With prices for just about everything soaring, we don't blame you if your weekend plans are mostly centred around sitting at home and flicking through Netflix. But if you're itching to get away, we've got some good news for you: it's totally possible to embark on a getaway to the Bellarine Peninsula without breaking the bank. In fact, we've scouted 11 fun things that you can do in this beautiful coastal region for $20 or less.

Have a scroll, get to planning and relax knowing that you'll still have money left in the bank when you get home. And if you had the Mornington Peninsula in mind, check out our guide to cheaply exploring that premier wine region.

11 ways to explore the Bellarine Peninsula for $20 or less