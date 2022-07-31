When you're spending $5 on a small coffee, $10 on lettuce and nearly $2 per litre on petrol, planning a trip is probably the last thing on your mind. A getaway, in this economy?! But we're here to let you in on a little secret: it's totally possible to embark on a getaway to the Mornington Peninsula without breaking the bank.
To help you plan your fiscally responsible trip, we've rounded up nine things that you can do for $20 or less in this premier wine region. And if you had the Bellarine in mind, here's our guide to cheaply exploring the beautiful coastal region.
Nine ways to explore the Mornington Peninsula for $20 or less
- Until August 19, Searoad Ferries is offering a lottery for $20 return-trip ferry rides between Queenscliff and Sorrento. If you're one of the lucky winners, you'll save nearly 90 per cent off the usual $160 ticket, and you'll be entitled to passage for a driver, passenger and vehicle.
- Head to Sorrento's Vanilla Slice Café to try the creamy slices of heaven that it's been serving up since 1983. Everything is made by hand with locally sourced ingredients where possible, and the enormous pastries will set you back a measly $8.90.
- Cross the street and catch a flick at Sorrento's historic Peninsula Cinema. It's screening all the latest blockbuster movies, and tickets will run you $18 per person.
- Go for a leisurely (and completely zero-cost) wander through the streets of Sorrento and learn about its rich history as the first European settlement in Victoria.
- Check out the famed Continental Hotel, a famous landmark in the area that's been around since 1875 and recently underwent a massive multi-million dollar refurbishment. The heritage-listing space is a wonder to behold, and you can take it all in while enjoying a cold local tap beer and freshly shucked oysters for just $5 apiece.
- Walk or cycle through the lush Point Nepean National Park. It's home to fascinating 150-year-old military forts, tunnels and artefacts, and you can also view the site and memorial along Cheviot Beach where prime minister Harold Holt went missing back in 1967.
- Keen to do a bit of stickybeaking? Embark on Millionaire's Walk, an hour-long trek that spans 1.6-kilometres and lets you get a glimpse at some of the region's most beautiful and highly-priced homes. And once you get to the cliff at the top, you'll be treated to stunning views across Port Phillip to the Bellarine Peninsula, Melbourne and Mount Dandenong.
- Visit the Sorrento Museum – it's filled with a variety of exhibits on local history, artefacts, photos and artworks, and the building itself is a piece of history that dates back to 1876. It's open every Saturday, and entry is just $5.
- Pull on your wetsuit, fit your snorkelling gear and go for a swim with weedy seadragons and giant sting rays at Portsea Pier.