The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Theater of War: The Oedipus Project

1pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)

The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, which returned for an encore run in 2019. This live-only Zoom performance convenes an A-list cast—including Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Oscar Isaac, John Turturro, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn, Marjolaine Goldsmith and NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams—for an interactive reading and discussion that centers on Sophocles' Oedipus the King, where a chap kills his father and causes a lot of bother with ancient drama’s most tragic MILF. (The same group performed The Oedipus Project on May 7, in one of the best live performances of the quarantine period.) Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite.

Frances McDormand | Photograph: Alison Cohen Rosa

Folksbiene Live: Coming Together in Song

1pm EDT / 6pm BST

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. In the latest edition of its Folksbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," Elmore James and Zalmen Mlotek pay tribute to the songs of the groundbreaking African-American singer and activist Paul Robeson (Show Boat).

English National Ballet: Manon

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

This week’s free ENB offering is a 2018 performance of longtime principal choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s 1974 ballet Manon, a tale of poverty and romance set to music by Jules Massenet (though not to music from his Manon opera). The action begins in 18th-century Paris and ends in the swamps of Louisiana. Alina Cojocaru, Joseph Caley, Jeffrey Cirio and James Streeter dance the main roles.

Manon | Photograph: Laurent Liotardo

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

The Metropolitan Opera: Don Pasquale

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is a 2010 performance of Donizetti’s 1843 opera buffa, Don Pasquale, conducted by James Levine and starring the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko along with Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien and John Del Carlo.

Don Pasquale | Photograph: Marty Sohl

MCC Live Labs: When

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available through June 27)

MCC Theater continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. This week’s offering is When, a mother-daughter two-hander by C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans). Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy star in this live reading, directed by Taylor Reynolds. The creative team fields questions in a live talkback after the performance.

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy | Photograph: Epix

The Homebound Project

7pm EDT / 12am BST (available for four days)

An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions features 10 new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s third installment—on the theme of “champions”—include Diane Lane, Blair Underwood, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Thomas Sadoski and Ashley Park; the writers include John Guare, Michael R. Jackson, Bess Wohl, Samuel D. Hunter, Donnetta Lavinia Grays and Clare Barron.

Phillipa Soo | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

HERE: Soundstage

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week, the multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.

Soundstage | Photograph: Paula Court

New Works: The Dogs of Pripyat and Tarrytown

7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Leah Napolin, Jill Abramovitz and Aron Accurso’s The Dogs of Pripyat, adapted from the late Napolin’s play, tells a story of animals left behind after the evacuation of a Ukrainian town in the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster; Adam Wachter’s Tarrytown, inspired by The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, tells of a gay Manhattan music teacher who moves to a small town in the Hudson Valley. (Backyard Renaissance’s full 2017 production of Tarrytown will be streamed later this week.) Half of all donations received this week go to the charity Darkness Rising.

Jill Ambramovitz | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Ballet Hispánico: Sombrerísimo

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is a restaging of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's hat-centric Sombrerísimo (2013), inspired by the paintings of René Magritte; created for six male dancers, the piece is danced in this version by six of the company's women. A live Q&A follows with BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.

Sombrerísimo | Photograph: Paula Lobo

Yackez LiveScream: An Assortment of Flavors

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Larissa and Jon Velez-Jackson, who make up the wacky postmodernist performance duo Yackez, share a three-hour marathon of live performances and clips from the past decade of their downtown shenanigans. The main concert portion of the event starts at 8pm. Contributing artists include Tyler Ashley, Senerio Baptiste, Monifa Kincaid, Patrick Arias and Claire Fleury. The performance was broadcast live on Saturday, and is being rerun tonight. Donations to the artists and to Black and queer social-justice groups are encouraged.

Yackez | Photograph: Paul B. Good

The Queerly Festival: Blessed Oil and Brown Liquor

7pm EDT / midnight BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. The fest begins tonight with Germono Toussaint’s Blessed Oil and Brown Liquor, a musical exploration of spirituality and Black queer identity.

Metropolitan Opera: Samson et Dalila

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is a 2018 performance of Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila, the biblical tale of a really bad haircut. Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna play the title roles, and Sir Mark Elder conducts.

Samson et Dalila | Photograph: Ken Howard

Stars in the House: Vanessa Williams

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and live songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The main guest on tonight’s edition is Vanessa Williams, the beauty queen and pop singer turned star of stage (Into the Woods) and screen (Ugly Betty), who is joined by the NAACP’s Janai Nelson.

Vanessa Williams | Photograph: Rod Spicer

Joe’s Pub: Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. As part of its Pride Month programming, the venue shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.

Kim David Smith | Photograph: Travis Chantar

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.