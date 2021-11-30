Melbourne
Timeout

Mount Williams, Grampians National Park
Photograph: Matt Donovan

The five most photogenic day trips in Victoria

These places are so photogenic, you’ll want to stay forever – just don’t forget your phone!

Rebecca Russo
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Year-round, rain or shine, Melburnians are always doing it for the ‘gram. From snapping an OTT breakfast dish to a weekend away in the middle of nowhere, we’ve got plenty of reasons to snap and post.  

And there are some absolutely stunning places just a short drive away. If you're looking for weekend inspo, these places will be well worth the trip. Just make sure you bring your phone (or camera) and make the most of it.

Want more getaway ideas? Here are the best road trips to take from Melbourne. Or stick to the pretty places with this guide to Victoria's pink lakes

Instagrammable day trips from Melbourne

Strolling in the Dandenong Ranges
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Strolling in the Dandenong Ranges

  • Things to do
  • Sherbrooke

Melbourne’s Dandenong Ranges is home to the wonderfully green Alfred Nicholas Gardens – the closest you'll come to visiting the horticultural wonderland from the film The Secret Garden. Located on Sherbrooke Road, this park is home to some of Australia’s best native flora, including flowering azaleas and cherry trees, which change colours all year round. Take a picnic and sit by the picturesque lake.

Imbibing in the Yarra Valley
Photograph: Visions of Victoria

Imbibing in the Yarra Valley

  • Travel

The Yarra Valley region of Victoria is made for the ‘gram. Rolling hills covered in vines, paddocks with cows aplenty, and maybe most importantly, wine and plenty of good grub. Hit up TarraWarra Estate for a quintessential Yarra Valley cellar door experience where, for $20 a person, you can book in for a 30-minute wine tasting flight with up to 16 guests. Following that, make a pit stop at Yarra Valley Dairy for a cheese plate that comes with fresh bread and regionally produced charcuterie. Grab your pals and take that quintessential shot in front of the vineyards. 

Spotting cute critters on the Great Ocean Road
Photograph: Creative Commons

Spotting cute critters on the Great Ocean Road

  • Travel

If you’re a city bumpkin, it’s not as easy to see adorable Australian wildlife as most tourists may think. You actually have to head outside the city – and the iconic Great Ocean Road is the perfect place for it. Head out to the Cape Otway Lighthouse to spy these cute marsupials in their own habitats, and play a game of I Spy with furry koala bums in the forks of the gum trees. 

More great day trips from Melbourne

The best day trips from Melbourne
Photograph: Robert Blackburn

The best day trips from Melbourne

  • Travel

If you're looking for a break from the inner-city grid, there's no better cure than a day trip from Melbourne. The state of Victoria is full of friendly neighbourhood towns, whether you're in the mood for a winery tour, a road trip or a national park to explore. These one-day escapes are just what the doctor ordered, so get out there and explore Melbourne's beautiful backyard.  

