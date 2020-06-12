The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream this week have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

The Shows Must Go On!: The Wiz Live!

2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals, which stay up for 48 hours each. This week’s edition, directed by Kenny Leon and Matthew Diamond, is the joyous 2015 telecast of The Wiz, an African-American spin on The Wizard of Oz that was a hit on Broadway in 1975. The 18-year-old Shanice Williams makes an impressively poised debut as Dorothy, and sings superbly. Elijah Kelley offers a sweet, limber, comically original performance as the Scarecrow. Mary J. Blige seems to have a ball as the wicked Evilene; Uzo Aduba, in an intense late cameo as the beneficent Glinda, is a glory of magical realness. Glamorous costumes and makeup give the proceedings a sense of theatrical event; there is even a vaguely Ziegfeld-ish sequence with beautiful chorus girls as flowers. And the camera stays still enough to let the staging and choreography do their own work. Not everything goes off without a hitch, but Charlie Smalls’s funky, familiar score keeps the energy high, and dated spots in William F. Brown’s scripts are minimized in Harvey Fierstein’s rewrite. The whole thing seems less self-conscious about being a musical than NBC's earlier live broadcasts; it has the heart, brains and courage to take its own road, proving once again that musical theater works best when it believes in itself.

The Wiz Live! | Photograph: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Adirondack Theatre Festival

Today (available through August 7)

The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, from June 12 through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)

Beau | Photograph: Mari Uchida

Stars in the House: University of Michigan alumni

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series that currently benefits the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. Guests at today’s matinee include young alums of the University of Michigan’s renowned musical theater program.

Sheen Center: Poetry In America—Live: "Finishing The Hat"

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The Sheen Center presents a special edition of the PBS series Poetry in America that examines the newly nonagenarian Stephen Sondheim’s lyric for the Sunday in the Park with George song “Finishing the Hat.” Broadway leading lady Melissa Errico performs the song, along with two others from the show, accompanied by Tedd Firth; The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik joins Poetry in America host and Harvard lit professor Elisa New to analyze Sondheim’s words.

Melissa Errico | Photograph: Michael Lavine

Cirque du Soleil: Classics Special

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil digs deep into its vault to offer a new hour-long special that features select acts from three of its earliest shows: Cirque Réinventé (1987), Nouvelle Expérience (1990) and Saltimbanco (1992).

Saltimbanco | Photograph: Courtesy Cirque du Soleil

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Broadway for Black Lives Matter: A Day of Accountability

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Theater artists discuss the Black Lives Matter movement and work toward dismantling racism within the industry in this probing and candid live group discussion, convened by Britton Smith and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Today’s edition is meant to be experienced in tandem with yesterday’s A Day of Listening, in which black artists shared their experience and challenged nonblack allies to hear and reflect on their stories, so if you missed that one, watch it here first. Attendance is free but registration is required.

Britton Smith | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the 82-year-old stage actor extraordinaire Linda Lavin, who has starred with distinction in multiple Broadway shows (including Broadway Bound and The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife) but is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice.

Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride

JoyceStream: Ballet Tech’s Kids Dance

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available until June 19 at 10am)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) This video, which remains up for a week, stars the young dancers of Ballet Tech’s Kids dance in three pieces by the group’s founder and choreographer, Eliot Feld: the klezmer-flavored Meshugana Dance, the patriotic A Yankee Doodle and the colorful KYDZNY.

Ballet Tech’s Kids Dance | Photograph: Stephanie Berger

San Francisco Ballet: Björk Ballet

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available for one week)

San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week is Arthur Pita’s Björk Ballet, set to music that spans the idiosyncratic Icelandic singer’s output from 1993 through 2017. Marco Morante’s eye-catching costumes add to the wonderful strangeness.

Björk Ballet | Photograph: Erik Tomasson

Pride Plays: one in two

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)

After a delay last week, Playbill’s Pride Plays series starts up with a reading of a an intense and disorienting exploration of queer, black, HIV-positive identity by Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds). The cast of the play’s 2019 premiere at the New Group—Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere—return for this event, directed this time by Malika Oyetimein. “Love—who wrote the play as he approached the 10th anniversary of his diagnosis, and titled it after a CDC study that predicted that half of gay black men may end up positive—knows firsthand how messy, overwhelming and confusing living with HIV can be,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “His play channels that experience while serving as a blunt wake-up call that the epidemic is far from over.” Proceeds benefit the ongoing work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

one in two | Photograph: Monique Carboni

Actors Theatre of Louisville: Fix it, Black Girl

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.

Hannah L. Drake | Photograph: Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Astoria Performing Arts Center: Longview

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The scrappy Queens company APAC continues its weekly series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which offers premieres of new original musicals written in response to the current crisis. The fourth offering is Marcus Scott, Blake Allen and Marc Chan’s Longview, directed by APAC’s Dev Bondarin. A talk with the creators follows the initial stream; a $10 donation is suggested.

Marcus Scott | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: The Met At-Home Gala

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 47 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night. On Friday and Saturday, in lieu of an opera, the Met is offering an encore of the four-hour At-Home Gala that it first streamed on April 25. Hosted by general manager Peter Gelb and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the event features dozens of artists performing from their homes around the world, including Anna Netrebko, Renée Fleming, Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, René Pape, Diana Damrau, Bryn Terfel and Angel Blue.

Anna Netrebko in Les Contes d’Hoffmann // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA)

7:30pm–11:30pm EDT / 10:30pm–4:30am BST

Canada’s annual Festival of Live Digital Art returns for a third year at a time when its focus on the intersection of performance and technology has become more immediately relevant than ever before. The four-day fest includes workshops as well as live-streamed shows. (Some events require registration.) You can find a full calendar here. Today’s lineup includes: May I Take Your Arm? (7:30pm), about writer-performer Alex Bulmer’s experience in moving back to Toronto as a blind person; the first part of Murdoch Schon and Angelica Schwartz’s Haven, in which two strangers share a virtual interaction that will be turned into a theater piece tomorrow; and Miwa Matreyek’s imaginative multimedia piece This World Made Itself (10:30pm) which journeys through the history of the planet we chaotically inhabit.

This World Made Itself | Photograph: Miwa Matreyek

Classical Theatre of Harlem: The Bacchae

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through June 26)

A proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the Greek god Dionysus and his pack of wild women in Bryan Doerries's adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, which Classical Theatre of Harlem's performed alfresco in this 2019 production at Marcus Garvey Park. Carl Cofield directs a cast led by Jason C. Brown and R.J. Foster; the choreography is by Elisa Monte Dance's Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Tickets cost $10, and you get 24 hours to watch the video once you have rented it.

The Bacchae | Photograph: Courtesy Classical Theatre of Harlem

Stars in the House: Cats cast reunion

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show (see 2pm) takes a trip down “Memory” lane with a reunion of original cast members of Broadway’s Cats, including stage legends Betty “Grizabella” Buckley and Ken “Old Deuteronomy” Page.

Betty Buckley | Photograph: Scogin Mayo

Joe’s Pub: The Martha Graham Cracker

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In this Pride Month offering, filmed in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR)

Martha Graham Cracker | Photograph: Kevin Monko

From Here

9pm EDT / 2am BST (available through June 28)

Equality Florida marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in which a gunman murdered 49 people at a gay club in Orlando, with a full-length video stream of writer-director Donald Rupe’s musical From Here. The show, whose premiere run at Central Florida Community Arts was shortened by the pandemic crisis, does not depict the massacre itself, but portrays its effect on a young gay man and his circle of friends.

From Here | Photograph: Ashleigh Ann Gardner

The Drunk Texts: The Country Wife Swap

9pm EDT / 2am BST

Brooklyn’s Random Access Theatre’s monthly boozy-geeky Drunk Texts series muddles classical texts—or modern ones reimagined as classical—into a cocktail of drinking games, improv and audience interaction. Now the series continues, via Zoom and Facebook Live, with a show that gives William Wycherley’s restoration comedy The Country Wife a reality-TV twist. A Venmo donation of $10 is suggested, and all proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter. Bring your own ale.

The Drunk Texts | Photograph: Lindsey Kelly

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret: Summertime Carnival

9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST

With their usual monthly headquarters, the Duplex, closed for live performance, the women of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret—founded in 2014—bring their speakeasy-going blend of synchronized dancing, live singing, vaudeville and burlesque to the brave new world of Zoom. Donations of $5 or more are requested; proceeds from this episode will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret | Photograph: Darryl Padilla

Merely Players: Zoom Alice

Today (available through June 20th)

As companies in major cities continue to roll out online programming in various ways, small troupes in small towns are also getting in on the virtual action. Case in point: the scrappy Merely Players of Durango, Colorado, have assembled a lively adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s Alice stories that augments the work of 38 actors with editing, puppetry, animation and special effects.

Zoom Alice | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

