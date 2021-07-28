Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best last-minute reservations you can get in NYC this weekend
Outdoors at Noz Market
Photograph: Courtesy Outdoors at Noz Market

The best last-minute reservations you can get in NYC this weekend

Never say never when it comes to booking a table at these hot spots.

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
It’s only Wednesday, but the week is flying by.

With half of your work hours already in the rearview, it’s time to start planning Friday and Saturday’s eating and drinking plans at NYC's best new restaurants, the best bars in NYC and longtime favorite dining destinations

With reservations harder to come by right now than at any time in recent memory, tables for two may as well be tickets to the Billionaire Almost-Space Race.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up some excellent dinnertime options right here. Every booking was available at press time, and if they run out, there’s always next weekend.

Adda
Adda
Photograph: Courtesy Adda/Noah Fecks

Adda

Restaurants Indian Long Island City

While reservations at newcomer Dhamaka are scarce, the also fantastic bheja fry, tandoori macchi and dilliwala butter chicken from the same team over at Adda are a little easier to come by. 

Book here for reservations until 8:30pm Friday and Saturday.



Photograph: Courtesy Natalie Black

Crown Shy

Restaurants American Financial District

Availability in Crown Shy’s elegant dining room is rare, so even at this relatively late hour it feels like a favor. Order gruyere fritters to share and the roasted short rib just for yourself. 

Book here for reservations at 9:45pm Friday and Saturday

Dagon
Dagon
Photograph: Courtesy Dagon

Dagon

Restaurants Upper West Side

Plates inspired by “somewhere in the Mediterranean” like chicken liver mousse, whole charcoal-grilled branzino and crispy roasted lamb top tables in Dagon’s jewel-toned space.

Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.

Extra Virgin
Extra Virgin
Photograph: Courtesy Extra Virgin

Extra Virgin

Restaurants Mediterranean West Village

Still popular after 17 years, EV is a neighborhood staple for its menu variety (tuna tartare, braised barbecue short rib, steak, burgers and pasta) and intimate setting. 

Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.



Em Vietnamese Bistro
Em Vietnamese Bistro
Photograph: Courtesy Em Vietnamese Bistro

Em Vietnamese Bistro

Restaurants DUMBO

The new expansion of the successful Em Vietnamese Kitchen farther south in Brooklyn serves “basically seafood dishes and small plates Saigoners would eat on a night on the town back in Vietnam,” its owners told us. Em has tons of tapas to share–or not.

Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.

Les Trois Chevaux
Les Trois Chevaux
Photograph: Courtesy William Hereford

Les Trois Chevaux

Restaurants West Village

Tickets to this season’s most hotly anticipated new restaurant’s prix-fixe must be purchased in advance for $185 each before tax, tip and drinks. Les Trois Chevaux’s menu includes frog legs, duck terrine, sweetbreads, foie gras and rack of lamb.

Book here for 8:30pm bar reservations on Friday and 9pm dining room reservations on Saturday.

LittleMad
LittleMad
Photograph: Courtesy HAND Hospitality

LittleMad

Restaurants Midtown East

In addition to NYC’s most exciting new appetizer, Little mad has soft shell crab, Shin Ramyun-inspired crispy duck noodles with umami foam and a fun environment. 

Book here for reservations at 9:45pm on Friday and Saturday night. 

 

Outdoors at Noz Market
Outdoors at Noz Market
Photograph: Courtesy Outdoors at Noz Market

Outdoors at Noz Market

Restaurants Japanese Upper East Side

The new, outdoor-only annex of Sushi Noz provides an excellent opportunity to sample some of the original’s exquisite fish at a $75 prix-fixe; hundreds of dollars that the top tier inside. 

Book here for reservations at 7pm on Saturday

Rangoon
Rangoon
Courtesy of Rangoon

Rangoon

Restaurants Burmese Crown Heights

A pop-up turned casually beautiful brick and mortar restaurant, Rangoon’s menu includes papaya and shrimp salad, cold tamarind noodles, and braised pork in banana leaves. 

Book here for reservations at 8:15pm on Friday and Saturday. 

Ras Plant Based

Restaurants Crown Heights

A chic spot with exposed brick walls, vibrant murals and a self-explanatory name, Ras Plant Based has mushroom tibs, cubed tofu in a house spice blend and abundant platters with injera. 

Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.

Photograph: Courtesy Van Da

Van Da

Restaurants Vietnamese East Village

A dream of a neighborhood restaurant worth traveling for, Van Da’s short rib grilled cheese with a shot of pho is required eating, and its tapioca dumplings and shaking beef will keep you coming back, too. 

Book here for reservations at 9:15pm Friday and 9pm Saturday.

Victor Restaurant
Victor Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Ian Alvarez

Victor

Restaurants Gowanus

Big flavors span a small menu with options like fried dates, mackerel tartare, whole fish and half chicken at this promising newcomer. 

Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.

Vinateria

Restaurants Contemporary American Harlem

Bacalao croquettes, spicy veal meatballs, linguine di mare, and fish, steak and chops share the spotlight in a stylish corner wine bar. 

Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.

