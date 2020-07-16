The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

National Theatre: Amadeus

Thursday 2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and it has been generously streaming one play per week for free on YouTube. That series, alas, comes to an end today but it goes out with a bang: the National’s superb 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. Lucian Msamati stars as Schaffer’s version of the 18th-century Viennese court composer Antonio Salieri, driven mad with envy of the young and bestial musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, played by Adam Gillen. “The audacious decision to have an actual full-on orchestra—the Southbank Sinfonia—wandering the stage playing Mozart’s greatest hits doesn’t overpower the human drama in Michael Longhurst’s stupendous revival,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his five-star Time Out London review. “The genius of Msamati’s performance is its restraint…As he pulls down Mozart’s prospects, he does so without cackling malice but with the trudge of a jobsworth civil servant turning down a benefits claim. And yet operatic levels of emotion bubble away under it.”

Amadeus | Photograph: Marc Brenner

Theater of War UK

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, which returned for an encore run in 2019, and its excellent recent Zoom performance of Oedipus the King (with Oscar Isaac and Frances McDormand). This British edition of its virtual readings series, co-presented with the Scottish veterans charity Bravehound, uses selections from Sophocles’ wounded-warrior plays Ajax and Philoctetes as a jumping-off point for a large discussion of the challenges facing members of the armed services and their families. Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director; the cast includes Jason Isaacs, Lesley Sharp, Nyasha Hatendi, David Elliot and Patrick Walshe McBride. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite.

Jason Isaacs | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Michael Lavine: The Roaring Twenties

Thursday 3:30pm EDT / 8:30pm BST

Musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is a legend within the industry for his exceptional collection of sheet music. In this illustrated Zoom seminar, the first in his three-part Songs of the Decades series, he focuses on the fizzy songs that emerged from the Jazz Age before the Depression jammed the cork back in the bottle. Performing some of the songs being studied are first-rate vocalists including Broadway leading ladies Rebecca Luker and Laura Osnes, songwriter and Eddie Cantor grandson Brian Gari, actor Jay Aubrey Jones (of laurel/yanni voiceover fame) and Barbra Streisand tribute artist Steven Brinberg. Tickets cost $25, or $60 for the full three-part series; proceeds benefit the Jewish magazine Moment.

Michael Lavine| Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Thursday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond: Aunty Glam’s Happy Hour

Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. In the alter ego of Auntie Glam, the alt-cabaret star and trans icon has been putting the Mx. in mixology with a weekly camp-glam oasis on YouTube and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond | Photograph: Tammy Shell

PlayBAC: Trisha Brown Dance Company: Opal Loop / Cloud Installation #72503

Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for five days)

Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering is a 2010 performance of Trisha Brown’s Opal Loop / Cloud Installation #72503, a 15-minute piece for four dancers, which Brown created in 1980 with fog designer Fujiko Nakaya.

Classic Conversations: George Takei

Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is George Takei, the Star Trek icon turned internet mascot, who appeared as the Reciter in CSC’s 2017 revival of Pacific Overtures.

Pacific Overtures | Photograph: Joan Marcus

The New Group: The True

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 19)

Edie Falco (The Sopranos) and Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap) star in a virtual reading of The True, Sharr White’s drama about real-life rough-and-tumble 1970s politics in Albany. New Group honcho Scott Elliott reunites the entire original cast of his 2018 world-premiere production, which also includes Peter Scolari, Glenn Fitzergald, John Pankow, Tracy Shayne and Austin Cauldwell. Falco plays Democratic Party apparatchik Dorothea "Polly" Noonan—the grandmother of current New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand—and she’s the main attraction. “Falco is consistently thrilling,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “She delivers a rich portrait of an ambitious woman constrained by the gender politics of her time.” Tickets cost $10–$25, and proceeds benefit the New Group and Girls Be Heard.

The True | Photograph: Monique Carboni

MCC Theater: Good as New

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever play a mother and daughter driving each other crazy in this live-only benefit performance of Good as New, a 1994 one-act by writer-director Peter Hedges (What's Eating Gilbert Grape). The 25-minute reading is followed by a discussion with Hedges and the actors. Virtual seats cost $25, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Artists Co-op and the Okra Project—but the tickets are only on sale only through 4pm EDT today, so be sure to buy them in time.

Julianne Moore | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stratford Festival: The Taming of the Shrew

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through August 6)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. Each show remains viewable for three weeks. In this latest offering, Chris Abraham directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's raucous comedy The Taming of the Shrew, a battle of the sexes in which the Geneva Conventions don't apply. Ben Carlson plays the swaggering gold digger who breaks the spirit of his headstrong bride, played by Deborah Hay, via starvation, brainwashing and sleep deprivation.

The Taming of the Shrew | Photograph: David Hou

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: City of Rain

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Camille A. Brown’s 2010 City of Rain, which she created in response to the death of a friend and fellow dancer who had lost the use of his legs. The company has created a video playlist to supplement the experience.

City of Rain | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Theatre in Quarantine: Closet Works

Thursday 7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering, performed twice, is part of Closet Works, a monthly series of short dance-based pieces created with choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown). Contributing artists this time around include writer Sanaz Ghajar, performer Veronica Jiao and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly.

Joshua William Gelb | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Pick Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Stravelli has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but has a special affinity for jazz. After many years as one of New York's best-kept secrets, she is finally riding a well-deserved tide of acclaim. In this live set, filmed at New Jersey’s Axelrod Performing Arts Center, she rifles through the songbook of country icon Willie Nelson, from songs he wrote (including "Crazy") to standards he memorably covered (such as "Stardust").

Gabrielle Stravelli | Photograph: Shervin Lainez

Broadway Barks

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Broadway actors and others come out in support of their canine friends at this annual benefit for America’s animal shelters and adoption agencies, founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore. The vast participation list includes Peters, Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren and Vanessa Williams. But the real stars are the adorable pets. There's a Sandy for every Annie out there!

Bernadette Peters | Photograph: Peter James Zielinski

Hot! Festival: Marga Gomez: Spanking Machine

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is veteran monologist Marga Gomez's autobiographical solo show, Spanking Machine, a darkly comic look back at her formative years in Washington Heights. Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea, the show combines live performance with footage from the show’s pre-pandemic dress rehearsal. Tickets cost $10–$20 for tonight’s preview and $20–$40 for the other four performances in the run, which goes through July 25. A significant portion of all proceeds goes to LGBTQ+ charities.

Marga Gomez | Photograph: Brenna Merrit

Metropolitan Opera: Wozzeck

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering, which was recorded in January this very year, is South African artist William Kentridge’s production of Alban Berg’s landmark atonal opera Wozzeck, adapted from Georg Büchner’s unfinished play Woyzeck. Peter Mattei plays the murderous soldier of the title, supported by Elza van den Heever, Gerhard Siegel and Christopher Ventris.



Wozzeck | Photograph: Ken Howard

Isolating Together: Online International Toy Theater Festival #5

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry curated by Trudi Cohen. Individual artists and groups have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. The first edition of the minifest can be viewed here; a sixth will follow on Sunday, July 19. Any money raised will go to the Black Puppeteer Empowerment Grant and Creative Research Residency.

Isolating Together | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Public Theater's free annual Shakespeare in the Park, held at the beautiful open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is one of New York City's most cherished cultural traditions. While this year’s edition had to be canceled, the Public is teaming up with WNYC to keep the experience alive in a new way: with a radio-play production of what was to have been the 2020 festival’s first offering, Richard II. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. André Holland plays the title role in this audio production, directed by Saheem Ali; the large and excellent supporting cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Douglas Thompson and Miriam A. Hymna; Lupita Nyong’o provides narration and historical context. (The script is here if you want to follow along.) The play has been spread out over four successive nights this week, of which this is the last; the entire four-part series will also be available as a podcast.

André Holland | Photograph: Dylan Coulter

Seize the Show: All About Evil

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with a new interactive adventure, this one a murder mystery set in a world of backstabbing backstage Broadway drama. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with David Carpenter, Kevin Hammonds and Caroline Prugh—is the genial host. The show will be performed once more tomorrow night; the experience is free but donations are welcome.

Jacob Thompson | Photograph: Peter Hurley

New York Classical Theatre: The Importance of Being Earnest

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)

New York Classical Theatre usually spends the summer touring the boroughs with free outdoor productions of classic plays. While that is on hold, the company offers a free virtual reading of Oscar Wilde's dazzlingly epigrammatic upper-crust farce The Importance of Being Earnest, reuniting the cast of its 2019 alfresco production. Stephen Burdman once again directs; donations will help finance a full production planned for later this year.

The Importance of Being Earnest | Photograph: Jody Christopherson

Eden Theater Company: The Living Room Plays

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The female-forward Eden Theater Company continues its monthly series of original 10-minute plays, written by emerging playwrights to be performed on Zoom. Each edition is organized around a different room. This one, about living rooms, includes works by Mario Gonzales, Amanda Enzo, Annie Larussa and Mark Moses.

Joe’s Pub: The Jewbadours: The Last Schmaltz

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a Hanukkah-themed 2019 set by Ari Hest and Julian Velard, in which the Jewish duo—Jewo?—refracts the story of the Maccabees through a prism of pop tunes from the ’70s and ’80s.

Hulu: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Friday

The streaming service Hulu debuts its documentary about Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv hip-hop group whose notable alums include Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and Thomas Kail (who directed FLS’s very enjoyable Broadway run last year). Filmmaker Andrew Fried started documenting FLS performances back in 2004 so there should be a wealth of nostalgic material to draw on. Hulu costs as little as $6 a month; if you don’t subscribe already, the first month is free.

Freestyle Love Supreme | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Reading Fringe Festival

Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (through July 26)

The U.K.'s Reading Fringe Festival goes virtual with a smorgasbord of some 50 offerings over the course of 10 days. The menu includes theater, dance, music, comedy, magic, drag shows, poetry and more. About half of the shows are prerecorded and will be available throughout the festival; the others are live-only. Most of the offerings are free with an option to donate. Among the options are Natasha Sutton Williams’s Freud the Musical, Emily J Rooney’s Big Girl, Martha Watson Allpress’s Patricia gets ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her) and Exit Pursued By Panda’s From the Rooftops: A Showcase of East Asian Talent. BBC Radio’s Michelle Jordan hosts today’s launch party, which features the musical-comedy duo the Jollyboat Pirates.

Freud the Musical | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Royal Opera House: Faust

Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through July 29)

The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This offering stars Michael Fabiano as the antihero of Gounod’s 1859 opera, adapted from Goethe’s tale of a man whose damnable ambition leads him to strike up a deal with the Devil. (Who doesn’t love a bargain?) Dan Ettinger conducts this 2019 performance, which co-stars Erwin Schrott as Méphistophélès and Irina Lungu as the innocent and jewel-loving Marguerite.

Faust | Photograph: Tristram Kenton

Cirque du Soleil: Behind the scenes at Crystal

Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

In its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil continues to draw treasures from its rich vault of archives. In this edition, the company take you behind the scenes of its ice show, Crystal.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Friday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Thursday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is Eureka!, the imposing star of RuPaul’s Drag Race and HBO’s We’re Here.

Eureka O'Hara | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 20)

Dancers Responding to AIDS presents an online edition of its popular annual Fire Island charity event, which is now a quarter-century old. The mixed bill includes new works by Larry Keigwin, Stephen Petronio and rising tap star Ayodele Casel, as well as reprises of past works by The stream also will feature past festival performances by Emmy Award nominee Kyle Abraham, Al Blackstone and Garrett Smith. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It’s free but registration is required.

Ayodele Casel | Photograph: Michael Higgins

Frigid: So Many Shakespeares

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only through August 2)

The sophomore edition of the annual festival So Many Shakespeares, which runs through August 2, features three different comic stabs at Hamlet (each of which plays five times) plus Saturday-night sketch comedy by the group Punching Loading… on July 18 and 25. The Bardoclasm begins tonight with curator Genny Yosco’s im ur hamlet. (July 17–August 1), set among actors jostling for attention in a Zoom room. Also on the lineup are Hamlet: La Telenovela (July 19–August 1) and The Murder of Gonzago (July 26–August 2), which imagines the parts of Hamlet’s play-within-a-play that Shakespeare didn’t fill in. The suggested ticket price of $12 is negotiable.

Genny Yosco | Photograph: Wendy Watt

Metropolitan Opera: La Cenerentola

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Thursday 7:30pm. Tonight’s offering is La Cenerentola, Rossini’s 1817 version of the Cinderella story, written just a year after his grand success with The Barber of Seville. (It is not to be confused with Massenet’s 1899 rendition of the same story, Cendrillon, which the Met streamed two weeks ago.) Maurizio Benini conducts this 2009 performance, which stars Elīna Garanča as the ash-kicking heroine, Alessandro Corbelli as her wicked stepfather, Lawrence Brownlee as the Prince and Simone Alberghini as his valet.

La Cenerentola | Photograph: Ken Howard

Dixon Place Hot! Festival: Spanking Machine

Friday 7:30pm / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Thursday 7:30pm.

Aye Defy: Model Minority

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Chloé Hung’s Model Minority, which looks at a group of privileged Asian-American teenagers who recruit a Black student to help them rap at a church talent show. Zhailon Levingston directs a cast that comprises Michele Selene Ang, Katie Lee Hill, Marquis Rodriguez, Cardi Wong and Tom Zhang. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and The Kilroys.

Katie Lee Hill | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend reunion

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s episode reunites cast members of the clever and frequently delightful musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Creator and star Rachel Bloom is joined by erstwhile castmates Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster and replacement love interest Skylar Astin.

Rachel Bloom | Photograph: Smallz & Raskind

Seize the Show: All About Evil

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Thursday 8pm.

City Garage: Three by Mee

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though July 22)

The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. For the past three weeks it has been rolling out archival recordings of its 2006 productions of Agamemnon, The Bacchae and Iphigenia, Charles L. Mee’s kicky trilogy of postmodern takes on ancient Greek dramas, directed by Frédérique Michel. Now they are making all three works available at the same time for binge watchers.

The Bacchae | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein

Mirrorbox Theatre: Phaeton

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering is Patrick Du Laney’s Phaeton, about a talented young painter in crisis. Cavan Hallman directs a cast comprising Robyn Calhoun, Curtis M. Jackson, Austin Wicke and Karen Janes Woditsch. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Patrick Du Laney | Photograph: Jeremy Daniel

Pixel Playhouse: Definitely Not Clue

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

The digital-theater Pixel Playhouse presents a virtual production of Sara Beil’s interactive musical murder mystery, which blends live and recorded performances and asks audiences to solve puzzles and unlock new scenes. The story concerns a reunion of high school friends that takes an ominous turn. Ryan O’Connor directs a cast of eight. Any resemblance between the characters they have mustered and those in the board game Clue is surely just plum coincidence.

Definitely Not Clue | Photograph: Courtesy Pixel Playhouse

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.