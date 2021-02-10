15 delicious meal kits in NYC you should order right now
Not in the mood to cook dinner from scratch but still want to whip up something fresh at home? Try these meal kits from great local restaurants.
Meal kits in NYC have really taken off this year. New York restaurants consistently stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic, from constructing cool outdoor dining set-ups to pivoting to takeout and delivery operations to offering amazing meal kits to make at home. And with winter here, it's officially stock-up season, and local restaurants are ready with dinners and prepared foods that can be pulled out when you're feeling a little lazy. (Guilty!) Here are 15 tasty options that we'll be indulging in this winter.
Best meal kits from NYC restaurants
Juliana's
Patsy Grimaldi's pizzeria is offering "Take-and-bake" versions of its most popular pies: Margherita, white, pepperoni, and Pizza Special No. 1 (mozzarella, scamorza affumicata, pancetta and scallions). Each pie has been par-baked in the shop's 800-degree coal-fired oven—the pizza arrives fresh ready to be baked, sliced and served!
Insa
You're on your own when it comes to recreating the experience of a late night out singing karaoke at this Gowanus Korean BBQ spot, but the BBQ itself is another matter. Order their "Galbi BBQ Kit To Go" to get 10oz of raw soy-marinated prime short ribs ready to cook from the comfort of your own apartment. (As for the karaoke, there are plenty of YouTube videos for that.)
Mimi Cheng's
Available for pick-up and delivery, the Frozen Dumpling Meal Kit ($67.50) from this family-run wonton den include 30 frozen dumplings in your choice of pork-and-chive, chicken-and-zucchini, or veggie flavors. Thirty hand-rolled scallion pancakes and a 12-ounce bottle of the restaurant's secret sauce round out the kit.
Peter Luger
For the first time ever (in its 133-year history!) the Brooklyn steakhouse Peter Luger is offering delivery. On top of its prepared meals, you can also snag a porterhouse for two raw, ready to cook, with a bottle of Peter Luger's steak sauce.
Miss Lily’s
This lively restaurant recently launched a "Jamaica in a Box" kit which comes with everything you need to cook a meal at home—including an instructional video from chef Andre Fowles and even a curated reggae playlist. Each box comes with a three-course Miss Lily's meal: Jerk chicken, jerk corn, sides of rice and peas, cucumber escovitch and mango chutney and banana pudding for dessert.
Brodo Broth Shop
The West Village soup counter offers frozen 10-ounce and 22-ounce versions of each of its hearty broths, including grass-fed Beef, vegan Seaweed-Mushroom, and Spicy Nonna (chicken broth, roasted garlic, Calabrian chili paste). Buy them individually ($7 for 10oz, $13 for 22oz) or as a six-pack (starting at $35).
Jajaja
Check out the "Do It Yourself" section on the website of this vegan Mexican spot for things like guacamole, rice, vegan chorizo and more to recreate their delicious vegan dishes from your own kitchen.
Nom Wah Nolita
Have a craving for dumplings? You can get 1.5 pounds of frozen dumplins of any kind right now from Nom Wah Nolita. (Their dim sum menu is also available for pickup or delivery.)
Sylvia's
This iconic Harlem restaurant is selling its own line of items including hot sauces, dry rub spices and more, along with recipes to recreate their dishes using the products.
Rezdôra
Fresh pasta kits (anolini, tagliatelle) from this Flatiron spot are available for $40 and feed two. You can also get some ready-for-the-freezer containers of sauce, including pomodoro, prosciutto-and-pork ragu, and sausage ragu. Choose two sauces with your pick of pasta, starting at $40. Peace out, Prego.
Bessou
Make weeknight meal-planning infinitely easier with the frozen Japanese comfort foods from this Bleecker Street spot. Freezer options include chickpea curry, beef shortrib congee, pork tonkatsu cutlets, dan dan sauce, and soy koji–marinated flank steak. You'll have yourself a Japanese feast in the time it takes for your oven to preheat! Also try the fried chicken karaage which is marinated and fried before it arrives, so all you have to do is bake it.
Maman
Ready-to-bake cookie dough is an absolute godsend, especially when it comes from one of our favorite bakeries. The chic French cafe is offering a cookie dough kit ($49), each yielding up to two dozen cookies, in flavors like brown butter cranberry oatmeal, double chocolate peppermint crunch, nutty chocolate chip, and caramel chocolate hazelnut.
Colonia Verde
Along with easy-to-assemble meal kits and pantry staples (hola, blue corn tortillas), the Fort Greene restaurant is offering frozen arepas ($8 for five) and pao de quiejo, Brazilian cheesy bread ($9 for a dozen). Just pop 'em on a sheet tray and toss them into a 400-degree oven.
Katz’s Delicatessen
To us, winter isn't complete without a big hulk of meat. Luckily, the Lower East Side legend is offerings by-the-pound packages of its famed brisket ($32), pastrami ($34), turkey ($32), and corned beef ($32), which can be stored in your freezer for up to three months.
Yaso Tangbao
The menu at this Shanghainese street-food spot is a vast one: Serving up to six, the family-style freezer meals include curry chicken ($35), sweet-and-sour pork ribs ($40), and braised tofu ($35), as well as soup dumplings and uncooked noodles. (The frozen spicy soup dumplings are a must-have as well!)