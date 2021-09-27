Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

Water cascading down rocks at Agnes Falls.
Photograph: Josie Withers/Visit Victoria

The best waterfalls in Victoria

Plan a post-lockdown road trip to these major cascades and waterfalls near Melbourne

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
&
Adena Maier
Victoria is peppered with cascading rivers, some with plunge pools you can swim in and some dotted beside awe-inspiring bush walks. We're getting closer and closer to our vaccination targets with each passing day, so have a look at our list of the 13 best waterfalls in Victoria and start planning a post-lockdown road trip. Be sure to pack a picnic so that you can sit back, relax and take in the views. Take a look at our favourites below.

Keep up to date with Victoria's current rules and restrictions here.

Best waterfalls near Melbourne

Sheoak Falls
Photograph: Belinda VanZanen/Visit Victoria

1. Sheoak Falls

Two hours from Melbourne

Sheoak Falls is one of the most popular waterfalls near Lorne and is a perfect stopping point if you're driving along Great Ocean Road. On your journey to the falls, you'll pass through coastal woodlands and wet forests. The walk is short and fairly easy for beginner hikers, and if you feel like a longer trek you can continue up the trail to see Swallow Cave. You might be lucky enough to spot Tree Martins, which are adorable and slender swallows, using mud from the creek to build their nests. 

Agnes Falls
Photograph: Josie Withers/Visit Victoria

2. Agnes Falls

Three hours from Melbourne

Situated nearly 200 kilometres out of Melbourne you'll find the highest single span falls in Victoria. Agnes Falls cascades 59 metres down and over rocks into a deep gorge, and the walk there takes you through a beautiful blue gum forest. It's the perfect spot for a picnic, so pack a lunch and prepare to take in the view. Keep your eyes peeled for the abundance of native wildlife that call this area home. 

Gooram Falls
Photograph: Philip Mallis/Creative Commons

3. Gooram Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Two hours from Melbourne

Near Euroa in North East Victoria lies Gooram Falls, a thunderously loud waterfall that includes several cascades that fall over rock pools. Park at the nearby car park and it’s only a 400-metre stroll towards the falls, which is the perfect spot for a picnic (or a cheeky dip if the weather’s nice).  

Woolshed Falls
Photograph: Mertie/Creative Commons

4. Woolshed Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Beechworth

Three hours from Melbourne

Up north towards Beechworth is where you’ll find Woolshed Falls, in the Chiltern-Mt Pilot National Park. Woolshed is only a ten-minute drive from Beechworth, and it’s in this area where thousands of miners lived during the height of the Gold Rush in the 1850s. The falls themselves are a short walk from the car park, and you’ll be able to see water gush over weathered rocks into waiting rock pools below. The water can be especially gushy after a heavy rain, but be careful on the rocks as they will be slippery.

Triplet Falls

5. Triplet Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Two hours from Melbourne

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds at Erskine Falls, we’d suggest Triplet Falls. Located in the Great Otway National Park a little further down the coast, it features three cascades that flow through mossy tree ferns and lush green rainforest. Follow the allocated two-kilometre loop train from the Triplet Falls car park for an easy to moderate one-hour walk in the wild.

MacKenzie Falls
Photograph: Roberto Seba

6. MacKenzie Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Three hours from Melbourne

There’s nothing quite like the walk towards Mackenzie Falls. Found smack bang in the middle of the dry and craggy Grampians National Park, Mackenzie Falls is a gorgeous surprise. You’ll hear the falls before you actually see them as you descend down the steep yet well-marked path. Eventually, you’ll set eyes on the cascade, which thunders over a vertical slab of rock into a deep pool of fresh water.

Erskine Falls

7. Erskine Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Lorne

Two hours from Melbourne

The coastal region close to the Great Ocean Road is filled with waterfalls, and Erskine Falls is certainly one of the best. Located a short 10km drive from Lorne, this thunderous waterfall plunges about 30 metres down into the gully of the Erskine River. You can view it from two lookouts: the upper lookout is an easy five minutes from the car park, and the lower lookout is a steeper descent to the base of the falls. For the adventurous types, there’s a 23-kilometre hike that takes you past a few smaller falls near Erskine as well.

Hopetoun Falls
Photograph: Parks Victoria

8. Hopetoun Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Two hours from Melbourne

Another Otway National Park wonder is Hopetoun Falls, a 30-metre-tall waterfall that plummets into the Aire River. Visitors can descend via a well-maintained set of stairs that lead to a viewing platform that’s within spitting distance of the foot of the falls. And when we say spitting distance, we mean it. Prepare to get wet. The walk is a one-kilometre return trip, which should only take about 30 minutes.

Trentham Falls
Photograph: Rob Blackburn/Visit Victoria

9. Trentham Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

One hour from Melbourne

Trentham Falls is located in the Hepburn Shire, near Daylesford and Hepburn Springs, and has the distinct honour of being one of the longest single drop waterfalls in Victoria. Head in after a good downpour and you’ll see water gushing some 32 metres over 40,000-year-old basalt cliffs. The falls are also very easy to get to. Follow signs to the Trentham Falls car park, then it’s just a short walk down a signposted path towards the viewing area.

Wannon Falls
Photograph: Cafuego/Creative Commons

10. Wannon Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Three hours from Melbourne

Wannon Falls is classified as a punchbowl waterfall, meaning water descends in a single 30-metre-tall flow into a big “punchbowl”-looking pool. It’s located just west of Hamilton, in western Victoria. The waterfall is fed by the Wannon River, and you’ll learn a lot about the local flora, fauna and Koori history while there. While in the area, we suggest visiting the local Nigretta Falls as well.

Steavenson Falls
Photograph: Robert Blackburn | Steavenson Falls, Marysville

11. Steavenson Falls

  • Attractions

Two hours from Melbourne

Probably one of the most accessible waterfalls on this list can be found near Marysville. Steavenson Falls is one of the state’s tallest waterfalls, dropping a total of 84 metres into the Steavenson River valley. Visitors can walk the short 350 metres towards the viewing platform under the falls, where you can see a usually consistently strong flow cascading over tiered rock platforms. If you’re up for it, there’s a steep track that leads up to the top of the falls and gives a great view of the nearby mountain peaks. Continue your walk over towards the Keppell Lookout (13km return) or head to the tree fern gully (8km return). 

Beauchamp Falls
Photograph: Mark Watson

12. Beauchamp Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Note: At the time of writing, Beauchamp Falls is closed due to upgrade works. Check with Parks Victoria for up-to-date information.

Two hours from Melbourne

Descending towards Beauchamp Falls can feel a little like you’re falling deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole. The good news is the reward is one of Victoria’s best-hidden waterfalls. Take the marked path through mountain ash forests, down a constructed staircase and over a few rocks and you’ll reach this awe-inspiring 20-metre tall cascade. The rocks will be slippery when wet, and keep in mind the walk back is a little steep, so take your time.

Fish Falls
Photograph: Finn Pröpper/Creative Commons

13. Fish Falls

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Three hours from Melbourne

There are three very good reasons you should visit Fish Falls in the Grampians. One: the falls themselves, which cascade about 60 metres over several terraced rocks and collect in a gorgeous black pool down below. Two: the walk is just challenging enough to make a day of it. It’s a 4.6-kilometre return walk that starts at the Zumsteims car park and follows the MacKenzie River upstream with pleasant views across deep gullies. And three: it’s a significantly less crowded spot than the neighbouring Mackenzie Falls – score!

