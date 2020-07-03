The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Disney+: Hamilton

3am EDT / 8am BST

Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s earthquake of a musical is streaming on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day weekend, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.

Hamilton | Photograph: Courtesy Disney+

The Shows Must Go On!: Celtic Tiger

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours, not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. With this week’s offering, Celtic Tiger, it moves in a different direction. The fleet-footed Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley leaped to unlikely international superstardom in the 1990s in Riverdance and then in his own shows, Lord of the Dance and Feet of Flames. (He also made it into the Guinness World Records list for most taps per second.) In 2005, Flatley emerged from retirement for one more spectacular pageant of Irish dancing, which he directed and choreographed in addition to starring in. The Vegas-style, more-is-more Celtic Tiger celebrates Flatley's limber limbs and Irish roots, with a nod to the American branch of his family tree in the grand finale, “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

Celtic Tiger | Photograph: George Chin

Cirque du Soleil: Best of Aerial

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil digs into its vault to offer a new hour-long special that features aerialism from three recent shows: Luzia (2016), Kurios (2014) and Amaluna (2012).

Luzia | Photograph: Matt Beard

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is CBS Sunday Morning wag Mo Rocca.

Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride

Queerly Festival: This Feeling and The Reparations Show

6pm and 8pm EDT / 1am and 3am BST (live only)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested. Going live on the festival’s final night are Invisible Disco Productions’s comedy This Feeling (6pm) and the third episode of Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv’s The Reparations Show, a weekly platform for BIPOC artists.

CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Flushing Town Hall celebrates emerging Asian-American choreographers in a festival produced by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and spread out over two successive Fridays. Tonight’s second installment includes Chaery Moon’s Algorithm: randomforest, Barkha Patel’s Aravani and Chien-Ying Wang and Paul C. Ocampo’s Equanimity.

Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Philadelphia’s consistently innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, which was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rotherberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required, and all proceeds will benefit Philly’s Mill Creek Urban Farm and Morris Home.

Zero Cost House | Photograph: Jacques-Jean Tiziou

The Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is Mozart’s Don Giovanni, starring Mariusz Kwiecień as the debauched title character and Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli and Mojca Erdmann as his trio of donnas. Fabio Luisi conducts this 2011 performance, which is directed by Michael Grandage; the supporting cast includes Ramón Vargas, Joshua Bloom, Luca Pisaroni and Štefan Kocán.

Don Giovanni | Photograph: Marty Sohl

CyberTank: Rule of 7x7

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein hosts the July edition, which is performed live on Zoom; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required.

Brett Epstein | Photograph: Miles Nohr

City Garage: The Bacchae

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though July 8)

The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This weekend it is streaming an archival recording of its 2006 production of The Bacchae, Charles L. Mee’s adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, in which a proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the sexy Greek god Dionysus. Directed by Frederíque Michel, the show is the second in City Garage’s trilogy of Mee’s postmodern takes on ancient plays; the series concludes next week with Iphegenia.

The Bacchae | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein

Stars in the House

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Guests for tonight’s episode have not yet been announced.

Jeremy Dutcher

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. This 2019 concert is by the compelling Jeremy Dutcher, a two-spirit Canadian tenor, composer and musicologist whose work draws on the history of First Nations cultures, as exemplified on his debut album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.

La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 12

8pm EDT / 1am BST

La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Participants in this edition include Shauna Davis, Timothy White Eagle, Aaron Samuel Davis, Anna Kang, eugene the poogene, Zishan Ugurlu, Marta Ros Hugas and Lívia Sá.

Mirrorbox Theatre: His Shadow

9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, is Loy A. Webb’s His Shadow, about a college freshman who finds a clearer sense of himself in the wake of a tragedy.

Loy A. Webb | Photograph: Charli Williams

The Drunk Texts: A Day of Independence!

9pm EDT / 2am BST

Brooklyn’s Random Access Theatre’s monthly boozy-geeky Drunk Texts series muddles classical texts—or modern ones reimagined as classical—into a cocktail of drinking games, improv and audience interaction. Now the series continues, via Zoom and Facebook Live, with the premiere of Levi Penley's A Day of Independence!, a Shakespearean gloss on the 1996 space-invaders flick Independence Day. Once more unto the alien mothership’s Apple-compatible mainframe, dear friends, once more! A donation of $10 via Venmo (@thedrunktexts) is suggested.

The Drunk Texts | Photograph: Lindsey Kelly

Red Line Productions: Thom Pain (based on nothing)

9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST (live only)

The Australia’s Red Line Productions joins with the production company Tribal Apes for this unique streaming experience. Toby Schmitz stars in a revival of Will Eno's lacerating 2004 monologue, Thom Pain (based on nothing), a deadpan marvel of black comedy and existential resignation. As the actor performs it live at Sydney’s cozy and historic Old Fitz pub theater, he is filmed by nine cameras, and the result goes out to the world. Red Line’s Andrew Henry shares credit for the direction with Schmitz.

Thom Pain (based on nothing) | Photograph: Trent Suidgeest

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.