The 7 best walking tours in Melbourne

1. Chocoholic Tours
The first thing you'll be told on the Chocoholics tour is to pace yourself. Heed that advice because you're going to be tasting a lot of coverture chocolates and desserts over the tour. Your guide will take you through some of the city's dinkiest arcades and laneways in the search for Melbourne's finest chocolate, with tasting, discounts and insight from professional chocolatiers at every stop. You'll even learn how to taste chocolate like a pro.
Time Out tip: The tour combines history with a selection of tasty chocolate desserts, some of which are locally sourced. You can also expect the occasional cheese, spice and even the odd detour.