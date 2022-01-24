These lesser-known NYC attractions are hidden gems that are often overlooked but well worth a visit

NYC is chock full of iconic attractions that are known around the world. From the Statue of Liberty and the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Times Square and the Empire State Building, these NYC attractions should be on everyone’s must-do list. Once you’ve tackled all the most important things to do in the city, branch out and explore these lesser-known NYC attractions.

These under-the-radar attractions range from overlooked parks to quirky museums. New York has many historic buildings that don’t make the best-of lists, but they’re definitely worth a visit. You may be surprised that you’ve never heard of some of these attractions, so check them out now to be in-the-know. For more under-the-radar gems in NYC, check out these off the beaten path tours, hidden restaurants, hidden streets and speakeasies.

