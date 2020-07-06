The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other large performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Covid Zero: #WeAreDyingHere

Now (available through July 13 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST)

South African poet, writer and director Siphokazi Jonas takes a hard look at gender-based violence in her native country in a piece that she performs alongside its co-writers: spoken-word artist Hope Netshivhambe and singer Babalwa Makwetu. The show was recorded in February at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. Tickets begin at 50 rands (or about $3), but for slightly more you can help provide blankets for homeless women or masks, sanitizers and food for local students.

Mint Theater Company: Summer Stock Streaming Festival

Starts Monday (through July 19)

Jonathan Bank’s Mint Theater Company, an Off Broadway troupe with a yen for overlooked shows of yesteryear, adds a touch of freshness to the summer season with archival recordings of three of its past productions: George Kelly’s 1946 drama The Fatal Weakness, about the vestigial romanticism of a long-married woman; The New Morality, a satirical comedy of manners by Harold Chapin, a promising writer who died fighting for England in World War I; and Hazel Ellis’s 1936 drama Women Without Men, a story of internecine war among teachers at an Irish boarding school. The shows are free; for the requisite passwords, send an email to streaming@minttheater.org with the word Mint in the subject line.

Round House Theatre: Homebound

Monday 9am EDT / 2pm BST

Every week since the end of April, Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre has challenged a different local playwright to write an episode of the company’s web serial, Homebound, whose plot continues from each installment to the next. Ryan Rilette and Nicole A. Watson are the directors. Tonight’s tenth and final episode is by Caleen Sinnette Jennings; you can catch up with the entire series, which stars Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace, on the company’s YouTube channel.

Reykjavik Fringe Festival: The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within

Monday 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST (live only)

Valerie David, who has survived three battles with cancer and is currently embroiled in a fourth, shares excerpts from her autobiographical solo show (directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller) as part of Iceland’s Reykjavik Fringe Festival. A live Q&A with David follows.



The Seth Concert Series: Melissa Errico

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Virtual tickets cost $25; a recording of the live edition on Sundays at 8pm is rerun the next day at 3pm. Joining him for the fifth episode is the smart musical-theater leading lady Melissa Errico, whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

St. Louis Actors’ Studio: Billy and Billie

Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through Sunday)

St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. The company tweets a link to the latest videos at 5pm every Monday. This week’s first two episodes get the quasi-incestuous ball rolling.

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival

Monday 6:30pm and 7pm EDT / 11:30pm and midnight BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is Marga Gomez's solo show, Spanking Machine (July 16–25). The virtual festivities begin today with first edition of Jeff McMahon’s The Welcome (6:30pm), a weekly series of short works, and non-binary pussy (7pm), a musical work of queer pop agitprop by Vietnamese choreographer and performer Anh Vo. Reservations are required.

The Moth Virtual StorySlam New York

Monday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST (live only)

The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. In this live event, raconteurs spin five-minute yarns around the theme "Cohabitation.” Tickets cost $10.

Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 17th with a perennial favorite: Puccini’s La Bohème, a high–Rent portrait of struggling artists in 19th-century Paris. Marco Armiliato conducts this 2018 performance of Franco Zeffirelli’s production, with a cast led by Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, Alexey Lavrov, Matthew Rose and Paul Plishka.

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that includes Mark Faje, Mariko Iwasa, Arik Mendelevitz, Polly Solomon, Hank Lightning, Ambrose Martos, Ermiyas Muluken, Circle Up Productions' Grit City Unknowns and Third Man Duo (featuring Kaethe Hotstetter and Irene Herrmann), as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, begins a five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Don Rodríguez Gómez Rosa’s bilingual Enrico Caruso and Other Disasters: Precious Quiet Things I Call My Own, a musical tribute to Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano, and the seven-minute movie Old Habits, written and directed by Australia’s Mary Musolino. Reservations are required.

Stars in the House: Virtual Birthday Party for James

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Tonight’s edition celebrates James’s birthday with special guests.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s impish Jason Graae, jazz man Tony DeSare, Italian singer Giada Valenti, musical-theater entertainer Ty Stephens, singer Ms. Blue and The Voice alumna Lilli Passero. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Live with Carnegie Hall: Michael Feinstein: It’s Delovely—The Music of Cole Porter

Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes Cole Porter, the worldly wit and musical magpie behind such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate and such songs as "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine" and "Just One of Those Things." Along for the ride this time are vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s Pride-themed episode is hosted by Sammie James.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves!

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

La MaMa's annual festival La MaMa Moves! runs riot with dance every summer, and for the time being it is moving online. La MaMa den mother Nicky Paraiso curates and hosts this collection of works-in-progress, longer versions of which are planned for later in the summer. Four shows are on the lineup: Body Concert, a stripped-limb solo work by the extraordinary avant-puppeteer Kevin Augustine (The God Projekt); Norwegian choreographer Kari Hoass’s Be Like Water—the distant episodes, described as “a series of digital dance haikus”; Anabella Lenzu’s solo dance-theater piece The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar; and Tamar Rogoff’s A Plague on All Our Houses, a look at four dancers in their homes that was created in response to the quarantine.

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. This week’s edition take a trip to Boston for a night at the Club Cafe. Barbarino and Carol O’Shaughnessy host a lineup that includes pianists Tom LaMark, Brian Patton and Jim Rice and performers Leslie Anderson, Joe Berry, Mary Callanan, Lynda D’Amour, Brian De Lorenzo, Diane Ellis, Gordon Michaels, Colleen Powers and Warren Schein.

Metropolitan Opera: Il Trovatore

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, which predates the HD era, stars Luciano Pavarotti in the title role of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, a tragic tale of love, revenge, witch-burning and one stolen baby. James Levine conducts this 1988 performance, which also stars Dolora Zajick, Éva Marton, Sherrill Milnes and Jeffrey Wells.

Aye Defy: The Woods.

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Jahna Farron-Smith’s The Woods., which explores narratives of American naturalness and how Black identities may or may not fit in them, Colette Robert directs as cast that includes Nicholas Braun, Jasmine Carmichael, Harron Atkins, Starr Kirkland, Michael Braugher, Drew Lewis, Will Dagger and Rachel Sachnoff. Reservations are required and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits Urban Creators and The Kilroys.

Stars in the House: Ben Stiller

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. The special guest tonight is comedy scion and star Ben Stiller.

English National Ballet: Cinderella

Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

English National Ballet has been streaming full productions every Wednesday for months, but its series of free offerings comes to an end today. The final show is ENB’s largest production ever: Christopher Wheeldon’s version of Cinderella, performed in the round by 130 dancers as the English National Ballet Philharmonic plays Prokofiev’s score. Designed by Julian Crouch, and featuring a libretto by Craig Lucas and puppets by Basil Twist, the event was filmed last summer at the Royal Albert Hall. Alina Cojocaru is Cinderella, Isaac Hernández is her Prince and Jeffrey Ciro is his friend and valet; Tamara Rojo, Katja Khaniukova and Emma Hawes are the wicked stepfamily.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2013 performance, which was directed by Bartlett Sher and stars Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau in the title roles.

New Works: Francois and the Rebels and American Morning

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this weekly 40-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Jaime Cepero’s Francois and the Rebels applies a punk-rock filter to the story of the 1791 revolution in Haitian, in which enslaved people of color rose up against their French overlords; L Morgan Lee and Alex Lugo perform two songs from the show. Timothy Huang’s American Morning is inspired by a true tragic story of two immigrant cab drivers; its pair of selections are sung by Cathy Ang, Marc delaCruz and Raymond J. Lee. Half of all donations received this week go to the Okra Project.

Jaime Cepero | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Ballet Hispánico: El Viaje

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Edwaard Liang’s 2019 piece El Viaje, which explores the experience of leaving one’s homeland with a focus on Chinese emigration in the 19th and early 20th centuries and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and associated artists.

TheaterWorksUSA: Telling Our Stories and Talking About Race

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

The children’s-theater leader TheaterWorksUSA hosts a virtual reading of two short plays from Idris Goodwin’s Free Play: Open Source Scripts Toward an Antiracist Tomorrow. Director Schele Williams and her daughter Sayla read The Water Gun Song; actor-comedy Bill Bellamy and his son Baron read Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth. The performances are followed by a moderated discussion with the playwright and others. To attend the event on Zoom, register here. (The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.)

Public Theater: The Line

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through August 4)

The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The original score is by the great Aimee Mann.

Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 17th week of free operas continues with a 2014 performance of Mozart’s saucy comedy Così fan tutte. Conducted by James Levine, the recording stars Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov and Maurizio Muraro.

Stars in the House

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and live songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Guests on tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.

Molly “Equality” Dykeman: All by Myself... A Quarantine Love Story for the Ladies

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Security guard, gal-about-town and old-school butch Molly “Equality” Dykeman, the longtime comic alter ego of writer-performer Andrea Alton, returns with a half-hour virtual show that keeps us up to date how she has been navigating the quarantine period. (Our guess: like a bull in a hardware shop.) Allen Warnock directs. Tickets are $10, but the streaming platform is not phone or tablet compatible.

