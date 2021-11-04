The best quirky getaways in country Victoria

Leaving the city behind for a few days to recharge is always a good choice. These days, accommodation options reach far beyond a traditional hotel, cabin or B’n’B; Victoria is home to beachside glamping spots, art-filled mountain retreats, farm stays and lots more. We've searched the state for our favourite quirky getaways, which range from romantic trips for two to houses with space for all your friends or family. For more travel tips, check out these epic road trips from Melbourne or take a staycation at the best boutique hotels in Melbourne.
Want to enjoy a taste of #vanlife without the commitment of van ownership? Wanderlings offer kitsch van accommodation options in your choice of four different Mornington Peninsula locations including the serene Balnarring Beach. The newest addition to the Wanderlings van family is Skye the 1962 Airstream Flying Cloud, complete with queen bed, retro fringed awning and airconditioning for those hot summer nights.
It took nine months to renovate this genuine steam train carriage into accommodation that can sleep six (or four, more comfortably). The steampunk-inspired aesthetic inside matches the carriage's surrounds, and it includes an open-plan living room, a wood-burning fire and a full kitchen. Pets and children are welcome. All aboard!
If you are looking for somewhere really special to stay in the High Country, you should book the 1860 Luxury Accommodation in Beechworth. The timber cabin (from, yes, 1860) is down a laneway just off the main drag in the beautiful Victorian gold rush town. It's surrounded by a lovely garden and gum trees, and it's just the place for peace and quiet. The cabin was originally situated in the town of Emerald and was shifted to Taggerty and then to its present home in Beechworth. Current owners Matt Pfahlert Gina Bladon lovingly restored the cabin, using period materials and reclaimed wood from other 19th-century buildings. The outside looks very rustic, with a wraparound timber verandah and sloped roof. But the inside has every modern luxury you could want.
The Sea Gypsy caravan can be set up at any of the campgrounds on the Mornington Peninsula for you, so you can stay beachside and listen to the waves lapping the shore from your own glamping caravan. The Sea Gypsy includes a queen-sized bed, kitchenette, running water, outside furniture and a funky, hippie design.
