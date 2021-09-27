Two hours from Melbourne

Probably one of the most accessible waterfalls on this list can be found near Marysville. Steavenson Falls is one of the state’s tallest waterfalls, dropping a total of 84 metres into the Steavenson River valley. Visitors can walk the short 350 metres towards the viewing platform under the falls, where you can see a usually consistently strong flow cascading over tiered rock platforms. If you’re up for it, there’s a steep track that leads up to the top of the falls and gives a great view of the nearby mountain peaks. Continue your walk over towards the Keppell Lookout (13km return) or head to the tree fern gully (8km return).