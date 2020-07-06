The best live theater to stream online on July 6, July 7 and July 8
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other large performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Covid Zero: #WeAreDyingHere
Now (available through July 13 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST)
South African poet, writer and director Siphokazi Jonas takes a hard look at gender-based violence in her native country in a piece that she performs alongside its co-writers: spoken-word artist Hope Netshivhambe and singer Babalwa Makwetu. The show was recorded in February at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. Tickets begin at 50 rands (or about $3), but for slightly more you can help provide blankets for homeless women or masks, sanitizers and food for local students.
#WeAreDyingHere | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Mint Theater Company: Summer Stock Streaming Festival
Starts Monday (through July 19)
Jonathan Bank’s Mint Theater Company, an Off Broadway troupe with a yen for overlooked shows of yesteryear, adds a touch of freshness to the summer season with archival recordings of three of its past productions: George Kelly’s 1946 drama The Fatal Weakness, about the vestigial romanticism of a long-married woman; The New Morality, a satirical comedy of manners by Harold Chapin, a promising writer who died fighting for England in World War I; and Hazel Ellis’s 1936 drama Women Without Men, a story of internecine war among teachers at an Irish boarding school. The shows are free; for the requisite passwords, send an email to streaming@minttheater.org with the word Mint in the subject line.
The New Morality| Photograph: Richard Termine
Round House Theatre: Homebound
Monday 9am EDT / 2pm BST
Every week since the end of April, Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre has challenged a different local playwright to write an episode of the company’s web serial, Homebound, whose plot continues from each installment to the next. Ryan Rilette and Nicole A. Watson are the directors. Tonight’s tenth and final episode is by Caleen Sinnette Jennings; you can catch up with the entire series, which stars Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace, on the company’s YouTube channel.
Caleen Sinnette Jennings | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Reykjavik Fringe Festival: The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within
Monday 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST (live only)
Valerie David, who has survived three battles with cancer and is currently embroiled in a fourth, shares excerpts from her autobiographical solo show (directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller) as part of Iceland’s Reykjavik Fringe Festival. A live Q&A with David follows.
The Pink Hulk | Photograph: Dixie Thamrin
The Seth Concert Series: Melissa Errico
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Virtual tickets cost $25; a recording of the live edition on Sundays at 8pm is rerun the next day at 3pm. Joining him for the fifth episode is the smart musical-theater leading lady Melissa Errico, whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion.
Melissa Errico | Photograph: Michael Lavine
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
St. Louis Actors’ Studio: Billy and Billie
Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through Sunday)
St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. The company tweets a link to the latest videos at 5pm every Monday. This week’s first two episodes get the quasi-incestuous ball rolling.
Billy and Billie | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist/p>
Dixon Place: Hot! Festival
Monday 6:30pm and 7pm EDT / 11:30pm and midnight BST (live only)
Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is Marga Gomez's solo show, Spanking Machine (July 16–25). The virtual festivities begin today with first edition of Jeff McMahon’s The Welcome (6:30pm), a weekly series of short works, and non-binary pussy (7pm), a musical work of queer pop agitprop by Vietnamese choreographer and performer Anh Vo. Reservations are required.
The Moth Virtual StorySlam New York
Monday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST (live only)
The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. In this live event, raconteurs spin five-minute yarns around the theme "Cohabitation.” Tickets cost $10.
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 17th with a perennial favorite: Puccini’s La Bohème, a high–Rent portrait of struggling artists in 19th-century Paris. Marco Armiliato conducts this 2018 performance of Franco Zeffirelli’s production, with a cast led by Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, Alexey Lavrov, Matthew Rose and Paul Plishka.
La Bohème | Photograph: Ken Howard
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that includes Mark Faje, Mariko Iwasa, Arik Mendelevitz, Polly Solomon, Hank Lightning, Ambrose Martos, Ermiyas Muluken, Circle Up Productions' Grit City Unknowns and Third Man Duo (featuring Kaethe Hotstetter and Irene Herrmann), as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Mariko Iwasa | Photograph: Steven Ruggiero
Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, begins a five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Don Rodríguez Gómez Rosa’s bilingual Enrico Caruso and Other Disasters: Precious Quiet Things I Call My Own, a musical tribute to Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano, and the seven-minute movie Old Habits, written and directed by Australia’s Mary Musolino. Reservations are required.
Stars in the House: Virtual Birthday Party for James
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Tonight’s edition celebrates James’s birthday with special guests.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s impish Jason Graae, jazz man Tony DeSare, Italian singer Giada Valenti, musical-theater entertainer Ty Stephens, singer Ms. Blue and The Voice alumna Lilli Passero. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Jason Graae | Photograph: Rick Bernstein
Mondays in the Club with Lance
Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST
He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)
Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason
Live with Carnegie Hall: Michael Feinstein: It’s Delovely—The Music of Cole Porter
Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes Cole Porter, the worldly wit and musical magpie behind such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate and such songs as "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine" and "Just One of Those Things." Along for the ride this time are vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.
Michael Feinstein | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s Pride-themed episode is hosted by Sammie James.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves!
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
La MaMa's annual festival La MaMa Moves! runs riot with dance every summer, and for the time being it is moving online. La MaMa den mother Nicky Paraiso curates and hosts this collection of works-in-progress, longer versions of which are planned for later in the summer. Four shows are on the lineup: Body Concert, a stripped-limb solo work by the extraordinary avant-puppeteer Kevin Augustine (The God Projekt); Norwegian choreographer Kari Hoass’s Be Like Water—the distant episodes, described as “a series of digital dance haikus”; Anabella Lenzu’s solo dance-theater piece The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar; and Tamar Rogoff’s A Plague on All Our Houses, a look at four dancers in their homes that was created in response to the quarantine.
Kevin Augustine: Body Concert | Photograph: Vane Teran
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. This week’s edition take a trip to Boston for a night at the Club Cafe. Barbarino and Carol O’Shaughnessy host a lineup that includes pianists Tom LaMark, Brian Patton and Jim Rice and performers Leslie Anderson, Joe Berry, Mary Callanan, Lynda D’Amour, Brian De Lorenzo, Diane Ellis, Gordon Michaels, Colleen Powers and Warren Schein.
Metropolitan Opera: Il Trovatore
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, which predates the HD era, stars Luciano Pavarotti in the title role of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, a tragic tale of love, revenge, witch-burning and one stolen baby. James Levine conducts this 1988 performance, which also stars Dolora Zajick, Éva Marton, Sherrill Milnes and Jeffrey Wells.
Il Trovatore | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives
Aye Defy: The Woods.
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Jahna Farron-Smith’s The Woods., which explores narratives of American naturalness and how Black identities may or may not fit in them, Colette Robert directs as cast that includes Nicholas Braun, Jasmine Carmichael, Harron Atkins, Starr Kirkland, Michael Braugher, Drew Lewis, Will Dagger and Rachel Sachnoff. Reservations are required and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits Urban Creators and The Kilroys.
Colette Robert | Photograph: Tess Mayer
Stars in the House: Ben Stiller
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. The special guest tonight is comedy scion and star Ben Stiller.
English National Ballet: Cinderella
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
English National Ballet has been streaming full productions every Wednesday for months, but its series of free offerings comes to an end today. The final show is ENB’s largest production ever: Christopher Wheeldon’s version of Cinderella, performed in the round by 130 dancers as the English National Ballet Philharmonic plays Prokofiev’s score. Designed by Julian Crouch, and featuring a libretto by Craig Lucas and puppets by Basil Twist, the event was filmed last summer at the Royal Albert Hall. Alina Cojocaru is Cinderella, Isaac Hernández is her Prince and Jeffrey Ciro is his friend and valet; Tamara Rojo, Katja Khaniukova and Emma Hawes are the wicked stepfamily.
Cinderella | Photograph: Laurent Liotardo
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).
Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2013 performance, which was directed by Bartlett Sher and stars Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau in the title roles.
Roméo et Juliette | Photograph: Ken Howard
New Works: Francois and the Rebels and American Morning
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 40-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Jaime Cepero’s Francois and the Rebels applies a punk-rock filter to the story of the 1791 revolution in Haitian, in which enslaved people of color rose up against their French overlords; L Morgan Lee and Alex Lugo perform two songs from the show. Timothy Huang’s American Morning is inspired by a true tragic story of two immigrant cab drivers; its pair of selections are sung by Cathy Ang, Marc delaCruz and Raymond J. Lee. Half of all donations received this week go to the Okra Project.
Jaime Cepero | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Ballet Hispánico: El Viaje
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Edwaard Liang’s 2019 piece El Viaje, which explores the experience of leaving one’s homeland with a focus on Chinese emigration in the 19th and early 20th centuries and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and associated artists.
El Viaje | Photograph: Paula Lobo
TheaterWorksUSA: Telling Our Stories and Talking About Race
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The children’s-theater leader TheaterWorksUSA hosts a virtual reading of two short plays from Idris Goodwin’s Free Play: Open Source Scripts Toward an Antiracist Tomorrow. Director Schele Williams and her daughter Sayla read The Water Gun Song; actor-comedy Bill Bellamy and his son Baron read Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth. The performances are followed by a moderated discussion with the playwright and others. To attend the event on Zoom, register here. (The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.)
Schele Williams | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Public Theater: The Line
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through August 4)
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The original score is by the great Aimee Mann.
Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen | Photograph: Diana Davis
Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 17th week of free operas continues with a 2014 performance of Mozart’s saucy comedy Così fan tutte. Conducted by James Levine, the recording stars Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov and Maurizio Muraro.
Così fan tutte | Photograph: Marty Sohl
Stars in the House
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and live songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Guests on tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.
Molly “Equality” Dykeman: All by Myself... A Quarantine Love Story for the Ladies
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Security guard, gal-about-town and old-school butch Molly “Equality” Dykeman, the longtime comic alter ego of writer-performer Andrea Alton, returns with a half-hour virtual show that keeps us up to date how she has been navigating the quarantine period. (Our guess: like a bull in a hardware shop.) Allen Warnock directs. Tickets are $10, but the streaming platform is not phone or tablet compatible.
Molly "Equality" Dykeman | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.
LIMITED RUNS
La Donna del Lago (Metropolitan Opera)
Through July 6 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 17th week of free offerings concludes with a 2015 recording of Rossini’s 1819 romance La Donna del Lago in, remarkably, its Metropolitan Opera debut. Set in 16th-century Scotland, the opera is adapted from a poem by Sir Walter Scott. Michele Mariotti conducts the performance, which stars Joyce DiDonato as the laky lassie, Oren Gradus as her father and Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn and Daniela Barcellona (in trousers) as the rivals for her affections.
San Francisco Ballet: 2020 Opening Night Gala
Through July 6
San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. In this lovely full-length collection, the final offering of the series, the company shares performances from its 2020 opening-night gala. It’s a tasting menu of more than a dozen works, including dances by George Balanchine, August Bournonville, David Dawson, Danielle Rowe, Justin Peck, Victor Gsovsky, Yuri Possokhov, Val Caniparoli, Myles Thatcher and SFB’s own Helgi Tomasson.
The Bacchae (City Garage)
Though July 8
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This weekend it is streaming an archival recording of its 2006 production of The Bacchae, Charles L. Mee’s adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, in which a proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the sexy Greek god Dionysus and his nude female worshippers. Directed by Frederíque Michel, the show is the second in City Garage’s trilogy of Mee’s postmodern takes on ancient plays; the series concludes next week with Iphegenia.
Les Blancs (National Theatre)
Through July 9 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed in 2016, is South African director Yaël Farber’s revival of Les Blancs, a rarely produced work by the barrier-breaking African-American playwright Lorraine Hansberry (A Raisin in the Sun). The play, which was never staged in Hansberry’s brief lifetime, is set at a Christian mission in a fictional African country in the process of breaking the chains of colonialism. “Ultimately Hansberry’s point, that the white missionaries are interlopers in a place they will never understand, is very well made,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his Time Out London review. “The play is good; the production is better, going beyond words to evoke the sense of a timeless, indelible Africa that European artifice can’t hope to erase.” The cast includes Danny Sapani, Siân Phillips, Tunji Kasim, Anna Madeley, James Fleet and Sheila Atim.
Lazarus (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through July 9 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering, which also streamed in April, is a full recording of the company’s first two-act ballet: hip hop choreographer Rennie Harris’s Lazarus, an ensemble work that looks at racial inequality in America, from Ailey’s time to the present. The piece is set to original music by Darrin Ross and songs by Nina Simone, Odetta, Terrence Trent D’Arby and Michael Kiwanuka.
King John (Stratford Festival)
Through July 9
Tim Carroll directs a 2014 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
Tartuffe (Molière in the Park)
Through July 12
Last year marked the launch of a new series, Molière in the Park, dedicated to presenting the oeuvre of the great 17th-century French comic playwright in Prospect Park. Today, director Lucie Tiberghien oversees a pair of free, back-to-back live readings of Tartuffe, Molière’s skewering of hypocrisy and gullibility among the upper crust. The cast, working from Richard Wilbur's classic translation, includes the intense Raúl Esparza as the cunning title character and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) as one of his principal dupes, along with Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz and Carter Redwood.
Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra (Joe’s Pub)
Through July 13 at 1pm
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a 2019 set by neo–lounge lizard and songwriter Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go), who couches his wryly idiosyncratic, sorry-grateful take on life in jazzy retro tunes. He is joined by Eben Levy on guitar, Ian Riggs on bass and Vito Dieterle on sax.
Ballet Hispánico: Noche Unidos
Through July 13
Throughout the pandemic crisis, the venerable Latinx dance troupe Ballet Hispánico, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, has maintained a highly active engagement with the world in its B Unidos program of virtual classes, exercises, discussions and archival footage. In tonight’s virtual gala, the company premieres new works by nine choreographers: Kiri Avelar, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Nancy Turano and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro. Along with the dances, the event features appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera and Arturo O'Farrill.
Tribute to Balanchine (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In this program, which was broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center in 1983, New York City Ballet celebrates the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. The programs includes three of the master’s ballets: Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
This is one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
All Balanchine Program (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lincoln Center shares a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Through July 15 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Eva Luna (Repertorio Español)
Through July 15
New York City’s leading Spanish-language repertory company presents a streamed reading of Caridad Svich’s Eva Luna, based on a coming-of-age novel by the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende (The House of the Spirits). Estefanía Fadul directs a cast of seven. The company, founded in 1968, hopes to premiere the play on a real-life stage next year.
The Adventures of Pericles (Stratford Festival)
Through July 16
Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.
A Capitol Fourth (PBS)
Through July 18
Vanessa Williams and John Stamos host PBS’s 40th annual Independence Day celebration, a 90-minute special that includes musical performances, archival highlights, salutes to heroes and a splash of live fireworks. Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mandy Gonzalez are among the many performers joining the birthday festivities from across the country; the list also includes Patti LaBelle, Renée Fleming, John Fogerty, the Temptations, Yolanda Adams, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Antony and Cleopatra (Stratford Festival)
Through July 23
In this offering from Canada's Stratford Festival, Gary Griffith directs a 2014 production of Shakespeare's intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. Geraint Wyn Davies and Yanna McIntosh play the title roles.
Declassified Memory Fragment (JoyceStream)
Available until July 31 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Choreographed and composed by Burkina Faso’s Olivier Tarpaga, the hour-long dance-theater work Declassified Memory Fragment explores the political and cultural tumult of modern Africa. Chelsea Joyce Theatre presents it for a month as part of its JoyceStream series.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Hamilton (Disney+)
Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hurricane of a musical is streaming on Disney+, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.
Justin Sayre Makes the Case for America (Joe’s Pub)
An avatar of retroqueer cultivation, the sharp-tongued Justin Sayre delighted New Yorkers for years as host of the Meeting*, a variety series that combined hilarious rants with musical numbers and sometimes passionate advocacy. In this 2018 Joe's Pub show, the writer-performer sees red, white and blue in a show that tries to save America from itself.
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every Tuesday. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.