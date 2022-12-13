33 things that Melburnians would never say

Melbourne is a city full of surprises, but while we've become used to the unexpected, there are a few things you'll never catch Melburnians saying. We've rounded up 33 phrases below, and after having a scroll, check out our guide to the things that make you a true Melburnian.
- "I just felt like dressing in the colours of the rainbow today."
- "Oh, this old thing? I bought it at Chaddy."
- "I just prefer drinking closer to the ground."
- "Sure, I'm happy to work a shift the morning after Meredith!"
- "Holy shit, it's Tony Armstrong! Do you think he'll get a selfie with me?"
- "Are you kidding me? For $22 I could've made this Negroni at home!"
- "I've saved up enough money for a home loan!"
- "Don't stress, I'm sure we'll have no problem finding a table at the Winter Night Market."
- "I reckon we'll pass on the burrata, but thanks!"
- "Sorry, I don't drink skin-contact wine."
- "Those Extinction Rebellion people have a fair point, and I respect their right to protest."
- "I'm so sick of deli sandwiches."
- "Let's have a massive one in Travancore tonight."
- "I miss Stereosonic."
- "Mel-born."
- "I love that mullets are back in style."
- "I don't like to dress like everyone else, so I buy my clothes from Gorman."
- "Look! Melbourne Skydeck!"
- "Do you have anything with gluten?"
- "I'm so glad that the ugly old pub at the end of my street is turning into apartments."
- "Who buys a house these days?"
- "I've got this revolutionary idea to open a burger joint on wheels! A truck that sells food, if you will!"
- "That guy at the footy eating a cheeseboard has made a poor life decision."
- "What? You never went on the Neighbours tour?"
- "Tell me more about your Instagram side hustle."
- "I prefer drum and bass to techno."
- "Your beautiful pan-flute tunes make my Bourke Street shopping experience so pleasant. Do you sell CDs?"
- "I guess I'm just lucky – my housemates and I have never had a single argument."
- "This might sound crazy, but have you ever thought that Melbourne is quite, y'know, liveable?"
- "I'm really stressed out at the moment, so I reckon I'll head down to the Night Noodle Markets to chill out."
- "Focaccia with whipped butter? Cocktails on tap? I've never seen something so revolutionary!"
- "I'll just wait and see if there are tickets to Falls Festival on the day."
- "I'm over greyhounds and greyhound-based events."