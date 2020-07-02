The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

San Francisco Ballet: 2020 Opening Night Gala

Now (available through July 6)

San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. In this lovely full-length collection, the final offering of the series, the company shares performances from its 2020 opening-night gala. It’s a tasting menu of more than a dozen works, including dances by George Balanchine, August Bournonville, David Dawson, Danielle Rowe, Justin Peck, Victor Gsovsky, Yuri Possokhov, Val Caniparoli, Myles Thatcher and SFB’s own Helgi Tomasson.

Le Corsaire | Photograph: Erik Tomasson

National Theatre: Les Blancs

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed in 2016, is South African director Yaël Farber’s revival of Les Blancs, a rarely produced work by the barrier-breaking African-American playwright Lorraine Hansberry (A Raisin in the Sun). The play, which was never staged in Hansberry’s brief lifetime, is set at a Christian mission in a fictional African country in the process of breaking the chains of colonialism. “Ultimately Hansberry’s point, that the white missionaries are interlopers in a place they will never understand, is very well made,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his Time Out London review. “The play is good; the production is better, going beyond words to evoke the sense of a timeless, indelible Africa that European artifice can’t hope to erase.” The cast includes Danny Sapani, Siân Phillips, Tunji Kasim, Anna Madeley, James Fleet and Sheila Atim.

Les Blancs | Photograph: Johan Persson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond: Aunty Glam’s Poetry and Pride Happy Hour

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. In the alter ego of Auntie Glam, the alt-cabaret star and trans icon has been putting the Mx. in mixology with a weekly camp-glam oasis on YouTube and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond | Photograph: Tammy Shell

Classic Conversations: Judy Kuhn

6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, one of the most gifted musical actors of her generation, who originated roles in the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Chess and Fun Home.

Judy Kuhn | Photograph: Denise Winters

Stratford Festival: Antony and Cleopatra

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 23)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. Each show remains viewable for three weeks. In this latest offering, Gary Griffith directs a 2014 production of Shakespeare's intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. Geraint Wyn Davies and Yanna McIntosh play the title roles.

Anthony and Cleopatra | Photograph: David Hou

JoyceStream: Declassified Memory Fragment

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available until July 3 at 10am)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) Tonight marks the online premiere of Declassified Memory Fragment, choreographed and composed by Burkina Faso’s Olivier Tarpaga; the hour-long dance-theater work explores the political and cultural tumult of modern Africa. Following tonight’s premiere is an interactive Q&A with Tarpaga, the Joyce’s Aaron Mattocks and the journalist and curator Eva Yaa Asantewa.

Declassified Memory Fragment | Photograph: Mark Simpson

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Lazarus

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering, which also streamed in April, is a full recording of the company’s first two-act ballet: hip hop choreographer Rennie Harris’s Lazarus, an ensemble work that looks at racial inequality in America, from Ailey’s time to the present. The piece is set to original music by Darrin Ross and songs by Nina Simone, Odetta, Terrence Trent D’Arby and Michael Kiwanuka.

Lazarus | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Theatre in Quarantine: Hypochondriac 1

7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s 20-minute offering is the first part of Hypochondriac!, which he has adapted with David McGee from Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid. Joining Gelb to perform the piece are Jessie Shelton and Alex Hawthorne; Hadestown choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin is credited for movement direction. The piece is performed live twice tonight, with live postshow discussions each time. Any money raised will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Hypochondriac 1 | Photograph: Joshua William Gelb

Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Philadelphia’s innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, which was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rotherberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required for each live performance—the final one is tomorrow—and all proceeds will benefit Philly’s Mill Creek Urban Farm and Morris Home.

Zero Cost House | Photograph: Jacques-Jean Tiziou

The Metropolitan Opera: Carmen

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s opera is the 1875 Georges Bizet favorite Carmen, which offers practical pointers on how to use your feminine wiles to seduce hot soldiers and bullfighters. (We're pretty sure it all ends well.) Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Ildar Abdrazakov and Anita Hartig star in a 2014 performance of a production directed by Richard Eyre and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Pablo Heras-Casado wields the baton.

Carmen | Photograph: Ken Howard

RSVP Presents

7:30pm EDT / 12:30 am BST (live only)

Grumpy Entertainment brings its variety-show mix of music, dance, comedy and magic online, with viewers encouraged to get into the convivial spirit from home. Jason Jude Hill and Daniel Sears play hosts to a roster of guests that includes actor-comedian Becca Blackwell, indie rockers Tigers & Monkeys, drag artist Kiko Soiree, violinist Darwin Shen and QChord player Nik Cosmic. Reservations are required, and virtual tickets cost $7.

Kiko Soiree | Photograph: Allison Stock

Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.

Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies | Photograph: Kent Campbell

CyberTank: Rule of 7x7

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein hosts the July edition, which is performed live on Zoom; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required. (The show is performed live again tomorrow night.)

Brett Epstein | Photograph: Miles Nohr

Stars in the House

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Guests for tonight’s episode have not yet been announced.

Joe’s Pub: Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through July 13 at 1pm)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a 2019 set by neo–lounge lizard and songwriter Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go), who couches his wryly idiosyncratic, sorry-grateful take on life in jazzy retro tunes. He is joined by Eben Levy on guitar, Ian Riggs on bass and Vito Dieterle on sax.

Ethan Lipton | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.