The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream this week have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

Wilma Theater: Kill Move Paradise

Ongoing (through June 21)

Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. It’s provocative material, with a tone that moves rapidly from playful to intense. Blanka Zizka directs this 2018 production for Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater; the cast of four, performing on a striking white sloped set, comprises Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling. A donation of any size will get you a ticket, and all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly.

Kill Move Paradise | Photograph: Johanna Austin

Zach Theatre: Notes from the Field

Ongoing (through June 14th)

Anna Deavere Smith delves into poverty, police brutality, mass incarceration and educational failure in her urgent, timely and mind-opening 2016 docutheater piece, which was drawn from more than 250 interviews. As the play shifts among characters of different sexes and races, Smith’s probing intelligence and fair-mindedness retain a tangible presence; she holds her subjects in a tough but loving embrace. The playwright originally performed the piece as a solo, but in this version, directed by Dave Steakley for Austin’s Zach Theatre in 2019, the parts are divided among four actors: Michelle Alexander, Zell Miller III, Carla Nickerson and Kriston Woodreaux. The theater is streaming a video of the production for free through Sunday.

Notes from the Field | Photograph: Axel B Photography

National Theatre at Home: The Madness of George III

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, and the series’s first production from outside London, is Nottingham Playhouse’s 2018 revival of Alan Bennett’s historical drama The Madness of George III, which examines the harrowing mental illness that descending upon the King of England in 1788, several years after his forces lost a chunk of the empire in the American Revolution. Adam Penford directs a cast led by Mark Gatiss as the unruly ruler, Debra Gillett as his queen and Adrian Scarborough as his primary physician.

The Madness of George III | Photograph: Nottingham Playhouse

Stars in the House: Change the Perception

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series to raise money for charity; after months of fundraising for the Actors Fund, the series has pivoted to benefit the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today's guests include Denise Lee, founder of the nonprofit outreach and education group Change the Perception.

Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA)

3pm–11:30pm EDT / 8pm–4:30am BST (live only)

Canada’s annual Festival of Live Digital Art returns for a third year at a time when its focus on the intersection of performance and technology has become more immediately relevant than ever before. The four-day fest includes workshops as well as live-streamed shows. (Some events require registration.) You can find a full calendar here; today’s lineup includes Alanna Mitchell’s climate-conscious Field Notes from the Future (7:30pm) and a six-city dance party with DJSyrus Marcus Ware (10pm).

Alanna Mitchell | Photograph: Chloe Ellingson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond: Aunty Glam’s Poetry and Pride Happy Hour

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. In the alter ego of Auntie Glam, the alt-cabaret star and trans icon has been putting the Mx. in mixology with a weekly camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live.

Time to Rise

5:30 EDT / 10:30 BST

Students at Brooklyn’s arts-friendly New Bridges Elementary, under the guidance of teacher Alice Tsui, live-stream their annual festival, which provides a platform for the kids’ self-expression through music, dance and visual art. This year’s edition engages with questions of social justice.

Time to Rise | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

Offstage: Opening Night

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement. Advance reservations are required to watch.

Company | Photograph: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Theater of War: The King Lear Project

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson. Its extraordinary live Zoom performance of Oedipus the King last month—starring Oscar Isaac, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro—was one of the theatrical high points of the isolation period. (There will be an encore on June 24.) In today’s live-only event, director Bryan Doerries uses selected scenes from Shakespeare’s King Lear as an entry point for a conversation about aging, dementia, elder care and family dynamics. The cast includes Frankie Faison, Amy Ryan, Kathryn Erbe, Marjolaine Goldsmith, David Zayas and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Reservations are required to Zoom in.

Frankie Faison | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stratford Festival: Hamlet

7pm EST / midnight BST (available through June 18)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. Each show remains viewable for three weeks. In this latest offering, Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.

Hamlet | Photograph: David Hou

Theatre in Quarantine: Topside

7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering is an original 20-minute play by Scott R. Sheppard (Underground Railroad Game), inspired by Donald Barthelme’s short story “Game.” The piece is performed live twice by Gelb and Sheppard; any money raised will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Topside | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Irondale Ensemble: The 1599 Project: Julius Caesar

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble, which streamed an eight-hour celebration of Shakespeare’s sonnets in April (see the Bonus section below), leaps once more unto the Bard with virtual series derived from its 2016 marathon, The 1599 Project, which combined four plays that Shakespeare wrote at the end of the 16th century into a single four-hour show directed by Jim Niesen. For this incarnation, the company has revised the text and divided it into four sections, each followed by a discussion with the artists. Tonight’s second episode is devoted to Julius Caesar, in which a popular Roman leader is bloodily vetoed by his Senate.

Julius Caesar | Photograph: Nat Nichols

Experimental Bitch: Tanya’s Lit Clit

7pm EDT / midnight BST

29th Street Playwrights Collective’s New Works Series teams up with the feminist theater company Experimental Bitch for a Zoom production of Emma Goldman-Sherman’s Tanya’s Lit Clit, which trave;s through time to examine at the history of medical bias against women. Tatiana Baccari directs.

Emma Goldman-Sherman| Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Ailey Spirit Gala

7:30pm EDT / 12:30 BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance company, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators, holds a virtual gala that includes performances by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and its junior wing, Ailey II, as well as students from the Ailey School and AileyCamp. The entertainment includes Eternity, which has been created for this event by Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell, and of course, the troupe’s signature work: Ailey’s hugely popular 1960 group piece Revelations. A dance party follows the main presentation, with music by DJ D-Nice and Ms. Nix.

Revelations | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

(Re)Live Arts Streaming

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s double batch includes two works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: Story/Time (2012), a collage of 90 one-minute stories inspired by John Cage's Indeterminacy (and Merce Cunningham's use of chance procedures), set to a score by Ted Coffey; and Fondly Do We Hope/Fervently Do We Hope (2009), which commemorates Abraham Lincoln. Kota Yamazaki and Mina Nishimura in Darkness Odyssey Part 3—Non-Opera, Becoming (2019) is the third and final installment of a piece that draws on Tatsumi Hijikata's butoh "dance of darkness" and the mind-bending poststructuralist philosophy of Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari. Cynthia Oliver’s BOOM! and Soulyemane Badolo’s Barack (2013) are also on the list, as are two conversations: one between Jones and Jedediah Wheeler, the artistic director of Montclair State University’s excellent Peak Performances program (where Story/Time premiered), and another between Moisés Kaufman and Mary Marshall Clark.

Story/Time | Photograph: Paul B. Goode

The Metropolitan Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering, which predates the HD era, is John Corigliano and William M. Hoffman's The Ghosts of Versailles, a postmodern 1991 sequel of sorts to The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro, starring Håkan Hagegård as playwright Pierre Beaumarchais and Teresa Stratas as Marie Antoinette. James Levine conducts this 1992 performance, which also stars Marilyn Horne, Graham Clark, Gino Quilico and a young Renée Fleming.

The Ghosts of Versailles | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Thr company’s Folskbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," now includes a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek. Today’s edition features songs of love.

The Brick: Destructo Snack, USA

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.

Destructo Snack, USA | Photograph: Chrissy Reilly Downey

Stars in the House: Genies in a Bottle

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The guests at tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) are James Monroe Iglehart, Juwan Crawley, Michael James Leslie and Trevor Dion Nicholas, all of whom have brought their ingenious talents to the role of the wish granter in Broadway’s Aladdin.

Aladdin | Photograph: Cylla von Tiedemann

Josh Groban: Josh Groban in Concert

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for eight hours)

Every Thursday, the lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover superstar Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and your aunt’s favorite singer, treats fans to a screening of his past concert films and provides live running commentary about them throughout. In this 2002 performance, a young Groban performs some of his Italian repertoire as well as Don McLean’s “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” and the Christmas favorite “O Holy Night.” The videos stay viewable for several hours so they can be seen by his considerable contingent of international admirers.

Josh Groban | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith

Joe’s Pub: Mira Awad with Guy Mintus

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection is a 2019 concert by the Arab-Israeli singer-songwriter, actor and peace activist Mira Awad, who is joined by the Israeli-American pianist Guy Mintus.

Let Them Eat Cake!: Queen & Queens

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

This weekly Zoom-in showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. Pole dancer Sam Dobick hosts this week’s Pride-themed episode, which salutes the band Queen as well as drag queens in general; and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Third Wave Fund. The company is requesting $5–$25 donations for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

Sam Doblick | Photograph: Scott Shaw

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.