Here’s a complete list of this morning’s Oscar nominations

Moments ago, the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills by The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross. As expected, none of our wish-list long shots made the cut.

Among the higher-profile snubs, it’s shocking that Bradley Cooper wasn't nominated for directing A Star Is Born. Two supporting actors widely expected to makes their respective brackets failed to do so: Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy and Claire Foy in First Man. And the beloved Mister Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor? is, surprisingly, not a contender.

Happiest inclusions of the morning? Willem Dafoe continues his impressive run of nominations after last year's The Florida Project with the immersive Vincent van Gogh biopic At Eternity's Gate. And of all the wonderful songs in Mary Poppins Returns, AMPAS voters picked the loveliest one, "The Place Where Lost Things Go," even though it's something of a heartbreaker. When Emily Blunt performs it, expect tears.

The Oscars will air Sunday, February 24, on ABC.

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Documentary

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short

"Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Editing

BlackKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BackKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Animated Short

"Animal Behavior”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best Live Action Short

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma