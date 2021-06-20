Where to go ice skating in Melbourne
Whether you're a fearful edge-clinger, a perpetual twirler or a gangling scrambler, ice skating is a cool way to spend a day
Catapult yourself back into winter or escape the hot summer heat at one of Melbourne's two ice rinks. Regardless of your ability, ice skating is fun and accessible for all (especially when there's a pumping soundtrack blasting through the arena). Here's our rundown of the best spots for ice skating in Melbourne.
Ice rinks in Melbourne
1. O’Brien Group Arena
In the heart of the Docklands, O'Brien Icehouse is open to the public every day of the year except Christmas Day. Other facilities include the Igloo Café, St Moritz Bar and a gym. You can book a beginner's freebie lesson, or sign up for Skate School – no matter what your age. Or, of course, just come along for a casual skate.
2. Olympic Ice Skating Centre
Grown ups, families and birthday parties are welcome at this eastside ice rink. Skates are free to hire and you can get stuck into all sorts of lessons, including figure skating, ice hockey and speed skating. Or, just hang out on the rink. Prices are quite reasonable at $24 per adult and the rink is open throughout the weekend (there's even a Saturday night disco).
