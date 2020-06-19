The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids

Various times all day including 10pm EST / 3am BST (live only)

Vincent Terrell Durham’s play, commissioned by PlayGround and Planet Earth Arts, imagines a humorous but fraught Harlem dinner party that includes Black Lives Matter activists and a liberal white couple. In honor of Juneteenth, dozens of Bay Area theater companies are uniting for a live reading at 10pm, directed by Peter J. Kuo, as part of the PlayGround Zoom Fest. Registration is required, and donations are requested for a GuFundMe campaign to promote Black theater. In addition to this main event, the play is also being read today by other companies across the country, including the Northeast’s Barrington Stage Company and Capital Repertory Theatre (7:30pm), Tampa’s Jobsite Theater and Stageworks Theatre (all day) and Los Angeles’s Theatre of Note (8pm) and IAMA Theatre Company (9pm).

Vincent Terrell Durham | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

NYUAD Arts Center: Cartography

12pm EDT / 5pm BST (available for 48 hours)

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, run by former Joe’s Pub and Lincoln Center programmer Bill Bragin, shares a recording of its 2020 production of Cartography, by Brooklyn’s Kaneza Schall and Christopher Myers. Inspired by the writers’ work with young refugees, the show tells stories of migration, and is performed by actors from El Salvador, Syria, Lebanon and Rwanda.

Cartography | Photograph: Waleed Shah

The Shows Must Go On!: Peter Pan Live!

2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America)

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals, which stay up for 48 hours each. At a time when many people around the world feel trapped by stultifying limitations, who wouldn't dream of flying off to a land of fantasy adventure? That's the appeal of the 1954 Broadway musical Peter Pan, adapted from J.M Barrie's beloved 1904 play and outfitted with songs by Moose Charlap and Carolyn Leigh (and a few by Jule Styne, Betty Comden and Adolph Green). This 2014 NBC live broadcast of the musical, with Girls star Allison Williams in boy drag as Peter, never quite lands: Constrained by the flying effects, Williams has a hard time conveying Peter’s exuberant spontaneity, and Christopher Walken’s Captain Hook seems disconnected. But Broadway pros Kelli O'Hara, Christian Borle and Taylor Louderman bring welcome assurance to their roles, and Rob Ashford's choreography is performed with vigor by the experienced chorus folks playing Lost Boys, pirates and Islanders.

Peter Pan Live! | Photograph: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Bristol Old Vic: Wise Chldren

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)

The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares a 2018 adaptation of Angela Carter’s novel Wise Children by the ever-inventive director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter). The show delves into the sordid showbiz history of a pair of chorus-girl twins and their centenarian famous-actor father. “Wise Children is a gleefully breakneck night of storytelling that relishes in the many lurid details of the extremely complex story of the intertwined Chance and Hazard clans,” wrote Time Out London. “Full of bonking and bawdy and willful staginess, Rice’s adaptation careens forwards on sheer brio, with the Chances played by one set of puppets and three pairs of actors—most notably, at their dancing peak, by Melissa James and Omari Douglas—whose genders and ethnicities switch at each turn.”

Wise Children | Photograph: Steve Tanner

Open City Theater: At the River I Stand

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

L.A.’s Open City Theater streams a virtual reading of the musical-in-progress At the River I Stand, which features a score by Rowen Casey and book and direction by Alani ILongwe. The story concerns a group of Black musicians trying to produce a benefit concert in Memphis on the day that Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated. The event is free but registration is required, and donations to community organizations are encouraged.

The Old Globe: Juneteenth Presentation

3pm–7pm EDT / 8pm–1am BST

San Diego’s Old Globe live-streams its fourth annual Juneteenth program, hosted and curated by Karen Ann Daniels and Katherine Harroff. The four-hour event includes a reading of Joy Yvonne Jones’s new play Ode to My Mothers (at 5:30pm EDT) as well as filmed excerpts from past Juneteenth performances (including The Ruby in Us and Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley: From Slavery to Modiste), music, spoken word, an educational presentation and more. A full schedule is on the event’s Facebook listing.

The Ruby in Us | Photograph: Rich Soublet II

Cirque du Soleil: Behind the Curtain of O

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long backstage tour of one of its most spectacular efforts: the water-themed O, which has been in permanent residence in La Vegas since 1998.

O | Photograph: Matt Beard

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

JoyceStream: Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available until June 19 at 10am)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) The modern flamenco company, founded 25 years ago by the married team of Martín Santangelo and Soledad Barrio, wowed New York with its 2015 work Antigona. In this 2018 Joyce program, the company performs La Ronde, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's romantic-daisy-chain play and Max Ophüls's 1950s film, as well as solos by Juan Ogalla and the stunning Barrio (in one of her signature pieces, Soleá).

Noche Flamenca | Photograph: Peter Graham

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is her tony-winning Tootsie costar Santino Fontana.

Irondale Ensemble: The 1599 Project: As You Like It

6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble, which streamed an eight-hour celebration of Shakespeare’s sonnets in April (see the Bonus section below), leaps once more unto the Bard with a virtual series derived from its 2016 marathon, The 1599 Project, which combined four plays written in the same year into a single four-hour show directed by Jim Niesen. For this incarnation, the company has revised the text and divided it into four sections, each followed by a discussion with the artists. Tonight’s second episode is devoted to As You Like It, Shakespeare’s ardent comedy about the forest romps of an ousted duke, his cross-dressing daughter and her lovestruck swain.

As You Like It | Photograph: Gerry Goodstein

Broadway Black: The Antonyo Awards

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The 2020 Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black is stepping up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee. The virtual red carpet begins at 6pm, and the ceremony starts at 7pm; an afterparty ensues.

Adrienne Warren in Tina | Photograph: Manuel Harlan

Karamu House: Freedom on Juneteenth

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The nation’s oldest African-American theater, Cleveland’s Karamu House—which was founded back in 1915—presents its first live-streamed production: a decidedly present-tense Juneteenth special that combines music, dance and spoken work in response to the recent murders of Black Americans. Conceived and directed by Tony F. Sias, the piece was recorded just last week; the hour-long production is followed by a live 30-minute panel discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement. (The program will be shown again on June 29 and July 5.)

Freedom on Juneteenth | Photograph: Kayla Lupean

Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre pitches a virtual version of its annual anthology of baseball-themed theater, which it has presented since 2003. This year’s roster includes sketches, short plays and musical numbers, performed by a cast that includes heavy hitters Michael Emerson (Lost) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), operatic bass Kevin Short (Porgy and Bess), child actor Ames McNamara (The Conners), SNL vet Gary Kroeger, rock songwriter Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69”) and actual Yankee Adam Ottavino. Tickets start at $20.

Michael Emerson | Photograph: Mile Square Theatre

The Soroya and Martha Graham Dance Company: Immediate Tragedy

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The Los Angeles arts center the Soraya presents the world premiere of a collaborative 10-minute work inspired by archival traces of modern dance queen Martha Graham’s lost 1937 solo Immediate Tragedy. Working from home, members of the Martha Graham Dance Company have created movement phrases inspired by photographs of the original work; Christopher Rountree, of the L.A. chamber ensemble Wild Up, has written new music for the project based on notations from Henry Cowell’s original score. This half-hour premiere, which will be repeated tomorrow afternoon, includes interviews with the artists and footage of a recent performance of Graham’s Deep Song, a 1937 companion piece to Immediate Tragedy.

Martha Graham in Immediate Tragedy | Photograph: Robert M. Fraser

Queerly Festival: Within My Heart My Secret Lies and The Reparations Show

7pm and 8pm EDT / midnight and 1am BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Going live tonight are DANA Movement Ensemble Within My Heart My Secret Lies (7pm), a 10-minute except from Nick M. Daniels’s full-length dance-performance piece Sissy, and the first episode of Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv’s The Reparations Show (8pm), a new weekly platform for BIPOC artists.

Azure D. Osborne-Lee (The Reparations Show) | Photograph: Nadia Awad

Astoria Performing Arts Center: 14 Days

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The scrappy Queens company APAC continues its weekly series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which offers premieres of new original musicals written in response to the current crisis. The fifth offering is Annette Storckman, Andi Lee Carter and Naomi Matlow’s 14 Days, directed by Emily Brown. The story concerns a woman whose wife wants her to come out—of quarantine. A talkback with the artists follows the premiere; a $10 donation is suggested.

Andi Lee Carter | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Songs for Our City

7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

Times Square Alliance joins forces with Time Out’s Love Local Campaign to present Songs in the City, an original-song contest that includes 26 musical-theater artists who have participated in Ben Cameron’s outdoor Broadway Buskers series in the past. A different slate of singer-songwriters performs every evening at 7:05pm; immediately afterward, home voters get a scant three minutes to vote on which artist will proceed to the finals on Sunday, which are judged by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and Time Out’s own Adam Feldman (who is me). Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged. Tonight’s fifth episode features Marcus Paul James, Molly and the Memphis Thunder, Alexander Sage Oyen and Tim Young.

Marcus Paul James | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Lincoln Center Theater: Act One

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

As part of its Broadway Fridays series, Lincoln Center Theater streams its full 2014 Broadway production of writer-director James Lapine’s Act One, adapted from Moss Hart's widely loved 1959 showbiz memoir. Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub lead a first-rate cast that also includes Andrea Martin, Chuck Cooper and Will LeBow. “Lapine’s stage adaptation of Hart’s sprawling tale—part rags-to-riches fable, part showbiz fantasy, part professional handbook—is quite faithful and wrought with abundant skill and empathy,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out New York review. “Act One is tremendous fun, sweet and wise-wistful, brimful of sparkling performances and insight into the joys and terrors of show business.”

Act One | Photograph: Joan Marcus

Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

After its success earlier last month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. First up is 2019’s Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann adapt text from James Joyce's Ulysses into a solo piece, starring Moloney, that focuses on the punctuation-averse inner monologue of Molly Bloom, the restless wife of the novel's main character. The music is by Chieftains chief Paddy Moloney. Filmed remotely, the play will be streamed for the last time tomorrow at 3pm; a $25 donation is suggested and registration is required at least two hours in advance.

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

New Heritage Theatre Group: The Fannie Lou Hamer Story

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Founded in 1964, New Heritage Theatre Group is New York City’s oldest nonprofit Black theater company. For Juneteenth, it is streaming a live performance of writer-actor Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye’s The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, a one-woman tribute to the civil rights leader. Byron C. Saunders directs.

Criminal Queerness Festival: Mosque4Mosque

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. Tonight’s offering is a reading of Omer Abbas Salem’s Mosque4Mosque, a family comedy about an Arab-American mother who meddles in her adult gay son’s romantic life. Reservations are required, and a talkback moderated by director Sharifa Yasmin follows the performance.

Mashuq Mushtaq Deen | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Mirrorbox Theatre: Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too, August Wilson)

9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, by Arkansas queer Afro-Latinx playwright Rachel Lynett, in the aftermath of a second U.S. Civil War, and concerns the struggles of an all-Black state called Bronx Bay to determine exactly who qualifies as Black. Curtis M. Jackson directs a cast that comprises Justin James Farley, Yvette Quintero, Sara Williams, Aaron Reese Boseman and Lawryn LaCroix. Virtual seating is limited and advance registration is required.

Rachel Lynett | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Voices of Hope: Together, We Thrive

10pm EDT / 3am BST (available for 48 hours)

TV personality Scott Nevins (The People’s Couch) hosts this star-packed concert fund-raiser for the COVID-19 relief efforts of California’s Desert AIDS Project in this streaming event. Among the major talents lending their voices to the event are Krtsin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Matthew Morrison, Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher, Ann Hampton Callaway, Max von Essen, Saycon Sengbloh, Carla Jimenez, Emerson Collins, Blake McIver and Christina Bianco.

Scott Nevins | Photograph: Cedric Terrell

