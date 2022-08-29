Our respect to anyone who opens a cocktail bar in Melbourne: you’re playing with the big boys and girls now. We can be smug indeed about the breadth and depth of our cocktail bar scene, which has won more international awards than Cate Blanchett and boasts something to satisfy every whim. Do you enjoy chugging your tipple of choice from a Viking horn? So you love nothing more than a grandiose tropical cocktail thanks to that P&O cruise you took in the 1970s? Come to Melbourne. Enjoy.

There’s plenty afoot in the bar scene right now. We’ve finally come to grips with the fact that single-serve pre-batched cocktails aren’t the work of the devil and can in fact improve customer service. We’re seeing bartenders engage in an arms race as they hunt down rare, artisan spirits crafted for specific drinks; we’re witnessing them taking up aprons to get down with preserving the tang of fruits and veg like old-time farmsteaders. We’re seeing the dawn of the cocktail cellar era, in which they’re aged in the manner of fine wine.

It’s all terribly exciting but the good news is, you don’t have to be a card-carrying cocktail nerd to enjoy Time Out’s Best Cocktail Bar shortlist to the max. You can order your next mixed one safe in the knowledge these bars have done the thinking so you can enjoy the drinking.

From Black Pearl and Gin Palace, hallowed institutions that paved the path to city-wide greatness, to the single-minded specialists such as Whisky & Alement; from the minimalist Above Board, the cocktail equivalent of an arthouse cinema, to the Champagne excesses of Nick & Nora’s, it’s a list soaking in reasons to be cheerful. And then there’s the Everleigh, which takes the purity of its drinks so seriously it spawned an ice company. Seriously Melbourne, you rock.

