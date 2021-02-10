15 delicious meal kits in NYC you should order right now

Not in the mood to cook dinner from scratch but still want to whip up something fresh at home? Try these meal kits from great local restaurants.

Meal kits in NYC have really taken off this year. New York restaurants consistently stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic, from constructing cool outdoor dining set-ups to pivoting to takeout and delivery operations to offering amazing meal kits to make at home. And with winter here, it's officially stock-up season, and local restaurants are ready with dinners and prepared foods that can be pulled out when you're feeling a little lazy. (Guilty!) Here are 15 tasty options that we'll be indulging in this winter.