10 quirky themed restaurants in NYC

Yes, they're kitschy and cheesy as hell, but that doesn't stop people from seeking out New York's themed restaurants. They range from tourist-trap restaurants whose staff breaks out into song, to a hotel spot with a penchants for theatrics.

Rue La Rue Cafe: This Washington Heights newcomer is packed with Golden Girls memorabilia including framed photos of the cast and show-themed bites, including cheesecake.



The Heath: Skip Sleep No More and just have dinner at the Heath, a cabaret-style supper club that makes you feel like you’re in 1920s Britain.



Boudoir: Although not as grand as Marie Antoinette might have liked, this sumptuous cocktail den boasts red-velvet banquettes and gold trimming and serves French appetizers and desserts. (Yes, there’s cake).



Ninja New York: Who doesn’t want their steamed shrimp with a side of high-kicks? This ninja-themed bar, in Tribeca of all places, has Japanese-village decor, fusion dishes and plenty of dark scares on your descent.



Ellen’s Stardust Diner: Of course there’s a Broadway-themed restaurant right in Times Square. Listen to (what we assume are) aspiring Great White Way stars as they belt out show tunes while you munch on burgers and fries.

Pasta Wiz: The fact that this Williamsburg fast-casual pasta spot is truly Harry Potter-themed is questionable at best. But being the devoted Muggles we are, we’ll take the old witches hat and medieval decor anyway.



Beetle House: This Tim Burton-themed bar and restaurant in the East Village features Winona Ryder caricatures, surgical instruments and gothically dressed waiters.



Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain: Nostalgia reigns supreme at this converted 1920s pharmacy that now operates as a throwback soda shop offering sundaes, milkshakes and sandwiches.

La Caverna: We can’t vouch for the food at this nightlife-heavy spot (it does have a dinner menu), but the ambience is a full-on cave aesthetic with two waterfalls and stalactites hanging from the ceiling.



Tortilla Flats: Sure, there are tons of Mexican restaurants in NYC, but none have that oomph quite like Tortilla Flats, with colorful streamers hanging from the ceiling and homages to Elvis scattered throughout. Hey, we never said the theme had to make sense.