Two hours from Melbourne
Sheoak Falls is one of the most popular waterfalls near Lorne and is a perfect stopping point if you're driving along Great Ocean Road. On your journey to the falls, you'll pass through coastal woodlands and wet forests. The walk is short and fairly easy for beginner hikers, and if you feel like a longer trek you can continue up the trail to see Swallow Cave. You might be lucky enough to spot Tree Martins, which are adorable and slender swallows, using mud from the creek to build their nests.