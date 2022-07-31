With prices for just about everything soaring, we don't blame you if your weekend plans are mostly centred around sitting at home and flicking through Netflix. But if you're itching to get away, we've got some good news for you: it's totally possible to embark on a getaway to the Bellarine Peninsula without breaking the bank. In fact, we've scouted 11 fun things that you can do in this beautiful coastal region for $20 or less.
Have a scroll, get to planning and relax knowing that you'll still have money left in the bank when you get home. And if you had the Mornington Peninsula in mind, check out our guide to cheaply exploring that premier wine region.
11 ways to explore the Bellarine Peninsula for $20 or less
- Visit Queenscliff Brewhouse, a pub tucked away inside the historic Esplanade Hotel. It has a whopping 38 taps pouring 27 beers and ciders, and five of those are dedicated to Geelong beers. Order a tasting paddle and settle in for a delicious and boozy arvo.
- Walk, run or bike along the gorgeous 35-kilometre Bellarine Rail Trail. It winds from Queenscliff and south Geelong, and it won't cost you a cent.
- For $18 per person, you can join a guided tour of Fort Queenscliff, a 19th-century coastal artillery fort with more than 150 years of history within its walls. It's one of the largest and best-preserved forts in Australia, and you'll get to visit ammunition magazines buried beneath the cliffs of Shortland's Bluff and learn about the life of artillery soldiers between 1860 and 1946.
- Drop in for a coffee at 360Q, a local café that boasts 360-degree views of the harbour in the upstairs viewing tower.
- Spend an arvo perusing Salt Contemporary Art, a gallery housed in a historically significant former drapery store. It's nestled along Queenscliff's main street and exhibits the works of contemporary Australian painters, sculptors and ceramicists. Entry is free, but be warned – it'll be hard to leave empty-handed.
- For just $7 (or $15, with afternoon tea), you can book in for a guided heritage walk through Queenscliff. With beautiful beaches as the backdrop, learn all about the pioneering families of this small town who helped build the beautiful, classic buildings still standing today.
- Sip your way through some of the top-rated wines in Australia by visiting Scotchmans Hill, one of the oldest wineries in the region. A tasting of five current vintage wines will run you $10 per person, and if you decide to pick up a bottle, the tasting is free.
- Make it a crawl by heading next door to the Whiskery, a family-run distillery offering whiskey and gin. Everything is produced on-site, and a classic G&T will set you back $14.
- The family-owned Wattle Grove Honey in Wallington is now being run by fourth-generation beekeepers who are committed to ensuring their honeybees are happy – and happy bees make the most delicious honey. Visit for a tasting, and get a tub to take home.
- Bring your wetsuit and hire a body board from Go Ride a Wave for $20, then head to the popular surf breaks of Thirteenth Beach or Raffs Beach in Barwon Heads.
- You can't leave Port Phillip Bay before tasting some of the region's famed mussels, so visit the Little Mussel Café for a bowl of its famous seafood chowder for just $16. The plump morsels are perfectly juicy and sweet and supplied by Advance Mussel Supply, a family-owned aquaculture farm that's been in the biz for more than 30 years.