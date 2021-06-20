Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Where to go ice skating in Melbourne
O'Brien Icehouse people ice skating
Photograph: Timothy Burgess

Where to go ice skating in Melbourne

Whether you're a fearful edge-clinger, a perpetual twirler or a gangling scrambler, ice skating is a cool way to spend a day

By Time Out editors
Advertising

Catapult yourself back into winter or escape the hot summer heat at one of Melbourne's two ice rinks. Regardless of your ability, ice skating is fun and accessible for all (especially when there's a pumping soundtrack blasting through the arena). Here's our rundown of the best spots for ice skating in Melbourne.

For more ideas on good, clean fun, try these five great Melbourne walks, or if the weather's grim, try Melbourne's best escape rooms.

RECOMMENDED: 101 things to do in Melbourne before you die.

Ice rinks in Melbourne

People skating at O'Brien Icehouse
Photograph: Supplied

1. O’Brien Group Arena

Sport and fitness Docklands

In the heart of the Docklands, O'Brien Icehouse is open to the public every day of the year except Christmas Day. Other facilities include the Igloo Café, St Moritz Bar and a gym. You can book a beginner's freebie lesson, or sign up for Skate School – no matter what your age. Or, of course, just come along for a casual skate.

Read more
Olympic Ice Skating Centre

2. Olympic Ice Skating Centre

Sport and fitness Clayton South

Grown ups, families and birthday parties are welcome at this eastside ice rink. Skates are free to hire and you can get stuck into all sorts of lessons, including figure skating, ice hockey and speed skating. Or, just hang out on the rink. Prices are quite reasonable at $24 per adult and the rink is open throughout the weekend (there's even a Saturday night disco).

Read more
Show more

More ways to entertain kids

Treat yourself to a cold treat

A malted milk soft serve covered in sprinkles
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Melbourne's best ice cream and gelato

Restaurants Ice cream and gelato

Nothing beats a scoop (or three) of ice cream or gelato for dessert, but not all frozen desserts are created equal. We've licked and scooped our way across the city in search of Melbourne's best cone artists.

Read more
Recommended

    You may also like

      Best selling Time Out Offers
        Advertising