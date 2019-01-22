Here’s a complete list of this morning’s Oscar nominations

Moments ago, the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills by The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross. As expected, none of our wish-list long shots made the cut.
Among the higher-profile snubs, it’s shocking that Bradley Cooper wasn't nominated for directing A Star Is Born. Two supporting actors widely expected to makes their respective brackets failed to do so: Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy and Claire Foy in First Man. And the beloved Mister Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor? is, surprisingly, not a contender.
Happiest inclusions of the morning? Willem Dafoe continues his impressive run of nominations after last year's The Florida Project with the immersive Vincent van Gogh biopic At Eternity's Gate. And of all the wonderful songs in Mary Poppins Returns, AMPAS voters picked the loveliest one, "The Place Where Lost Things Go," even though it's something of a heartbreaker. When Emily Blunt performs it, expect tears.
The Oscars will air Sunday, February 24, on ABC.
Best Picture
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Documentary
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short
"Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence.”
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Editing
BlackKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BackKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Animated Short
"Animal Behavior”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
Best Live Action Short
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”
“Skin”
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma