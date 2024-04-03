The 7 best walking tours in Melbourne

There's no doubt that the best way to get to know a city is to walk. Lose yourself in all the nooks and crannies, stumble upon hidden gems, and burn off all the amazing food you'll undoubtedly eat. Whether you're new to Melbourne or a regular, booking a walking tour is a great way to uncover the city's secrets and see it in a new light.

For more tips on making the most of the city, tick off these 25 tourist attractions that don't suck, and check out the 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die. Anyways, here's our round-up of the best walking tours in Melbourne.

