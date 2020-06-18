The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

National Theatre: Small Island

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is the 2019 epic Small Island, directed by Rufus Norris and adapted by Helen Edmundson from Andrea Levy’s novel about the wave of Carribean immigrants to the U.K. in the mid–20th century (known as the Windrush generation). “Master of spectacle Norris really is in his element here. The aesthetic that he and his team have opted for is a sort of megabucks poor theater,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “Ultimately Small Island is a ferociously entertaining three hours of theatre, told with the sort of overwhelming resources only the National can marshal.”

Small Island | Photograph: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Ma-Yi Theater: My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre

3pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Ma-Yi Theater Company, which focuses on work by Asian-American artists, presents a timely live Zoom reading of My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre, a show written, composed and directed by the genre-defiant writer-performer Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}). The virtual production reunites the cast of the play’s 2019 reading at the Public, including Oh herself as well as Ryan J. Haddad, Timothy Hall, Kevin Hourigan, Nessa Norich, Matt Park, Michael Puzzo, Alysia Reinier, T. Thompson, Joshua Young and David Zheng. The show was performed on Tuesday and Wednesdays nights; recordings of the live performances are being rebroadcast today at 3p and 8pm. Advance registration is required.

Diana Oh | Photograph: Haley Varacallo

Christina Bianco: Lockdown Live! Concerts for a Cause

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available for one week)

Christina Bianco is a comic firecracker with a pyrotechnic voice and a great gift for mimicry, which broke her out when a video of her performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart"—as sung by 19 different divas—went megaviral. Last year, she earned rave reviews as Fanny Brice in a revival of Funny Girl in Paris. In her new series of weekly shows, she shares songs, skits and cocktail recipes. Tips donated through Venmo (@Christina-Bianco-3) are shared with a different charity each time; this week’s recipient is Color of Change.

Christina Bianco | Photograph: Darren Bell

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond: Aunty Glam’s Poetry and Pride Happy Hour

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. In the alter ego of Auntie Glam, the alt-cabaret star and trans icon has been putting the Mx. in mixology with a weekly camp-glam oasis on YouTube and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond | Photograph: Tammy Shell

Theater J: One of Those

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (live only)

The Washington, DC company Theater J continues its Yiddish Theater Lab series with a live reading of a rare surviving Yiddish play by a woman: Paula Prilutski’s protofeminist 1912 melodrama One of Those, adapted and translated by Allen Lewis Rickman. The play tells of a woman who turns to prostitution after being thrown out of her father’s house. Reservations are required for the live event; if you miss it, you can watch a recording of it on Vimeo afterward through June 21.

Ben Vereen: Virtual Vereen and Friends

6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)

Fosse muse, jazz cat and showbiz triple-threat entertainer Ben Vereen—of Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar and All That Jazz fame—struts his still-slick stuff in an hour-long online benefit for homeless New Yorkers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. NY1 anchor Cheryl Wills hosts the event, which includes performances and appearances by Chita Rivera, Glenn Close, Bryan Cranston, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wayne Brady, Michael Feinstein, Jeff Goldblum, Nita Whitaker, Skye and Liisi LaFontaine, David Copperfield and Al Roker. The stream must be watched live; tickets start at $50.

Ben Vereen | Photograph: Isak Tiner

Stratford Festival: King John

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through June 18)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. Each show remains viewable for three weeks. In this latest offering, Tim Carroll directs a 2014 production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.

King John | Photograph: David Hou

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Greenwood

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. To mark Juneteeth, this week’s offering is Donald Byrd’s 2019 ensemble piece Greenwood, which addresses the history of racial violence in America with an emphasis on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The dance is set to music by Israeli composer-violinist Emmanuel Witzthum.

Greenwood | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

After its success earlier last month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. First up is 2019’s Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann adapt text from James Joyce's Ulysses into a solo piece, starring Moloney, that focuses on the punctuation-averse inner monologue of Molly Bloom, the restless wife of the novel's main character. The music is by Chieftains chief Paddy Moloney. Filmed remotely, the play will be streamed tomorrow and Saturday at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration is required at least two hours in advance.



Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.

Jarrod Spector | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

In this hour-long solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets for this Queerly Festival edition cost $15.

Theatre in Quarantine: Topside

7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering is an original 20-minute play by Scott R. Sheppard (Underground Railroad Game), inspired by Donald Barthelme’s short story “Game.” The piece is performed live twice by Gelb and Sheppard; any money raised will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Topside | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Songs for Our City

7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

Times Square Alliance joins forces with Time Out’s Love Local Campaign to present Songs for Our City, a series of original tunes commissioned for this week-long project by 26 musical-theater artists who have participated in Ben Cameron’s outdoor Broadway Buskers series in the past. A different slate of singer-songwriters performs every evening at 7:05pm; immediately afterward, home voters decide which artist will proceed to the finals on Sunday, which are judged by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and Time Out’s own Adam Feldman (who is me). Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged. Tonight’s fourth episode features Lauren Elder, Max Sangerman, Dru Serkes and Ethan Slater.

Ethan Slater | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Mardie Millit: Live from Lockdown!

7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

The skilled and witty husband-and-wife duo of nightclub chanteuse Mardie Millet and pianist-songwriter Michael Garin invite you into their home and mix a cabaret cocktail of showtunes, girl-singer standards and a few foreign-language hits for variety.

(Re)Live Arts Streaming

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s double batch includes Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s A Quarreling Pair (2007), Kyle Abraham/A.I.M’s The Gettin (2014) and a 2018 conversation between Jones and the novelist and fatwa target Salman Rushdie.

A Quarreling Pair | Photograph: Pauk Goode

The Metropolitan Opera: La Forza del Destino

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 47 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s which will remain viewable for two days in honor of Juneteenth—is a 1984 recording of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, starring the great Leontyne Price as a Spanish noblewoman buffeted by the cruel winds of fate. James Levine conducts the performance, which also stars Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci and Bonaldo Giaiotti.

La Forza del Destino | Photograph: Met Archives

RSVP Presents

7:30pm EDT / 12:30 am BST (live only)

Grumpy Entertainment brings its variety-show mix of music, dance, comedy and magic online, with viewers encouraged to get into the convivial spirit from home. Jason Jude Hill & Daniel Sears play hosts to a roster of guests that includes Felice Rosser and Fin Hunt, Kimbrulee, Sarah Hartshorne, Nia and Ness and Dara Jemmott. Virtual tickets cost $7; for $10 you also get a ticket to the next episode (on July 2).

RSVP | Photograph: Allison Stock

Stars in the House: Black Theatre United

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series to raise money for charity; after months of fundraising for the Actors Fund, the series has pivoted to benefit the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. They play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s guests are Black Theatre United Founders Brandon Victor Dixon, LaChanze, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White and Vanessa Williams.

Audra McDonald | Photograph: Autumn de Wilde

Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.

The Brick: LAPA

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run. The stream is free, and donations this week benefit the Okra Project.

LAPA | Photograph: Jose Miranda

Joe’s Pub: Lea Delaria: Fuck Love

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives in honor of Pride Month. Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.

Lea DeLaria | Photograph: Kharen Hill

Ma-Yi Theater: My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See 3pm.

Let Them Eat Chocolate Cake!

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

This weekly Zoom-in showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. The Diva Roz Mays Pole hosts this week’s episode, which highlights Black performers; all proceeds this week will be donated to the Black Youth Project, Color of Change and the Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

Roz Mays | Photograph: Allison Stock

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.