The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Guild Hall: Same Time, Next Year

Now (available through August 16)

In this benefit for the East Hampton arts center Guild Hall, A-list actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin perform Bernard Slade’s hit 1975 two-hander Same Time, Next Year, which follows an adulterous affair through a quarter-century of changes. Bob Balaban directs this one-night-only virtual performance. The live performance last week cost $100; now a recording of it is available on demand for $10.

National Theatre: Amadeus

Available though July 23

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and it has been generously streaming one play per week for free on YouTube. That series, alas, comes to an end today but it goes out with a bang: the National’s superb 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. Lucian Msamati stars as Schaffer’s version of the 18th-century Viennese court composer Antonio Salieri, driven mad with envy of the young and bestial musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, played by Adam Gillen. “The audacious decision to have an actual full-on orchestra—the Southbank Sinfonia—wandering the stage playing Mozart’s greatest hits doesn’t overpower the human drama in Michael Longhurst’s stupendous revival,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his five-star Time Out London review. “The genius of Msamati’s performance is its restraint…As he pulls down Mozart’s prospects, he does so without cackling malice but with the trudge of a jobsworth civil servant turning down a benefits claim. And yet operatic levels of emotion bubble away under it.”

Met Stars Live in Concert: Jonas Kaufmann

Saturday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available through July 30)

Even as it continues its nighty streams of free full productions at 7:30pm every night (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other Saturday by top classical vocalists from around the world. Superstar German tenor Jonas Kaufmann begins the series this afternoon with a concert that he performs at the scenic Polling Abbey in rural Bavaria. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. The program, accompanied by Helmut Deutsch on piano, includes arias from Turandot, Tosca and Carmen. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.

Martha Graham Dance Company: Clytemnestra

Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a look at Graham’s take on the Oresteia’s vengefully murderous Clytemnestra. The company is showing the work—as danced by a 1979 ensemble led by Yuriko Kimura—in three pieces; today’s is the second, and the third is on Wednesday. Each program also includes footage of Graham herself in the title role and a live discussion with special guests.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Hot! Festival: Marga Gomez: Spanking Machine

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is veteran monologist Marga Gomez's autobiographical solo show, Spanking Machine, a darkly comic look back at her formative years in Washington Heights. Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea, the show combines live performance with footage from the show’s pre-pandemic dress rehearsal. Tickets cost $20–$40; a chunk of the proceeds goes to LGBTQ+ charities.

The Metropolitan Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular free rollout of past performances, mostly recorded in high definition. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is Mozart's 1786 opera buffa The Marriage of Figaro (not to be confused with Rossini's later prequel, The Barber of Seville), based on a French stage comedy by Pierre Beaumarchais. Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei and Ildar Abdrazako star in this 2014 performance, staged by Richard Eyre and conducted by James Levine.

MetLiveArts: Nrityagram Dance Company: Samhāra Revisited

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Indian classical dance company Nrityagram presents Samhāra Revisited, a collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Chitrasena Dance Company. Choreographed by Surupa Sen and set to original music by Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi, the show was staged site-specifically at the Temple of Dendur in 2018; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.

Play-PerView: Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reading of Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning, a portrait of deeply conservative alumni of a Catholic university in rural Wyoming. Arguably the best new play of 2019, Heroes was a finalist for this year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it won the Best Play award from both the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Lucille Lortel Awards. The entire original cast—Jeb Kreager, Julia McDermott, Michele Pawk, Zoë Winters and John Zdrojeski—reunites for this reading. "Danya Taymor presides over a perfect production that left me with my heart in my mouth and my pen scrambling across the page," wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. Arbery’s plays are important explorations of language…His own family comes from this world, and he has clearly steeped long in its heady, often keenly intellectual poetry." As we gird ourselves for the upcoming election and the escalating culture war, Arbery's deep dive into religious right-wing worldviews seems more essential than ever. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Playwrights Horizons.

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Coming Together

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through July 26)

As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution continues a digital series that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The centerpiece this week is Nacho Duato’s 1991 work Coming Together, set to music by Frederic Rzewski that builds from text in a letter by the radical Black activist and bomber Sam Melville, who was killed by state police in the 1971 Attica Prison riots. Company artist Dylan Santos is on hand for a live chat during the virtual YouTube premiere.

Stars in the House: Return of the Rizzos

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. There are worse things you could do with your night than tune in to tonight’s episode, which assembles some of the many brand-name performers who played bad girl Betty Rizzo in the 1990s Broadway revival of Grease!, including Rosie O’Donnell, Megan Mullally, Joely Fisher, Lucy Lawless, Maureen McCormick and Mackenzie Phillips.

Joe’s Pub: Mrs. Smith’s Grief and Rage Holiday Cabaret and Encounter Group

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In this 2018 holiday concert, the gray-haired rock guitarist known as Mrs. Smith—the comic drag alter ego of actor David Hanbury—shares anecdotes from the journey (including a traumatic abduction by a Norwegian death metal band) that led her from NYC matron to guitar heroine. Expect an unconventional mix of songs that span from Judy Garland to Queen to Metallica.

Metropolitan Playhouse: The People

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth The People, a satirical 1917 one-act by Provincetown Players cofounder Susan Glaspell (who went on to become the second woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama). Inspired by her experience writing for The Masses, the play is set at a radical journal that has lost its enthusiasm for social change. The troupe’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs a cast of 12 in this 30-minute reading as part of the Virtual Playhouse project; a talkback follows with University of Missouri theater professor and Glaspell expert Cheryl Black.

Stonewall Sensation Reunion Live!

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

For a decade or so, surprisingly talented wanna-be stars competed in Stonewall Sensation, an American Idol–style weekly contest at the West Village’s legendary Stonewall Inn. Now the gang gets back together for a marathon reunion concert that doubles as a fundraiser for Stonewall staff members. Participants include the show’s hosts—the irrepressible Brandon Cutrell and drag star Ariel Sinclair—pianists Brandon James Gwinn and John Bronston, Stonewall stalwart Melissa Driscol, multiple former contestants, and regular judges including singer Erik Sisco, nightlife veteran Susan Campanero and Time Out's own Adam Feldman.

Tales of Modern Motherhood (Part 2): Gender and Identity…this sh*t just TRANSformed

Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

Veteran solo writer-actor Pam Levin performs an autobiographical one-woman show about her experience as the mother of a gender-nonconforming child. The show is being presented as part of the Best of the Fest virtual lineup streamed by Los Angeles’s Whitefire Theatre; tickets to the one-time virtual event cost $16.

Plays in the House Teen Edition: The Show Must Go Online

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind its successful Plays in House reading series and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, created for the Amarillo Little Theatre Academy, is Jessica Penzias, Dave Hudson and Denver Casado’s original musical The Show Must Go Online!, in which a drama teacher and her students brace themselves for the cancelation of their dental-themed school show. Proceeds this week benefit the Synchronicity Playmaking for Girls.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

The Old Globe: Globe Pride

Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

As part of San Diego’s Virtual Pride Festival, the Old Globe’s coLAB division teams up with Diversionary Theatre to live-stream a collection of short plays by LGBTQ+ playwrights Shairi Engle, Jaime Estepa, Katherine Harroff and Miki Vale. The pieces are supplemented by material created by the young ‘uns of Teen-Versionary and the elder of Stonewall Salon.

Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 18th week of free operas concludes with a classic broadcast from before the HD era: Puccini’s La Bohème, a high–Rent portrait of struggling artists in 19th-century Paris. James Levine conducts this 1982 performance, whose fabulous cast includes Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, Allan Monk, James Morris and Italo Tajo.

Isolating Together: Online International Toy Theater Festival #6

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Miniaturist maestros convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry curated by Trudi Cohen. Individual artists and groups from across the country have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. This sixth edition follows closely on the heels of the fifth, which was on Thursday. Any money raised will go to the Black Puppeteer Empowerment Grant and Creative Research Residency.

The Seth Concert Series: Norm Lewis

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the radiantly amiable leading man Norm Lewis, whose versatile 25-year career on Broadway has included stints in Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, The Little Mermaid, The Wild Party and Side Show; in 2014, he became the first Black actor to play the Phantom on Broadway. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.

Norm Lewis | Photograph: Kevin Yatarola

Out of an Abundance of Caution: Periscope and OUT (123.73)

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two weeks)

The avant-garde Twitch performance series Out of an Abundance of Caution, curated this month by the good folks of the Brick, presents two new works: The Unquestioned Interiority of Humankind, Nathan Repasz’s solo, PowerPoint-style disquisition on the nature of reality, and The Haunt of Blanks, a spooky silent film work by the duo known as underlords, and Singer and writer Xavier Rice plays host for the evening. Elinor T. Vanderberg and Drew Vanderberg star in Periscope, an exploration of memory and isolation by Ryan William Downey (Sleeping Car Porters); produced by Title:Point and Object Collection, the piece includes guest appearances by artists including experimental-theater guru Richard Foreman and film director Mary Harron. Completing the bill is the Million Underscores’ OUT (123.73), a pointedly distanced dance piece performed by Nicolás Noreña, Timothy Scott, Hannah Gross and Michelle Uranowitz.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Riant Theatre: Burning House

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, offers a Zoom reading of Joseph Nelms’s drama Burning House as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; a conversation with Nelms and members of the cast follows the performance.

Pixel Playhouse: Definitely Not Clue

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The digital-theater Pixel Playhouse presents a virtual production of Sara Beil’s interactive musical murder mystery, which blends live and recorded performances and asks audiences to solve puzzles and unlock new scenes. The story concerns a reunion of high school friends that takes an ominous turn. Ryan O’Connor directs a cast of eight. Any resemblance between the characters they have mustered and those in the board game Clue is surely just plum coincidence.

