have the most dynamic young talent in the world, and we can't wait to put them front and centre at 30 Under 30," says Anthea Loucas Bosha, CEO of Food + Drink Victoria (the parent company behind MFWF).

Following the gala, diners can get the opportunity to enjoy the company of the chefs and their food in a more intimate setting, with multi-course lunches and dinners held with smaller groups at locations like Matilda 159, Cutler & Co and Stokehouse.

The gala dinner will be held at 6pm on Thursday, July 28, with tickets priced at $250pp. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 15 and can be purchased at the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival's website.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
Regent Theatre
191 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
marrinergroup.com.au/venues/regent-theatre
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street

Dates and times

