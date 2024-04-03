Melbourne
Timeout

A shot of the Centre Place laneway in the Melbourne CBD

The 7 best walking tours in Melbourne

Discover the city on foot, accompanied by a knowledgeable guide

Jennifer Banful
Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
There's no doubt that the best way to get to know a city is to walk. Lose yourself in all the nooks and crannies, stumble upon hidden gems, and burn off all the amazing food you'll undoubtedly eat. Whether you're new to Melbourne or a regular, booking a walking tour is a great way to uncover the city's secrets and see it in a new light. 

For more tips on making the most of the city, tick off these 25 tourist attractions that don't suck, and check out the 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die. Anyways, here's our round-up of the best walking tours in Melbourne.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.



Explore Melbourne on foot

Chocoholic Tours
Courtesy: Get Your Guide

1. Chocoholic Tours

The first thing you'll be told on the Chocoholics tour is to pace yourself. Heed that advice because you're going to be tasting a lot of coverture chocolates and desserts over the tour. Your guide will take you through some of the city's dinkiest arcades and laneways in the search for Melbourne's finest chocolate, with tasting, discounts and insight from professional chocolatiers at every stop. You'll even learn how to taste chocolate like a pro. 

Time Out tip: The tour combines history with a selection of tasty chocolate desserts, some of which are locally sourced. You can also expect the occasional cheese, spice and even the odd detour. 

Book now
Royal Botanic Gardens’ Aboriginal Heritage Walk
Photograph: Adrian Vittoro

2. Royal Botanic Gardens’ Aboriginal Heritage Walk

Take a journey into ancestral lands of the Kulin nation in this guided walk through the Royal Botanic Gardens. Kicking off at 11 am Sunday through Friday, this tour gives visitors insight into how the local people lived within different environments found within the gardens, from forest to rainforest and nearby wetlands. The tour includes a traditional Tanderrum smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country, and visitors discover traditional uses of plants for food, tools and medicine. The tour finishes with a refreshing cup of lemon myrtle tea. Tours are suitable for adults and children over five and begin at the Gardens’ Visitor Centre. 

Time Out tip: This is a great attraction if you prefer a more relaxed pace - great for a Sunday. 

Book now
Hidden Secrets Tours
Photograph: Graham Denholm

3. Hidden Secrets Tours

Whether you're a tourist or a local, you're bound to discover something new about Melbourne on a Hidden Secrets tour. The laneways and arcades tour will take you in and out of Melbourne's famous back alleys, teaching you some interesting history along the way. Block Arcade and Royal Arcade are covered, as well as some much less well-known places. For example, did you know about EW Cole's giant three-storey book arcade? 

Time Out tip: Hidden Secrets also offers food-related tours, including a progressive degustation.

Read more
Melbourne Street Tours
Photograph: Creative Commons/Flickr

4. Melbourne Street Tours

No trip to Melbourne is complete without visiting the ever-changing Hosier Lane, but there’s more to Melbourne Street art than that. Melbourne Street Tours run tours of the city’s urban art with practising street artists as the guides.

Time Out tip: You can help yourself to a selection of goodies along the way including fresh produce, beer, wine and soft drinks.

Book now
I'm Free Walking Tours
Photograph: Alexander Love

5. I'm Free Walking Tours

Locals might have seen the fluoro green wearing I’m Free Walking Tour guides hanging around the Arts Centre or State Library, but have you ever stopped to join them? As their name suggests this operator runs 100 per cent free tours of Melbourne’s sights and culture (you can also pay what you can afford). Try out their Melbourne Sights Tour to see a different side of the city. 

Read more
Lantern Ghost Tours
Photograph: Supplied

6. Lantern Ghost Tours

Shiver-inducing true stories are the specialty of Melbourne’s most popular ghost tour operators. Wander through Old Melbourne, explore Williamtown by lamp light, investigate the paranormal in Victoria's oldest morgue, or see if you can brave the Time Ball Tour rumour to be guarded by spirits.

Time Out tip: Catch these tours every Friday and Saturday. 

Book now
Abbotsford Convent Social History Tour
Photograph: Roberto Seba

7. Abbotsford Convent Social History Tour

Once an important meeting point for the Kulin Nation and later a convent run by Irish nuns, this Abbotsford site has been through many guises over the years. 

Time Out tip: Abbotsford Convent periodically hosts a farmer's market where along with fresh produce, you can stop for a coffee and some pastries.

Read more

Refuel in the city

Venture further out

    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.