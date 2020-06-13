The best live theater to stream online on June 13 and June 14
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream this week have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.
The Wiz Live!
Through Sunday 2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals, which stay up for 48 hours each. This week’s edition, directed by Kenny Leon and Matthew Diamond, is the joyous 2015 telecast of The Wiz, an African-American spin on The Wizard of Oz that was a hit on Broadway in 1975. The 18-year-old Shanice Williams makes an impressively poised debut as Dorothy, and sings superbly. Elijah Kelley offers a sweet, limber, comically original performance as the Scarecrow. Mary J. Blige seems to have a ball as the wicked Evilene; Uzo Aduba, in an intense late cameo as the beneficent Glinda, is a glory of magical realness. Glamorous costumes and makeup give the proceedings a sense of theatrical event; there is even a vaguely Ziegfeld-ish sequence with beautiful chorus girls as flowers. And the camera stays still enough to let the staging and choreography do their own work. Not everything goes off without a hitch, but Charlie Smalls’s funky, familiar score keeps the energy high, and dated spots in William F. Brown’s scripts are minimized in Harvey Fierstein’s rewrite. The whole thing seems less self-conscious about being a musical than NBC's earlier live broadcasts; it has the heart, brains and courage to take its own road, proving once again that musical theater works best when it believes in itself.
The Wiz Live! | Photograph: Kwaku Alston/NBC
one in two
Through June 16
After a delay last week, Playbill’s Pride Plays series starts up with a reading of one in two, an intense and disorienting exploration of queer, black, HIV-positive identity by Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds). Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere, who performed the play’s 2019 premiere at the New Group, return for this event, directed this time by Malika Oyetimein. “Love—who wrote the play as he approached the 10th anniversary of his diagnosis, and titled it after a CDC study that predicted that half of gay black men may end up positive—knows firsthand how messy, overwhelming and confusing living with HIV can be,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “His play channels that experience while serving as a blunt wake-up call that the epidemic is far from over.” Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
one in two | Photograph: Monique Carboni
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
The Talk | Photograph: HuthPhoto
Dance to the Music
Saturday 12pm–midnight EDT / 5pm–5am BST
Dancer, choreographer, director, actor and all-around arts icon Debbie Allen (Fame) hosts a 12-hour “digital dance-athon” with the dual goals of spreading joy and raising money for an assortment of worthy charities. Cohosted by JaQuel Knight, the event includes performances, classes, conversations and DJ sets that invite home participation. Participants include Chaka Khan, Dolly Parton, D-Nice, Misty Copeland, Billy Porter, Savion Glover, Shonda Rhimes, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anika Noni Rose, Bebe Neuwirth, Sergio Trujillo, Raven-Symoné, Ellen Pompeo, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Nigel Lythgow, Syncopated Ladies, Nick DeMoura, Aliya Janell, Jason Samuels Smith, Victoria Monét, Mia Michaels, Kevin McKidd, Shiamack Davar, Brian Freidman, Tiler Peck and Allen’s distinguished sister, Phylicia Rashad.
Debbie Allen | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Plays in the House: Macbeth
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Today, Broadway bass Patrick Page—whose rumbling voice has made him the go-to actor for villain roles, most recently in Hadestown—plays the not-so-great Scot of Shakespeare's Macbeth, in which a nobleman and his wife descend into a nightmare of disquiet after planning their monarch's murder. Gary Sloan directs the reading and is also part of a cast that includes Hannah Yelland, David Yelland, Ty Jones, Maurice Jones, Sherman Howard, Donna Bullock, Linda Kenyon, Owen Sloan and Rachel Crowl. André de Shields acts as host, and proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)
Patrick Page | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA)
4pm–11:30pm EDT / 9pm–4:30am BST
Canada’s annual Festival of Live Digital Art returns for a third year at a time when its focus on the intersection of performance and technology has become more immediately relevant than ever before. The four-day fest includes workshops as well as live-streamed shows. (Some events require registration.) You can find a full calendar here. Today’s lineup includes: Neworld Theatre’s PodPlays 2020 (4pm), a sextet of audio plays intended for solo consumption in urban environments through June 20; the second part of Murdoch Schon and Angelica Schwartz’s Haven (7:30pm), in which actors perform a theater piece based on a virtual interaction between two strangers yesterday; a concert, tiled ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ (9:30pm), by the singer and storyteller iskwē, whose work merges modern pop with evocations of her First Nations ancestry; and Miwa Matreyek’s imaginative multimedia piece Infinitely Yours (10:30pm), i which she uses her own silhouette to explore the human impact on climate change.
iskwē | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy)
The Drama Desk Awards
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Deskslike the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Frank DiLella | Photograph: Dirty Sugar Photography
Compromise
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth Compromise, a 1925 one-act by Willis Richardson, the first African-American playwright to have a nonmusical play on Broadway. The play concerns a black woman whose willingness to accept the world’s aggressions is reaching a breaking point.Timothy Johnson directs this 30-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s Virtual Playhouse project. A talkback ensues.
The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. At the start of their virtual summer season, the group performed Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites; now they move on to one of the show’s several sequels, which includes such later hits as “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Everlasting Love” and “I Will Survive.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with the series’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James
Serials @ The Flea: Online!
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)
Best of PlayGround 24
Saturday 11pm EDT / 4am BST (live only)
To conclude its Zoom Festival, the San Francisco theater incubator PlayGround presents a virtual performance of six 10-minute plays that were developed in the fest’s 2019-20 reading series. The playlets—by Tom Bruett, Melissa Keith, Martha Soukup, Addie Ulrey, Leela Velautham and Christian Wilburn—cover subject that range from Michael Jordan to cannibalism to female characters in Shakespeare. Tickets cost $15; the piece will be performed for a second time tomorrow.
Best of PlayGround 24 | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
We Are Here: A Celebration of Resilience, Resistance, and Hope
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Four NYC cultural institutions—the Museum of Jewish Heritage, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Sing for Hope and Lang Lang International Music Foundation—unite with organizations around the world for a 90-minute concert event that commemorates the the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The long list of participants include Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Joel, Lea Salonga, Renée Fleming, Lauren Ambrose, Adrien Brody, Mayim Bialik, Lang Lang, Joyce DiDonato, Steven Skybell, Jackie Hoffman, Elmore James, Jelani Remy, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Whoopi Goldberg | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Plays in the House Jr.: Oz
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits Drama Club NYC, is Don Zolidis’s Oz, in which a girl in mourney journeys to a world that suggests a modern and disappointing version of L. Frank Baum’s magical kingdom. The cast includes Julia Cassandra, Brittney Johnson, Alisa Melendez, Sayo Oni, Kevin Wang and JJ Willis; a live discussion with Zolidis follows the reading.
The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On
Sunday 2pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series: No Entry
Sunday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
Theater Resources Unlimited streams the first of two readings in its new only series: Marc Paykuss’s No Entry, which focuses on the experience of Polish Jews after their liberation from Nazi camps. Melody Bates directs the premiere.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).
ABCirque Virtual Cabaret
Sunday 4:30pm EDT / 9:30pm BST
The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Sunday with wonder. Ivory Fox plays virtual ringmaster to remote aerialists, contortionists, magicians and more, including Collin Couvillion, Joanna Wallfisch, Eric Walton, Emily Gandolfo and Robert Little, Eliana Wenick, Shayna Golub and Tori Kubick. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn).
Emily Gandolfo | Photograph: Ian Abrams
The Metropolitan Opera: Rodelinda
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s go-for-Baroque 2011 performance of Handel’s Rodelinda stars Renée Fleming as a woman whose husband pretends to be dead, leaving her in a mighty pinch. Harry Bicket conducts the opera, which also stars countertenor Andreas Scholl, Stephanie Blythe, Joseph Kaiser, Iestyn Davies and Shenyang.
Rodelinda | Photograph: Ken Howard
The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guest in real time. Joining him for the second episode is Jeremy Jordan, who made history by originating the lead male roles in two Broadway musicals in the 2012-13 season: the short-lived Bonnie and Clyde and the Disney hit Newsies; he also played Jamie in the film version of The Last Five Years, and has played major roles on on TV’s Smash and Supergirl. In concert, he is charming and sings like a dream. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.
Jeremy Jordan | Photograph: Nathan Johnson
State vs Natasha Banina
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival, having canceled its annual June festival, teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome. The show will be performed again on Sunday nights for the next two weeks, with discussions after each live performance. The show is free but reservations are required.
State vs Natasha Banina | Photograph: Nathan Johnson
Best of PlayGround 24
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography
Der Ring Gott Farblonjet
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month; tonight is the second.
Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin
Auntie Mame
Sunday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST
Morgana Shaw plays a free-thinking woman who raises her orphaned nephew to gobble as much life as he can in this reading of Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's 1956 comedy. Shaw’s husband, Ken Orman, is also in this cast of this highly informal virtual table read, the latest in the Quarantine Theatre series assembled by movie expert Jack Fields.
Morgana Shaw | Photograph: Christian Waits
LIMITED RUNS
Viral Monologues: Fists Up/Underlying Conditions (24 Hour Plays)
Through June 13
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. Today's special edition, curated by Portia and russell g., comprises 13 pieces created by and featuring black artists, with fund-raising to benefit Communities United for Police Reform. The actors are Stephanie Berry, Keith Arthur Bolden, Cherise Boothe, Rosalyn Coleman, Nina Domingue Glover, Benton Greene, Susan Heyward, Angela Lewis, Craig Scott, Elijah Smith, Salena Steward, Tamara Williams and Kara Young; the writers are Zakkiyah Alexander, Dennis A. Allen II, Christina Anderson, Beresford Bennett, Amina Henry, Angie Bridgette Jones, Jaymes Jorsling, Shawn Randall, Monique A. Robinson, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, Levy Lee Simon and Craig T. Williams.
The Met At-Home Gala (Metropolitan Opera)
Through June 14 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 13th week of free offerings continues. This weekend, in lieu of an opera, the Met is offering an encore of the four-hour At-Home Gala that it first streamed on April 25. Hosted by general manager Peter Gelb and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the event features dozens of artists performing from their homes around the world, including Anna Netrebko, Renée Fleming, Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, René Pape, Diana Damrau, Bryn Terfel and Angel Blue.
Notes from the Field (Zach Theatre)
Through June 14
Anna Deavere Smith delves into poverty, police brutality, mass incarceration and educational failure in her urgent, timely and mind-opening 2016 docutheater piece, which was drawn from more than 250 interviews. As the play shifts among characters of different sexes and races, Smith’s probing intelligence and fair-mindedness retain a tangible presence; she holds her subjects in a tough but loving embrace. The playwright originally performed the piece as a solo, but in this version, directed by Dave Steakley for Austin’s Zach Theatre in 2019, the parts are divided among four actors: Michelle Alexander, Zell Miller III, Carla Nickerson and Kriston Woodreaux. The theater is streaming a video of the production for free.
Stephen Petronio Company: Tread
Through June 14
The Merce Cunningham Trust shares an archival recording of the Stephen Petronio Company performing Cunningham’s uncharacteristically light-hearted Tread (1970) at the Skirball Center in 2019 as part of a multivenue celebration of the modern dance master’s centennial. The music is by Christian Wolff; the set, by conceptual artist Bruce Nauman, prominently features a row of large fans.
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through June 14
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest is The Merry Wives of Windsor, a lesser Shakespearean comedy that spins off the Henry IV plays’ breakout character, the knight Sir John Falstaff, into the central figure of a silly sex farce. “The highlight of this production (well, it was never going to be the risible-in-the-wrong-sense plot) is undoubtedly Pearce Quigley’s central performance,” wrote Time Out London of Elle While’s 2019 production. “He’s not the jovial, boozing Falstaff stereotype: instead, he’s hilariously dour and mournful, a sad sack of a man who’s emptied of his last shred of dignity by the title’s conniving merry wives.”
Nací (Ballet Hispánico)
Through June 14
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. This week's offering is 2009 Naci, in which choreographer Andrea Miller delves into her Spanish and Jewish heritage to explore the rich and often painful history of Spain’s Sephardic culture.
one in two (Pride Plays)
Through June 16 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
After a delay last week, Playbill’s Pride Plays series starts up with a reading of a an intense and disorienting exploration of queer, black, HIV-positive identity by Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds). The cast of the play’s 2019 premiere at the New Group—Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere—return for this event, directed this time by Malika Oyetimein. “Love—who wrote the play as he approached the 10th anniversary of his diagnosis, and titled it after a CDC study that predicted that half of gay black men may end up positive—knows firsthand how messy, overwhelming and confusing living with HIV can be,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “His play channels that experience while serving as a blunt wake-up call that the epidemic is far from over.” Proceeds benefit the ongoing work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The Madness of George III (National Theatre at Home)
Through June 18 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, and the series’s first production from outside London, is Nottingham Playhouse’s 2018 revival of Alan Bennett’s historical drama The Madness of George III, which examines the harrowing mental illness that descending upon the King of England in 1788, several years after his forces lost a chunk of the empire in the American Revolution. Adam Penford directs a cast led by Mark Gatiss as the unruly ruler, Debra Gillett as his queen and Adrian Scarborough as his primary physician.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through June 18 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s double batch includes two works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: Story/Time (2012), a collage of 90 one-minute stories inspired by John Cage's Indeterminacy (and Merce Cunningham's use of chance procedures), set to a score by Ted Coffey; and Fondly Do We Hope/Fervently Do We Hope (2009), which commemorates Abraham Lincoln. Kota Yamazaki and Mina Nishimura in Darkness Odyssey Part 3—Non-Opera, Becoming (2019) is the third and final installment of a piece that draws on Tatsumi Hijikata's butoh "dance of darkness" and the mind-bending poststructuralist philosophy of Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari. Cynthia Oliver’s BOOM! is also on the list, as are two conversations: one between Jones and Jedediah Wheeler, the artistic director of Montclair State University’s excellent Peak Performances program (where Story/Time premiered), and another between Moisés Kaufman and Mary Marshall Clark.
The Ailey Spirit Gala
Through June 18
Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance company holds a virtual gala that includes performances by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and its junior wing, Ailey II, as well as students from the Ailey School and AileyCamp. The entertainment includes Eternity, which has been created for this event by Ailey II artistic director Troy Powell, and of course, the troupe’s signature work: Ailey’s Revelations. A dance party follows the main presentation, with music by DJ D-Nice and Ms. Nix.
Timon of Athens (Stratford Festival)
Though June 18
Directed by Stephen Ouimette, this 2017 Straford Festival staging of the Bard’s furious, rarely performed Timon of Athens stars Joseph Ziegler in a morality tale about an altruistic ancient Greek gentleman whose view of the world curdles dramatically after his friends prove more selfish than he had believed.
Ballet Tech’s Kids Dance (JocyeStream)
Through June 19 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions. This one stars the young dancers of Ballet Tech’s Kids dance in three pieces by the group’s founder and choreographer, Eliot Feld: the klezmer-flavored Meshugana Dance, the patriotic A Yankee Doodle and the colorful KYDZNY.
Björk Ballet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through June 19 at 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week is Arthur Pita’s Björk Ballet, set to music that spans the idiosyncratic Icelandic singer’s output from 1993 through 2017. Marco Morante’s eye-catching costumes add to the wonderful strangeness.
Zoom Alice (Merely Players)
As companies in major cities continue to roll out online programming in various ways, small troupes in small towns are also getting in on the virtual action. Case in point: the scrappy Merely Players of Durango, Colorado, have assembled a lively adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s Alice stories that augments the work of 38 actors with editing, puppetry, animation and special effects.
Kill Move Paradise (Wilma Theater)
Through June 21
Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. It’s provocative material, with a tone that moves rapidly from playful to intense. Blanka Zizka directs this 2018 production for Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater; the cast of four, performing on a striking white sloped set, comprises Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling. A donation of any size will get you a ticket, and all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly.
The Time Machine (Creation Theatre)
Through June 21
In honor of the 125th anniversary of H.G. Wells’s sci-fi novella The Time Machine, Creation Theatre was performing a site-specific production of Jonathan Holloway’s play at the London Library when the pandemic descended. Now the company has retooled the show as a Zoom experience, directed by Natasha Rickman and featuring sets and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight. To suggest the concept of parallel universes, multiple scenes play out simultaneously in different digital rooms, each audience member has a different experience. The show is performed live by a cast of seven ten times a week through June 21. Tickets are limited, and cost £20 (about $25) per device; the May dates are already sold out, so book now for June.
Allegiance
Through June 23
Broadway musicals have ventured into Asian territory many times in the past—most notably in The King and I, South Pacific, Miss Saigon, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song—but 2015’s short-lived Allegiance was the first such show essayed by an Asian-American creative team on the Great White Way. With a score by Jay Kuo and a book by Kuo, Marc Acito and Lorenzo Thione, the musical tells the story of a Japanese-American family upended by internment during World War II. It’s very well-intentioned if not always smooth in execution. What it does have is an excellent cast, led by Telly Leung, Lea Salonga, George Takei and Katie Rose Clarke; Stafford Arima is the director, and Andre Palermo is the choreographer. Tickets cost $9 and you get 48 hours to watch the show after renting it.
Love’s Labour’s Lost (Stratford Festival)
Through June 25
This selection from Canada's world-class Stratford Festival, directed by John Caird (Les Misérables), is a 2015 staging of Shakespeare's comedy about noblemen who forswear love for scholarship—only to be dragged back into the game by visiting French maidens. Mike Shara and Ruby Joy lead the cast.
The Bacchae (Classical Theatre of Harlem)
Through June 26
A proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the Greek god Dionysus and his pack of wild women in Bryan Doerries's adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, which Classical Theatre of Harlem performed alfresco in this 2019 production at Marcus Garvey Park. Carl Cofield directs a cast led by Jason C. Brown and R.J. Foster; the choreography is by Elisa Monte Dance's Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Tickets cost $10, and you get 24 hours to watch the video once you have rented it.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
From Here
Equality Florida marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in which a gunman murdered 49 people at a gay club in Orlando, with a full-length video stream of writer-director Donald Rupe’s musical From Here. The show, whose premiere run at Central Florida Community Arts was shortened by the pandemic crisis, does not depict the massacre itself, but portrays its effect on a young gay man and his circle of friends.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (92Y)
Through June 30
Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015, and 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016. It is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.
Red Fly/Blue Bottle (HERE)
Through June 30
This HERE selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.
Hamlet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 2
In this Stratford Festival offering, Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations
Lincoln Center at Home shares work by Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance troupe, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators. This collection, filmed in 2015 for cinematic releases as part of the series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, comprises four pieces: Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Lincoln Center shares one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
Der Ring Gott Farblonjet Act 1: Das Rheingold
Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Fleabag Live
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 4
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Elizabeth Stanley, Kerry Butler, Lesli Margherita, Tom Wopat, Lisa Brescia, Beth Malone, Jason Graae and Sam Gravitte, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jill Paice, Danny Gardner, Ali Ewoldt and Lisa Howard.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Netta Yerushalmy aims her analytical cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, an insightful and deservedly acclaimed deconstruction of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Alvin Ailey, Merce Cunningham, Bob Fosse and George Balanchine. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments—each a kind of beautifully illustrated seminar. (Episodes 1 and 4, about Nijinsky and Cunningham, feature standout West Side Story dancer Marc Crousillat.) Interesting discussions follow each section.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Wallies (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Simple Town’s collectively written and performed comedy about life in a police state, which played at the venue in March 2020 (just before the curtains came down). The stream is free, but donations are welcome.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. Among the 28 actors participating in this round are Jason Biggs, Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Aya Cash, Michael Cerveris, Michael Chernus, Merle Dandridge, Johanna Day, Maria Dizzia, Evan Handler, Jessica Hecht, Elizabeth Marvel, Ben Shenkman and Mirirai Sithole; among the writers are Chad Beckim, Joshua Conkel, Laura Eason, Rebecca Gilman, Daniel Goldfarb, Dylan Guerra, J. Holtham, David Lindsay-Abaire, Wendy MacLeod, Donald Margulies, Itamar Moses, Dan O’Brien and Jonathan Marc Sherman.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
Sarah Stiles: Squirrel Heart (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering, recorded in 2018, is a delightful set by the hilariously off-kilter Sarah Stiles, whose Little Red Riding Hood put the Central Park revival of Into the Woods in her basket and earned well-deserved Tony nominations for her comically ingenious turns in Hand to God and Tootsie.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
The Pigeoning (HERE)
HERE streams Robin Frohardt’s puppet-theater portrait of an uptight 1980s office drone who suspects that park birds are conspiring to disrupt his orderly existence. “The titular pigeons in Robin Frohardt’s eerie, hilarious, apocalyptic puppet fable have a weird preknowledge of the end-time to come,” wrote Helen Shaw in her 2013 Time Out review. “But the most chilling element of this beautifully realized, not-for-kids (but adorable) nightmare is its evocation of nine-to-five office mindlessness."
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
A Night in November (Irish Arts Center)
The Irish Arts Center has hosted two previous productions of Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, a muticharacter looks at the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and was scheduled to bring in Soda Bread Theatre Company’s 25th-anniversary version this spring. Instead, in three Sunday matinees, the company is offering a free serialized adaptation of the show, adjusted to fit the tech exigencies of the troublesome present. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney; each of the three episodes is bookended by conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son. (If you miss an installment, don't fret: They'll remain viewable on the Irish Arts website.)
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 3
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the third episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes, among others, Beth Malone, Quentin Earl Darrington, Karen Mason, Jenny Lee Stern, Stephen DeRosa, Jeremy Benton and Sal Viviano.
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.