The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream this week have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

The Wiz Live!

Through Sunday 2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals, which stay up for 48 hours each. This week’s edition, directed by Kenny Leon and Matthew Diamond, is the joyous 2015 telecast of The Wiz, an African-American spin on The Wizard of Oz that was a hit on Broadway in 1975. The 18-year-old Shanice Williams makes an impressively poised debut as Dorothy, and sings superbly. Elijah Kelley offers a sweet, limber, comically original performance as the Scarecrow. Mary J. Blige seems to have a ball as the wicked Evilene; Uzo Aduba, in an intense late cameo as the beneficent Glinda, is a glory of magical realness. Glamorous costumes and makeup give the proceedings a sense of theatrical event; there is even a vaguely Ziegfeld-ish sequence with beautiful chorus girls as flowers. And the camera stays still enough to let the staging and choreography do their own work. Not everything goes off without a hitch, but Charlie Smalls’s funky, familiar score keeps the energy high, and dated spots in William F. Brown’s scripts are minimized in Harvey Fierstein’s rewrite. The whole thing seems less self-conscious about being a musical than NBC's earlier live broadcasts; it has the heart, brains and courage to take its own road, proving once again that musical theater works best when it believes in itself.

The Wiz Live! | Photograph: Kwaku Alston/NBC

one in two

Through June 16

After a delay last week, Playbill’s Pride Plays series starts up with a reading of one in two, an intense and disorienting exploration of queer, black, HIV-positive identity by Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds). Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere, who performed the play’s 2019 premiere at the New Group, return for this event, directed this time by Malika Oyetimein. “Love—who wrote the play as he approached the 10th anniversary of his diagnosis, and titled it after a CDC study that predicted that half of gay black men may end up positive—knows firsthand how messy, overwhelming and confusing living with HIV can be,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “His play channels that experience while serving as a blunt wake-up call that the epidemic is far from over.” Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

one in two | Photograph: Monique Carboni

The Talk

Through July 10

Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.

The Talk | Photograph: HuthPhoto

Dance to the Music

Saturday 12pm–midnight EDT / 5pm–5am BST

Dancer, choreographer, director, actor and all-around arts icon Debbie Allen (Fame) hosts a 12-hour “digital dance-athon” with the dual goals of spreading joy and raising money for an assortment of worthy charities. Cohosted by JaQuel Knight, the event includes performances, classes, conversations and DJ sets that invite home participation. Participants include Chaka Khan, Dolly Parton, D-Nice, Misty Copeland, Billy Porter, Savion Glover, Shonda Rhimes, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anika Noni Rose, Bebe Neuwirth, Sergio Trujillo, Raven-Symoné, Ellen Pompeo, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Nigel Lythgow, Syncopated Ladies, Nick DeMoura, Aliya Janell, Jason Samuels Smith, Victoria Monét, Mia Michaels, Kevin McKidd, Shiamack Davar, Brian Freidman, Tiler Peck and Allen’s distinguished sister, Phylicia Rashad.

Debbie Allen | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Plays in the House: Macbeth

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Today, Broadway bass Patrick Page—whose rumbling voice has made him the go-to actor for villain roles, most recently in Hadestown—plays the not-so-great Scot of Shakespeare's Macbeth, in which a nobleman and his wife descend into a nightmare of disquiet after planning their monarch's murder. Gary Sloan directs the reading and is also part of a cast that includes Hannah Yelland, David Yelland, Ty Jones, Maurice Jones, Sherman Howard, Donna Bullock, Linda Kenyon, Owen Sloan and Rachel Crowl. André de Shields acts as host, and proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)

Patrick Page | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

​Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA)

4pm–11:30pm EDT / 9pm–4:30am BST

Canada’s annual Festival of Live Digital Art returns for a third year at a time when its focus on the intersection of performance and technology has become more immediately relevant than ever before. The four-day fest includes workshops as well as live-streamed shows. (Some events require registration.) You can find a full calendar here. Today’s lineup includes: Neworld Theatre’s PodPlays 2020 (4pm), a sextet of audio plays intended for solo consumption in urban environments through June 20; the second part of Murdoch Schon and Angelica Schwartz’s Haven (7:30pm), in which actors perform a theater piece based on a virtual interaction between two strangers yesterday; a concert, tiled ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ (9:30pm), by the singer and storyteller iskwē, whose work merges modern pop with evocations of her First Nations ancestry; and Miwa Matreyek’s imaginative multimedia piece Infinitely Yours (10:30pm), i which she uses her own silhouette to explore the human impact on climate change.

iskwē | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy)

The Drama Desk Awards

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Deskslike the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.

Frank DiLella | Photograph: Dirty Sugar Photography

Compromise

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth Compromise, a 1925 one-act by Willis Richardson, the first African-American playwright to have a nonmusical play on Broadway. The play concerns a black woman whose willingness to accept the world’s aggressions is reaching a breaking point.Timothy Johnson directs this 30-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s Virtual Playhouse project. A talkback ensues.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. At the start of their virtual summer season, the group performed Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites; now they move on to one of the show’s several sequels, which includes such later hits as “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Everlasting Love” and “I Will Survive.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with the series’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James

Serials @ The Flea: Online!

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

Best of PlayGround 24

Saturday 11pm EDT / 4am BST (live only)

To conclude its Zoom Festival, the San Francisco theater incubator PlayGround presents a virtual performance of six 10-minute plays that were developed in the fest’s 2019-20 reading series. The playlets—by Tom Bruett, Melissa Keith, Martha Soukup, Addie Ulrey, Leela Velautham and Christian Wilburn—cover subject that range from Michael Jordan to cannibalism to female characters in Shakespeare. Tickets cost $15; the piece will be performed for a second time tomorrow.

Best of PlayGround 24 | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

We Are Here: A Celebration of Resilience, Resistance, and Hope

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Four NYC cultural institutions—the Museum of Jewish Heritage, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Sing for Hope and Lang Lang International Music Foundation—unite with organizations around the world for a 90-minute concert event that commemorates the the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The long list of participants include Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Joel, Lea Salonga, Renée Fleming, Lauren Ambrose, Adrien Brody, Mayim Bialik, Lang Lang, Joyce DiDonato, Steven Skybell, Jackie Hoffman, Elmore James, Jelani Remy, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Whoopi Goldberg | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Plays in the House Jr.: Oz

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits Drama Club NYC, is Don Zolidis’s Oz, in which a girl in mourney journeys to a world that suggests a modern and disappointing version of L. Frank Baum’s magical kingdom. The cast includes Julia Cassandra, Brittney Johnson, Alisa Melendez, Sayo Oni, Kevin Wang and JJ Willis; a live discussion with Zolidis follows the reading.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On

Sunday 2pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series: No Entry

Sunday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

Theater Resources Unlimited streams the first of two readings in its new only series: Marc Paykuss’s No Entry, which focuses on the experience of Polish Jews after their liberation from Nazi camps. Melody Bates directs the premiere.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

ABCirque Virtual Cabaret

Sunday 4:30pm EDT / 9:30pm BST

The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Sunday with wonder. Ivory Fox plays virtual ringmaster to remote aerialists, contortionists, magicians and more, including Collin Couvillion, Joanna Wallfisch, Eric Walton, Emily Gandolfo and Robert Little, Eliana Wenick, Shayna Golub and Tori Kubick. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn).

Emily Gandolfo | Photograph: Ian Abrams

The Metropolitan Opera: Rodelinda

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s go-for-Baroque 2011 performance of Handel’s Rodelinda stars Renée Fleming as a woman whose husband pretends to be dead, leaving her in a mighty pinch. Harry Bicket conducts the opera, which also stars countertenor Andreas Scholl, Stephanie Blythe, Joseph Kaiser, Iestyn Davies and Shenyang.

Rodelinda | Photograph: Ken Howard

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guest in real time. Joining him for the second episode is Jeremy Jordan, who made history by originating the lead male roles in two Broadway musicals in the 2012-13 season: the short-lived Bonnie and Clyde and the Disney hit Newsies; he also played Jamie in the film version of The Last Five Years, and has played major roles on on TV’s Smash and Supergirl. In concert, he is charming and sings like a dream. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.

Jeremy Jordan | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

State vs Natasha Banina

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival, having canceled its annual June festival, teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome. The show will be performed again on Sunday nights for the next two weeks, with discussions after each live performance. The show is free but reservations are required.

State vs Natasha Banina | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

Best of PlayGround 24

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

Der Ring Gott Farblonjet

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month; tonight is the second.

Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin

Auntie Mame

Sunday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST

Morgana Shaw plays a free-thinking woman who raises her orphaned nephew to gobble as much life as he can in this reading of Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's 1956 comedy. Shaw’s husband, Ken Orman, is also in this cast of this highly informal virtual table read, the latest in the Quarantine Theatre series assembled by movie expert Jack Fields.

Morgana Shaw | Photograph: Christian Waits

