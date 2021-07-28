The best last-minute reservations you can get in NYC this weekend
Never say never when it comes to booking a table at these hot spots.
It’s only Wednesday, but the week is flying by.
With half of your work hours already in the rearview, it’s time to start planning Friday and Saturday’s eating and drinking plans at NYC's best new restaurants, the best bars in NYC and longtime favorite dining destinations.
With reservations harder to come by right now than at any time in recent memory, tables for two may as well be tickets to the Billionaire Almost-Space Race.
Luckily, we’ve rounded up some excellent dinnertime options right here. Every booking was available at press time, and if they run out, there’s always next weekend.
Adda
While reservations at newcomer Dhamaka are scarce, the also fantastic bheja fry, tandoori macchi and dilliwala butter chicken from the same team over at Adda are a little easier to come by.
Book here for reservations until 8:30pm Friday and Saturday.
Extra Virgin
Still popular after 17 years, EV is a neighborhood staple for its menu variety (tuna tartare, braised barbecue short rib, steak, burgers and pasta) and intimate setting.
Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.
Em Vietnamese Bistro
The new expansion of the successful Em Vietnamese Kitchen farther south in Brooklyn serves “basically seafood dishes and small plates Saigoners would eat on a night on the town back in Vietnam,” its owners told us. Em has tons of tapas to share–or not.
Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.
Les Trois Chevaux
Tickets to this season’s most hotly anticipated new restaurant’s prix-fixe must be purchased in advance for $185 each before tax, tip and drinks. Les Trois Chevaux’s menu includes frog legs, duck terrine, sweetbreads, foie gras and rack of lamb.
Book here for 8:30pm bar reservations on Friday and 9pm dining room reservations on Saturday.
LittleMad
In addition to NYC’s most exciting new appetizer, Little mad has soft shell crab, Shin Ramyun-inspired crispy duck noodles with umami foam and a fun environment.
Book here for reservations at 9:45pm on Friday and Saturday night.
Outdoors at Noz Market
Ras Plant Based
A chic spot with exposed brick walls, vibrant murals and a self-explanatory name, Ras Plant Based has mushroom tibs, cubed tofu in a house spice blend and abundant platters with injera.
Book here for primetime reservations all weekend.