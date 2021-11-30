Melbourne’s Dandenong Ranges is home to the wonderfully green Alfred Nicholas Gardens – the closest you'll come to visiting the horticultural wonderland from the film The Secret Garden. Located on Sherbrooke Road, this park is home to some of Australia’s best native flora, including flowering azaleas and cherry trees, which change colours all year round. Take a picnic and sit by the picturesque lake.
Year-round, rain or shine, Melburnians are always doing it for the ‘gram. From snapping an OTT breakfast dish to a weekend away in the middle of nowhere, we’ve got plenty of reasons to snap and post.
And there are some absolutely stunning places just a short drive away. If you're looking for weekend inspo, these places will be well worth the trip. Just make sure you bring your phone (or camera) and make the most of it.
Want more getaway ideas? Here are the best road trips to take from Melbourne. Or stick to the pretty places with this guide to Victoria's pink lakes.