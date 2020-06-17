The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back for the latest information.

Free Speech: Next Generation—Spoken Word, Song and Dance

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

In June, the invaluable Stars in the House series has been devoting its Wednesday matinee slot to anthologies of monologues, speeches, poetry and songs about the power of the spoken word. This third edition features students and alumni from Montclair State University, New York University, University of Michigan and the Black Arts Institute at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

English National Ballet: Song of the Earth

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

This week’s free ENB offering is longtime principal choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s 1965 ballet Song of the Earth, an exploration of matters of life and death set to Gustav Mahler’s song cycle Das Lied von der Erde. This performance, recorded in Manchester in 2017, stars Tamara Rojo, Joseph Caley and Jeffrey Cirio in the principal roles.

Song of the Earth | Photograph: Laurent Liotardo

Martha Graham Dance Company: Chronicle

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into the forceful all-female 1936 piece Chronicle, which Graham created after refusing an invitation to dance at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. The program includes archival footage of Graham and the original cast, as well as a performance by the modern company at last year’s Jacob’s Pillow festival.

Martha Graham: Chronicle | Photograph: Melissa Sherwood

TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series: No Entry

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

Theater Resources Unlimited streams the second of two readings in its new online series: Garret Jon Groenveld’s full-length drama Disbelief, a poetic retelling of the Cassandra myth with an eye toward the #MeToo movement. Jess Cummings directs; an industry talkback with commercial producers follows the presentation.

Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

After its success earlier last month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. First up is 2019’s Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann adapt text from James Joyce's Ulysses into a solo piece, starring Moloney, that focuses on the punctuation-averse inner monologue of Molly Bloom, the restless wife of the novel's main character. The music is by Chieftains chief Paddy Moloney. Filmed remotely, the play will be streamed several more times this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and advance registration is required.

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Kenney Green and Dayna Grayber at Marie's Crisis | Photograph: Tyler William Milliron

The Metropolitan Opera: Hansel and Gretel

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1893 Hansel and Gretel, the Grimm tale of children who murder an old woman after trying to eat her house. This fantastical 2008 performance, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski, stars Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer as the hungry, hungry kiddos and the late English tenor Philip Langridge as the Witch.

Hansel and Gretel | Photograph: Ken Howard

MCC Live Labs: Pues Nada

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available through June 20)

MCC Theater continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. This week’s offering is Aziza Barnes’s Pues Nada, set in a bar in East L.A.; director Whitney White’s cast of four African-American women comprises Ito Aghayere, Alfie Fuller, Karen Pittman and Kara Young. The creative team fields questions in a live talkback after the performance.

Karen Pittman in Pipeline | Photograph: Jeremy Daniel

HERE: Send for the Million Men

6:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.” A live conversation with Silovksy and video designer Victor Morales follows the premiere.

Send for the Million Men | Photograph: Courtesy HERE

Ballet Hispánico: Waiting for Pepe

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Carlos Pons Guerra’s Waiting for Pepe, a riff on Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba that premiered at the Joyce in 2018. A live Q&A follows with BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.

Waiting for Pepe | Photograph: Paula Lobo

New Works Series: Wally Flynn and The River Is Me

7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Eli Bolin and Steven Gallagher’s Wally Flynn looks at a 12-year-old boy on a journey with an imaginary friend; Sukari Jones and Troy Johnson’s The River Is Me imagines an afterlife for Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose brutal murder by two white men shocked the country in 1955. Half of all donations received this week go to the Black Women’s Playwright Group.

Troy Johnson | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Queerly Festival: ‘Tasha

7pm EDT / midnight BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. The fest begins tonight with Yusef Miller’s full-length drama ‘Tasha, a modern update of Sophocles’ Antigone that imagines Black communities living under martial law imposed by a white-nationalist government.

Songs for Our City

7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

Times Square Alliance joins forces with Time Out’s Love Local Campaign to present Songs for Our City, a series of original tunes commissioned for this week-long project by 26 musical-theater artists who have participated in Ben Cameron’s outdoor Broadway Buskers series in the past. A different slate of singer-songwriters performs every evening at 7:05pm; immediately afterward, home voters have a scant three minutes to vote on which artist will proceed to the finals on Sunday, which are judged by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and Time Out’s own Adam Feldman (who is me). Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged. Tonight’s third episode features F. Michael Haynie, Anthony Norman, Alice Ripley and Starbird & the Phoenix.

Alice Ripley | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Metropolitan Opera: Iphigénie en Tauride

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is a 2011 performance of Gluck’s Iphigénie en Tauride, based on Euripides’ play. Susan Graham and Plácido Domingo play Iphegenia and Orestes, siblings in one of the unhappiest families in all of Greek myth, which is saying a lot. Patrick Summers conducts the production, whose cast also includes Paul Groves and Gordon Hawkins.

Iphigénie en Tauride | Photograph: Ken Howard

At Home with Rebecca Luker

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

A Southern belle with honey-toned hair and a voice like peaches and cream, Rebecca Luker was for many years the soprano ingenue of choice for Broadway revivals, including Show Boat, The Music Man and The Sound of Music. Since then, while continuing to perform onstage regularly, she has also become a first-rate club singer, maintaining her instrument's meltingly beautiful tone while expanding her persona from wholesome to whole. Last year, Luker was diagnosed with the fatal degenerative disease ALS. This event, a fundraiser for Project ALS, is hosted Broadway’s Santino Fontana; in addition to singing three songs, Luker discusses her experience with Katie Couric. Registration is required, and a minimum donation of $25 is requested.

Rebecca Luker | Photograph: Philip Spaeth

Ma-Yi Theater: My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Ma-Yi Theater Company, which focuses on work by Asian-American artists, presents a timely live Zoom reading of My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre, a show written, composed and directed by the genre-defiant writer-performer Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}). The virtual production reunites the cast of the play’s 2019 reading at the Public, including Oh herself as well as Ryan J. Haddad, Timothy Hall, Kevin Hourigan, Nessa Norich, Matt Park, Michael Puzzo, Alysia Reinier, T. Thompson, Joshua Young and David Zheng. The show, which ends in a Zoom party, was also performed yesterday; recordings of the performances will be rebroadcast tomorrow. Advance registration is required.

Diana Oh | Photograph: Haley Varacallo

Ma-Yi Theater: Livin’ la Vida Imelda

8pm EDT / 1am BST (through June 30)

The Filipino performance artist and activist Carlos Celdran died in Spain last year after fleeing his native country, having lost a protracted legal battle against the government. Ma-Yi Theater Company honors his legacy with a free two-week stream of his solo show Livin’ la Vida Imelda—directed Off Broadway in 2014 by Ma-Yi’s Ralph B. Peña—which surveys the strange life of former Philippines first lady and nortorious shoe enthusiast Imelda Marcos.

Livin’ la Vida Imelda | Photograph: Web Begole

Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See 3pm. Registration is required at least two hours in advance.

Molly “Equality” Dykeman: All by Myself... A Quarantine Love Story for the Ladies

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Security guard, gal-about-town and old-school butch Molly “Equality” Dykeman, the longtime comic alter ego of writer-performer Andrea Alton, returns with a half-hour virtual show that keeps us up to date how she has been navigating the quarantine period. (Our guess: like a bull in a hardware shop.) Allen Warnock directs. Tickets are $10, but the streaming platform is not phone or tablet compatible.

Molly "Equality" Dykeman | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

