Timeout

Slava Ukraini Fundraiser

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Thornbury Bowls Club, Thornbury
A blue tiered cake with yellow and green frosting.
Photograph: Mali Bakes
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Thornbury is getting behind Ukraine with a cosy silent auction and raffle fundraiser with incredible prizes

It's been around four months since Russia invaded Ukraine and turned life upside down for millions of Ukrainians. And in that time, frontline surgeons have been working around the clock to treat war injuries while also living in fear of encroaching soldiers and artillery assault. 

If you're wondering how you can help in a meaningful way, you can participate in the Slava Ukraini fundraiser at the Thornbury Bowls Club on July 3. All proceeds raised from the night will be donated to the Help UA Surgeons official charity, and the organisation plans to use the money to purchase electrosurgical equipment for military hospitals.

There will be raffle prizes and a silent auction, with prizes donated by some of our city's most beloved makers, events and stores. Participants can win books from Readings, drinks from Starward Whisky, movie tickets from Palace Cinemas, art by Todd Johnson, blooms from Tomfool Flowers, classes at Good Vibes Yoga Studio and a six-month pass to No Lights No Lycra.

You could also be the lucky recipient of tickets to Meredith Music Festival, the AFL finals, Melbourne Theatre Company shows and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra sessions; clothing from Alpha60, SÜK Workwear and Happy Socks; ceramics from Ella Reweti, Leaf & Thread and Hermon Blue; beauty experiences from Sense of Self Bathhouse and Miss Jays Nails and Beauty; and dining experiences at Estelle, 1800Lasagna, Short Round, All Are Welcome and Industry Beans

While you decide which goods to bid on, you can also shop from a cake stall featuring tasty baked goods from the likes of Mali Bakes, Miss Trixie Drinks Tea, All Are Welcome, Tarts Anon, Wildwood Bakery, Loafer Broad, Baker Bleu, Happii Belly, Rat the Cafe, Mabels, Yolanda Whelon and Rosemary Andrews. 

Entry to the event is $10, and you can book through the website. If you can't make it to the auction, you can donate directly to the cause here.

Looking for more ways to help? We've rounded up Ukrainian organisations to support, petitions to sign and reliable sources of news to read here.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
events.humanitix.com/slava-ukraini-fundraiser
Address:
Thornbury Bowls Club
27 Ballantyne Street, Thornbury
Melbourne
3071
Price:
$10
Opening hours:
Sun 2pm-7pm

Dates and times

Buy
