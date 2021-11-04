The best quirky getaways in country Victoria

If you are looking for somewhere really special to stay in the High Country, you should book the 1860 Luxury Accommodation in Beechworth. The timber cabin (from, yes, 1860) is down a laneway just off the main drag in the beautiful Victorian gold rush town. It's surrounded by a lovely garden and gum trees, and it's just the place for peace and quiet. The cabin was originally situated in the town of Emerald and was shifted to Taggerty and then to its present home in Beechworth. Current owners Matt Pfahlert Gina Bladon lovingly restored the cabin, using period materials and reclaimed wood from other 19th-century buildings. The outside looks very rustic, with a wraparound timber verandah and sloped roof. But the inside has every modern luxury you could want.