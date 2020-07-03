The best live theater to stream online on July 3
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Disney+: Hamilton
3am EDT / 8am BST
Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s earthquake of a musical is streaming on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day weekend, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.
Hamilton | Photograph: Courtesy Disney+
The Shows Must Go On!: Celtic Tiger
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours, not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. With this week’s offering, Celtic Tiger, it moves in a different direction. The fleet-footed Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley leaped to unlikely international superstardom in the 1990s in Riverdance and then in his own shows, Lord of the Dance and Feet of Flames. (He also made it into the Guinness World Records list for most taps per second.) In 2005, Flatley emerged from retirement for one more spectacular pageant of Irish dancing, which he directed and choreographed in addition to starring in. The Vegas-style, more-is-more Celtic Tiger celebrates Flatley's limber limbs and Irish roots, with a nod to the American branch of his family tree in the grand finale, “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
Celtic Tiger | Photograph: George Chin
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Aerial
3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil digs into its vault to offer a new hour-long special that features aerialism from three recent shows: Luzia (2016), Kurios (2014) and Amaluna (2012).
Luzia | Photograph: Matt Beard
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
Julie Halston: Virtual Halston
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is CBS Sunday Morning wag Mo Rocca.
Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride
Queerly Festival: This Feeling and The Reparations Show
6pm and 8pm EDT / 1am and 3am BST (live only)
Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested. Going live on the festival’s final night are Invisible Disco Productions’s comedy This Feeling (6pm) and the third episode of Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv’s The Reparations Show, a weekly platform for BIPOC artists.
CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival
7pm EDT / midnight BST
Flushing Town Hall celebrates emerging Asian-American choreographers in a festival produced by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and spread out over two successive Fridays. Tonight’s second installment includes Chaery Moon’s Algorithm: randomforest, Barkha Patel’s Aravani and Chien-Ying Wang and Paul C. Ocampo’s Equanimity.
Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Philadelphia’s consistently innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, which was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rotherberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required, and all proceeds will benefit Philly’s Mill Creek Urban Farm and Morris Home.
Zero Cost House | Photograph: Jacques-Jean Tiziou
The Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is Mozart’s Don Giovanni, starring Mariusz Kwiecień as the debauched title character and Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli and Mojca Erdmann as his trio of donnas. Fabio Luisi conducts this 2011 performance, which is directed by Michael Grandage; the supporting cast includes Ramón Vargas, Joshua Bloom, Luca Pisaroni and Štefan Kocán.
Don Giovanni | Photograph: Marty Sohl
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein hosts the July edition, which is performed live on Zoom; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required.
Brett Epstein | Photograph: Miles Nohr
City Garage: The Bacchae
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though July 8)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This weekend it is streaming an archival recording of its 2006 production of The Bacchae, Charles L. Mee’s adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, in which a proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the sexy Greek god Dionysus. Directed by Frederíque Michel, the show is the second in City Garage’s trilogy of Mee’s postmodern takes on ancient plays; the series concludes next week with Iphegenia.
The Bacchae | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Guests for tonight’s episode have not yet been announced.
Jeremy Dutcher
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. This 2019 concert is by the compelling Jeremy Dutcher, a two-spirit Canadian tenor, composer and musicologist whose work draws on the history of First Nations cultures, as exemplified on his debut album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.
La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 12
8pm EDT / 1am BST
La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Participants in this edition include Shauna Davis, Timothy White Eagle, Aaron Samuel Davis, Anna Kang, eugene the poogene, Zishan Ugurlu, Marta Ros Hugas and Lívia Sá.
Mirrorbox Theatre: His Shadow
9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, is Loy A. Webb’s His Shadow, about a college freshman who finds a clearer sense of himself in the wake of a tragedy.
Loy A. Webb | Photograph: Charli Williams
The Drunk Texts: A Day of Independence!
9pm EDT / 2am BST
Brooklyn’s Random Access Theatre’s monthly boozy-geeky Drunk Texts series muddles classical texts—or modern ones reimagined as classical—into a cocktail of drinking games, improv and audience interaction. Now the series continues, via Zoom and Facebook Live, with the premiere of Levi Penley's A Day of Independence!, a Shakespearean gloss on the 1996 space-invaders flick Independence Day. Once more unto the alien mothership’s Apple-compatible mainframe, dear friends, once more! A donation of $10 via Venmo (@thedrunktexts) is suggested.
The Drunk Texts | Photograph: Lindsey Kelly
Red Line Productions: Thom Pain (based on nothing)
9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST (live only)
The Australia’s Red Line Productions joins with the production company Tribal Apes for this unique streaming experience. Toby Schmitz stars in a revival of Will Eno's lacerating 2004 monologue, Thom Pain (based on nothing), a deadpan marvel of black comedy and existential resignation. As the actor performs it live at Sydney’s cozy and historic Old Fitz pub theater, he is filmed by nine cameras, and the result goes out to the world. Red Line’s Andrew Henry shares credit for the direction with Schmitz.
Thom Pain (based on nothing) | Photograph: Trent Suidgeest
LIMITED RUNS
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (JoyceStream)
Through July 3 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
In this 2019 performance by the seasoned New York Spanish-dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the dancers include Fanny Ara, Emilio Ochando, Isaac Tovar and guest artist Lucía Álvarez “La Piñona,” joined by guitarist José Manuel Alconchel and singers Francisco “Yiyi” Orozco and Jesus de Utrera.
The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)
Through July 3 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares its 2016 world premiere of The Grinning Man, a darkly comic musical adapted by Carl Grose from Victor Hugo’s novel The Man Who Laughs. (Grose shares lyrics credit with Tom Morris and composers Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler.) The plot concerns a young man who has turned to the circus after being disfigured as a child. “There are things to like about this transfer from Bristol’s Old Vic,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “Most of them are visual: Director Tom Morris (War Horse) Morris conjures a sumptuous gothic carnival ambience on what’s probably a fraction of the budget of most West End musicals. In particular the puppet work, from Gyre & Gimble, is as excellent as you’d expect.”
La Sylphide (English National Ballet)
Through July 3 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
English National Ballet has been streaming full productions every Wednesday for two months, but its free series comes to an end next week. This penultimate offering is Frank Anderson’s faithful account of August Bournonville’s 19th-century ballet about a magical spirit who appears to a young Scotsman on his wedding day. Isaac Hernández, Jurgita Dronina and Anjuli Hudson lead the principal cast in this 2017 performance, which marked the U.K. premiere of the work.
Rusalka (Metropolitan Opera)
Though July 3 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is a 2017 performance of Antonín Dvořák and Jaroslav Kvapil’s 1901 folk-tale opera Rusalka, which very much suggests a Slavic version of The Little Mermaid. Sir Mark Elder conducts the performance, which is staged by Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) and stars Kristine Opolais, Brandon Jovanovich, Eric Owens, Jamie Barton and Katarina Dalayman.
San Francisco Ballet
Through July 3 at 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST
San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week are three pieces recorded in February 2020: two choreographed by SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson, Soirées Musicales (1996) and Concerto Grosso (2003), and a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain (2005).
Carmen (Metropolitan Opera)
Through July 3 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 16th week of free offerings continues with the 1875 Georges Bizet favorite Carmen, which offers practical pointers on how to use your feminine wiles to seduce hot soldiers and bullfighters. (We're pretty sure it all ends well.) Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Ildar Abdrazakov and Anita Hartig star in a 2014 performance of a production directed by Richard Eyre and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Pablo Heras-Casado wields the baton.
Act One (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through July 3
As part of its Broadway Fridays series, Lincoln Center Theater streams its full 2014 Broadway production of writer-director James Lapine’s Act One, adapted from Moss Hart's widely loved 1959 showbiz memoir. Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub lead a first-rate cast that also includes Andrea Martin, Chuck Cooper and Will LeBow. “Lapine’s stage adaptation of Hart’s sprawling tale—part rags-to-riches fable, part showbiz fantasy, part professional handbook—is quite faithful and wrought with abundant skill and empathy,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out New York review. “Act One is tremendous fun, sweet and wise-wistful, brimful of sparkling performances and insight into the joys and terrors of show business.”
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Through July 4
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. In this Pride-themed edition, the performers include Philippe Bowgen, Yin Chang, Travis Coles, Lea DeLaria, Drew Droege, Scott Evans, Lola Kelly, Jordan Kisner, L Morgan Lee, Larry Owens, Josh Rivas, and Ianne Fields Stewart; the writers are Preston Max Allen, Omar Hantash, Rodney Hicks, Audrey Lang, Carmen LoBue, Ted Malawer, Azure D. Osborne-Lee, Sophie Sagan-Guther, Hayley St. James, Lovell Holder and Roger Q Mason.
Die, Mommie, Die! (Plays in the House)
Through July 5 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Several times a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews with musical interludes (see 8pm below), tries something different: live performances of classic plays in their entirety. The masterfully droll writer-performer and female impersonator Charles Busch, has already graced the series in The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, The Divine Sister and The Confession of Lily Dare. Now he returns to his delightfully knowing, cheerfully lewd 1999 play Die, Mommie, Die!, a nod to 1960s-era comic melodrama with a plot borrowed loosely from the Oresteia and a central character (a washed-up singer named Angela Arden) who owes a few debts to Bette Davis. As in most of Busch’s salutes to silver-screen goddesses, glamour and desperation go tightly hand-in-hand, digging long red fingernails into each other’s flesh until they trickle with blood. Longtime Busch leaguer Carl Andress directs the virtual mayhem, whose cast includes BD Wong, Willie Garson, Brandon Contreras, Jennifer Cody and Ruth Williamson. All donations benefit the Actors Fund.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
San Francisco Ballet: 2020 Opening Night Gala
Through July 6
San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. In this lovely full-length collection, the final offering of the series, the company shares performances from its 2020 opening-night gala. It’s a tasting menu of more than a dozen works, including dances by George Balanchine, August Bournonville, David Dawson, Danielle Rowe, Justin Peck, Victor Gsovsky, Yuri Possokhov, Val Caniparoli, Myles Thatcher and SFB’s own Helgi Tomasson.
Les Blancs (National Theatre)
Through July 9 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed in 2016, is South African director Yaël Farber’s revival of Les Blancs, a rarely produced work by the barrier-breaking African-American playwright Lorraine Hansberry (A Raisin in the Sun). The play, which was never staged in Hansberry’s brief lifetime, is set at a Christian mission in a fictional African country in the process of breaking the chains of colonialism. “Ultimately Hansberry’s point, that the white missionaries are interlopers in a place they will never understand, is very well made,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his Time Out London review. “The play is good; the production is better, going beyond words to evoke the sense of a timeless, indelible Africa that European artifice can’t hope to erase.” The cast includes Danny Sapani, Siân Phillips, Tunji Kasim, Anna Madeley, James Fleet and Sheila Atim.
Lazarus (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through July 9 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering, which also streamed in April, is a full recording of the company’s first two-act ballet: hip hop choreographer Rennie Harris’s Lazarus, an ensemble work that looks at racial inequality in America, from Ailey’s time to the present. The piece is set to original music by Darrin Ross and songs by Nina Simone, Odetta, Terrence Trent D’Arby and Michael Kiwanuka.
King John (Stratford Festival)
Through July 9
Tim Carroll directs a 2014 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra (Joe’s Pub)
Through July 13 at 1pm
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a 2019 set by neo–lounge lizard and songwriter Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go), who couches his wryly idiosyncratic, sorry-grateful take on life in jazzy retro tunes. He is joined by Eben Levy on guitar, Ian Riggs on bass and Vito Dieterle on sax.
Ballet Hispánico: Noche Unidos
Through July 13
Throughout the pandemic crisis, the venerable Latinx dance troupe Ballet Hispánico, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, has maintained a highly active engagement with the world in its B Unidos program of virtual classes, exercises, discussions and archival footage. In tonight’s virtual gala, the company premieres new works by nine choreographers: Kiri Avelar, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Nancy Turano and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro. Along with the dances, the event features appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera and Arturo O'Farrill.
Tribute to Balanchine (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In this program, which was broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center in 1983, New York City Ballet celebrates the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. The programs includes three of the master’s ballets: Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
This is one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
All Balanchine Program (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lincoln Center shares a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Through July 15 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Eva Luna (Repertorio Español)
Through July 15
New York City’s leading Spanish-language repertory company presents a streamed reading of Caridad Svich’s Eva Luna, based on a coming-of-age novel by the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende (The House of the Spirits). Estefanía Fadul directs a cast of seven. The company, founded in 1968, hopes to premiere the play on a real-life stage next year.
The Adventures of Pericles (Stratford Festival)
Through July 16
Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.
Antony and Cleopatra (Stratford Festival)
Through July 23
In this offering from Canada's Stratford Festival, Gary Griffith directs a 2014 production of Shakespeare's intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. Geraint Wyn Davies and Yanna McIntosh play the title roles.
Declassified Memory Fragment (JoyceStream)
Available until July 31 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Choreographed and composed by Burkina Faso’s Olivier Tarpaga, the hour-long dance-theater work Declassified Memory Fragment explores the political and cultural tumult of modern Africa. Chelsea Joyce Theatre presents it for a month as part of its JoyceStream series.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every Tuesday. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.