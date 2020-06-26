The best live theater to stream online on June 26
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Backyard Renaissance: Tarrytown
Now (available through Sunday)
San Diego’s Backyard Renaissance had a success last weekend with its inventive virtual production of Richard Greenberg’s The Dazzle, which it is bringing back for an encore this weekend. Concurrently, the company is also streaming a video capture of its acclaimed 2017 world-premiere production of Adam Wachter’s musical Tarrytown, which tells of a gay Manhattan music teacher who moves to a small town in the Hudson Valley. (The show is loosely inspired by Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”) Directed by Francis Gercke and Anthony Methvin, the show stars Bryan Banville, Kay Marian McNellen and Tom Zohar. Tickets cost $20, and the video can be viewed anytime through the end of Sunday.
Adam Wachter | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Shows Must Go On!: The Sound of Music Live!
2pm EST / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours, not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, and has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. This week’s stream is The Sound of Music Live!, which drew huge ratings in 2013 thanks largely to the draw of pop singer Carrie Underwood as wayward nun Maria von Trapp. This performance of the 1959 musical differs somewhat from the Julie Andrews film, but you know the basic deal: Kids learn music, sixteen goes on seventeen, la follows so. The supporting cast includes Stephen Moyer and—stealing the show—Broadway ringers Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and the superb Laura Benanti. Time Out is partnering with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to host live watch parties on both sides of the Atlantic. Follow along with Time Out New York at 8pm EDT (@TimeOutNewYork) or Time Out London at 8pm BST (@TimeOutLondon) for trivia, commentary and more. An exclusive virtual interview with five of the broadcast's stars goes live on the Time Out New York website circa 7pm EDT, an hour before the New York watch party begins.
The Sound of Music | Photograph: NBC
Bristol Old Vic: The Grinning Man
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares its 2016 world premiere of The Grinning Man, a darkly comic musical adapted by Carl Grose from Victor Hugo’s novel The Man Who Laughs. (Grose shares lyrics credit with Tom Morris and composers Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler.) The plot concerns a young man who has turned to the circus after being disfigured as a child. “There are things to like about this transfer from Bristol’s Old Vic,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “Most of them are visual: Director Tom Morris (War Horse) Morris conjures a sumptuous gothic carnival ambience on what’s probably a fraction of the budget of most West End musicals. In particular the puppet work, from Gyre & Gimble, is as excellent as you’d expect.”
The Grinning Man | Photograph: Simon Annand
Global Forms Theater Festival: Oh YES! Eve & Adam: The Return
2pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present a week-long festival to highlight international theater artists in the United States. The offerings include panel discussions, workshops and a smattering of performances; you can find a full schedule here. Today, Kasper Klop performs the latest work in his multimedia Eve & Adam series, which explores our relationship with our body and our senses, directed by Morwenna Spagnol and featuring video design by Elizabeth Mak.
Cirque du Soleil: Classics Special
3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil digs deep into its vault to offer a new hour-long special that features select acts from three vintage shows: Quidam (1996), La Nouba (1998) and Varekai (2002).
Varekai | Photograph: Martin Girard
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
Julie Halston: Virtual Halston
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the brash and strapping comedian Judy Gold.
San Francisco Ballet
5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available for one week)
San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week are three pieces recorded in February 2020: two choreographed by SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson, Soirées Musicales (1996) and Concerto Grosso (2003), and a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain (2005).
Concerto Grosso | Photograph: Erik Tomasson
Pride Plays: The Men from the Boys
7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)
Playbill’s Pride Plays series continues with a virtual performance of The Men from the Boys, the late Mart Crowley’s 2002 sequel to his pathbreaking 1968 gay play The Boys in the Band. The play reunites six characters from the earlier play at a gathering after the funeral party for a seventh, and adds three younger men to the mix. Zachary Quinto, who starred in The Boys in the Band’s 2018 revival, directs a cast that includes Denis O’Hare, Rick Elice, Mario Cantone, Joseph James O’Neil, Kevyn Morrow, Lou Liberatore, Carson McCalley, Charlie Carver and Telly Leung.
Mario Cantone | Photograph: Jill Rappaport
JoyceStream: Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
7pm EDT / midnight BST (available until July 3 at 10am)
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this 2019 performance by the seasoned New York Spanish-dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the dancers include Fanny Ara, Emilio Ochando, Isaac Tovar and guest artist Lucía Álvarez “La Piñona,” joined by guitarist José Manuel Alconchel and singers Francisco “Yiyi” Orozco and Jesus de Utrera.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana | Photograph: Christopher Duggan
Astoria Performing Arts Center: Vectir
7pm EDT / midnight BST
The scrappy Queens company APAC concluded its online series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which has been offering weekly premieres of new original musicals written in response to the current crisis. The finale show is Krista Knight, Derek P. Hassler and Ryan Kerr’s Vectir, directed by Justin Schwartz; the plot involves an opera singer who can sing in code. A talkback with the artists follows the premiere; a $10 donation is suggested.
Criminal Queerness Festival: vichitra: an anthology of queer dreams
7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. Tonight’s offering is an “audiovidual patchwork” of South Asian LGBTQ+ stories, directed by queer Bengali-American writer-performer Shayok Misha Chowdhury. Reservations are required, and a talkback with Chowdhury follows the screening.
CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival, Part 1
7pm EDT / midnight BST
Flushing Town Hall celebrates emerging Asian-American choreographers in a festival produced by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and spread out over two successive Fridays. Tonight’s virtual event includes Rourou Ye’s The Absent Umbra and Yuki Ishiguro’s The Inner Light.
The Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering, which predates the HD era, is Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Opera superstars Luciano Pavarotti and Kathleen Battle headline this 1991 performance, which also features Enzo Dara and Juan Pons. James Levine wields the baton.
L’Elisir d’Amore | Photograph: Erika Davidson
Great Performances: Gloria: A Life
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
Gloria: A Life | Photograph: Joan Marcus
Stars in the House: Free to Be…You and Me
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tonight’s show celebrates Marlo Thomas’s beloved early-70s cross-media project Free to Be…You and Me, which helped teach a generation of kids about sexual equality, self-actualization, generosity and general human goodness. I addition to Thomas, guests include Gloria Steinem, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek and Debra Messing—plus Sara Bareilles, who is releasing a cover version of the title song today, and Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, who are covering “Sisters and Brothers.”
Sara Bareilles | Photograph: Shervin Lainez
Refractions of Pride: Brick by Brick: Stonewall
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The three-day Refractions of Pride Festival presents virtual programming that celebrates a wide range of LGBTQ+ voices. All of the events are free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the Ali Forney Center. The centerpiece tonight is a live reading of Eric Ulloa’s TV pilot Brick by Brick: Stonewall, a look back at the 1969 West Village protests that changed the gay-rights movement forever. Travis Greisler directs a cast that includes Robin De Jesus, Daniel Reichard, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Doreen Montalvo, Julius Rubio, Max Chernin, Stephen DeRosa, Jason Veasey, Sis and Sa'myra Amos James. The lineup also includes a salute to gay classical composers by cellist Elad Kabilio (6:30pm) and, as on all three days, an interview conducted by performer-activist Sis (9:15pm).
Robin De Jesus | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives in honor of Pride Month. Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Max Vernon | Photograph: Roberto Araujo
The Sound of Music Live! Twitter watch party
8pm EST / 1am BST
See 2pm above.
CyberTank: How to Survive the End of the World
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn’s original musical short, created in quarantine, concerns a young woman who obsessively rewatches old video messages from her dead brother, and whose interactions even with the living now take place only in a virtual space. The cast comprises Hannah Cruz, Dylan Hartwell, Greg Sullivan and Ellen Winter, who recorded their parts from their homes. The live-stream is followed by a discussion with the creators and performers, hosted by the Tank’s Meghan Finn. A $5 donation is suggested.
Metropolitan Playhouse: East Village Chronicles: Arrivals
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Metropolitan Playhouse presents (virtually, of course) the 15th edition of East Side Stories, its annual celebration of East Village life. The East Village Chronicles series comprises four one-act plays, split into two nights according to theme. Tonight’s edition, about the immigrant experience, includes Paloma Sierra’s Cola'o (performed in Spanish and English, with supertitles), in which lovers bicker about Puerto Rico and coffee, and Bill Russell’s Fulltime Active, based on interviews conducted in the 1970s and 1980s. (Tomorrow night’s program, Evolution, takes on gentrification.)
Arkansas New Play Festival: Love Be Like…
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two days)
Clinnesha D. Sibley’s Love Be Like…, the first offering from TheatreSquared’s 2020 Arkansas New Play Festival, looks at a young Black couple in Charleston, South Carolina, right after the 2015 mass shooting at Mother Emanuel. The free reading, directed by Denise Chapman, is followed by a discussion with the creators.
Queerly Festival: The Reparations Show
8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 5)
Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Going live tonight is the second episode of Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv’s The Reparations Show, a weekly platform for BIPOC artists.
Lied Live Online: Jason Michael Webb
8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST
The gifted songwriter, pianist and music director Jason Michael Webb, who won a Special Tony Award last year for his musical arrangements for Broadway’s Choir Boy, performs a live remote concert for Lincoln, Nebraska’s Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Jason Michael Webb| Photograph: Lelund Durond Thompson
Mirrorbox Theatre: Stonewallin’
9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, written and directed by Kari Barclay (with guidance from Young Jean Lee), is Stonewallin’, a heady southern brew of small-town life, bisexual love, Confederate statues, witchcraft, astrology and ghosts.
Kari Barclay | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.
An email you’ll actually love
Sign up to our Couchbound newsletter and bring the city to your sofaSubscribe now
LIMITED RUNS
Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca (JoyceStream)
Through June 26 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The modern flamenco company Noche Flamenca, founded 25 years ago by the married team of Martín Santangelo and Soledad Barrio, wowed New York with its 2015 work Antigona. In this 2018 Joyce program, the company performs La Ronde, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's romantic-daisy-chain play and Max Ophüls's 1950s film, as well as solos by Juan Ogalla and the stunning Barrio (in one of her signature pieces, Soleá).
Wise Children (Bristol Old Vic)
Through June 26 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares a 2018 adaptation of Angela Carter’s novel Wise Children by the ever-inventive director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter). The show delves into the sordid showbiz history of a pair of chorus-girl twins and their centenarian famous-actor father. “Wise Children is a gleefully breakneck night of storytelling that relishes in the many lurid details of the extremely complex story of the intertwined Chance and Hazard clans,” wrote Time Out London. “Full of bonking and bawdy and willful staginess, Rice’s adaptation careens forwards on sheer brio, with the Chances played by one set of puppets and three pairs of actors—most notably, at their dancing peak, by Melissa James and Omari Douglas—whose genders and ethnicities switch at each turn.”
Manon (English National Ballet)
Through June 26 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
This week’s free ENB offering is a 2018 performance of longtime principal choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s 1974 ballet Manon, a tale of poverty and romance set to music by Jules Massenet (though not to music from his Manon opera). The action begins in 18th-century Paris and ends in the swamps of Louisiana. Alina Cojocaru, Joseph Caley, Jeffrey Cirio and James Streeter dance the main roles.
Don Pasquale (Metropolitan Opera)
Through June 26 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is a 2010 performance of Donizetti’s 1843 opera buffa, Don Pasquale, conducted by James Levine and starring the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko along with Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien and John Del Carlo.
Manon (Metropolitan Opera)
Through June 26 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 15th week of free offerings continues with Massenet’s Belle Époque classic Manon (not to be confused with Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, which is based on the name 18th-century novel). Lisette Oropesa plays the title role in this 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s 2012 production, opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, des Grieux, and Artur Ruciński as her cousin. Maurizio Benini conducts.
Spirit Night (Joe’s Pub)
Through June 27 at 1pm EDT / 5pm BST
As part of its Pride Month programming, the essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub shares a 2019 Halloween show hosted by actor-comedian Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) and pianist-songwriter Henry Koperski. Guests include Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan J. Haddad, Chris Murphy and David Goldberg.
Falsettos (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through June 27
Lincoln Center Theater and BroadwayHD stream the full 2016 Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s intimate, obstinate, heart-shattering 1992 musical. The spiky first half is a nervy, yappy exploration of masculinity and its discontents; the second, written a decade later, rises to the challenge of AIDS with songs that are sparky, funny, wrenching and sweet. Directed by Lapine, the show is about a very specific Jewish family in the early 1980s, but its story of a man (Christian Borle) who leaves his wife (Stephanie J. Block) and son for a male lover (Andrew Rannells) continues to resonate. Seeing it now is like opening a time capsule and finding a mirror. Viewers are invited to sing along at home, and donations benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
When (MCC Live Labs)
Through June 27
MCC Theater continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. This week’s offering is When, a mother-daughter two-hander by C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans). Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy star in this live reading, directed by Taylor Reynolds. The creative team fields questions in a live talkback after the performance.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Through June 27
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.This week's edition benefits Release Aging People In Prison (RAPP). Participating actors include Anna Baryshnikov, Jonathan Burke, Mia Ellis, Ato Essandoh, Marcia Gay Harden, Mark Ivanir, Zosia Mamet, Jamie Neumann, Jon Rua, Saycon Sengbloh and Jeorge Bennett Watson; the writers are Zakiyyah Alexander, Jessica Goldberg, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Sam Marks, Cat Miller, Lina Patel, Jonathan Payne, Christopher Oscar Peña, Liza Jessie Peterson and Steve Yockey.
Bloomsday Lock-In
Through June 27
An Atlantic-straddling international cast of more than 50 perform selections from James Joyce’s Ulysses in this virtual version of the annual Bloomday in Brooklyn literary pub crawl. Participants include John Turturro, Aidan Gillen, Colin Quinn, Patrick Bergin, Ian McElhinney, Spider Stacy, Barry Ward, Billy Carter, Olwen Fouéré, John Keating and Irish poets Theo Dorgan and Paula Meehan. All proceeds go to Brooklyn’s Chips Soup Kitchen & Women Center, which provides food and shelter for the homeless.
The Homebound Project
Through June 28
An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions features 10 new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s third installment—on the theme of “champions”—include Diane Lane, Blair Underwood, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Thomas Sadoski and Ashley Park; the writers include John Guare, Michael R. Jackson, Bess Wohl, Samuel D. Hunter, Donnetta Lavinia Grays and Clare Barron.
The Bacchae (Classical Theatre of Harlem)
Through June 28
A proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the Greek god Dionysus and his pack of wild women in Bryan Doerries's adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, which Classical Theatre of Harlem performed alfresco in this 2019 production at Marcus Garvey Park. Carl Cofield directs a cast led by Jason C. Brown and R.J. Foster; the choreography is by Elisa Monte Dance's Tiffany Rea-Fisher. The show is now being offered for free on YouTube.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through June 28
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest—and possibly the last— is the Globe’s 2013 production of the forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “This rollicking Dream finds the Globe at its crowd-pleasing best, a hearty and hilarious night of feral fairies, mud-spattered lovers and clodhopping mechanicals,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “Director Dominic Dromgoole clearly has most fun with the last group, a bunch of lumpen labourers rehearsing a diabolically bad drama in the haunted woodlands around Athens…Anarchy is the name of Dromgoole’s game, and he plays it like a champion.”
From Here
Through June 28
Equality Florida marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in which a gunman murdered 49 people at a gay club in Orlando, with a full-length video stream of writer-director Donald Rupe’s musical From Here. The show, whose premiere run at Central Florida Community Arts was shortened by the pandemic crisis, does not depict the massacre itself, but portrays its effect on a young gay man and his circle of friends.
Queer Butoh 2020 (Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute)
Through June 28
Multiple artists explore queer themes through the expressive Japanese art form Butoh in this Pride offering. The collection includes two short performance pieces, Mee Ae’s Swoon and Davey Mitchell’s Diary of a Mad Swan, and one longer one, Scoop Slone’s Fragments. Also on the bill is Dustin Maxwell’s video piece In a dark forest partly illuminated: portal, which contains abstracted nudity.
Kernel of Sanity (Bard at the Gate)
Through June 29 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The first offering is Kermit Frazier’s 1978 debut play, Kernel of Sanity, about the fraught friendship between a young Black actor and an older white one. The cast includes Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin and Josh Hamilton. Donations benefit the charitable work of the Washington, D.C. nonprofit Martha's Table.
Pipeline
Through June 30
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (92Y)
Through June 30
Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015, and 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016. It is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.
Red Fly/Blue Bottle (HERE)
Through June 30
This HERE selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.
Sombrerísimo (Ballet Hispánico)
Through July 1 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
This week's Ballet Hispánico offering is a restaging of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's hat-centric Sombrerísimo (2013), inspired by the paintings of René Magritte; created for six male dancers, the piece is danced in this version by six of the company's women. A live Q&A follows with BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (NT Live)
Through July 2 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed libe at the Bridge Theatre in 2019, is director Nicholas Hytner’s gloriously messy production of Shakespeare’s forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. The imposing Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, stars as queens Titania and Hippolyta. “[This] riotously gender-fluid immersive production generally feels like designer Bunny Christie’s main inspiration was Pride,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “Even if you ignore all the bells, whistles and man-snogs, the fact of the matter is that Hytner has assembled a preposterously good comedy cast.”
A Hymn for Alvin Ailey (Ailey All Access)
Through July 2 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is Orlando Bagwell’s 1999 Great Performances documentary A Hymn for Alvin Ailey, which uses Judith Jamison’s Hymn—an Emmy-winning dance work created with text assembled by docutheater master Anna Deavere Smith (Fires in the Mirror)—as the jumping-off point for an examination of Ailey’s life and legacy. The hour-long film is coupled with a new conversation between Jamison and Smith.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through July 2 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s Pride-themed batch includes Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s Secret Pastures (1984) and two videos—a cabaret performance and a panel discussion—from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, Mx’d Messages, which was curated by downtown superstar and trans trailblazer Justin Vivian Bond. Multiple archival recordings of full works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company are also being featured this week by BAM in a collection called We Set Out Early…
Hamlet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 2
In this Stratford Festival offering, Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.
Act One (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through July 3
As part of its Broadway Fridays series, Lincoln Center Theater streams its full 2014 Broadway production of writer-director James Lapine’s Act One, adapted from Moss Hart's widely loved 1959 showbiz memoir. Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub lead a first-rate cast that also includes Andrea Martin, Chuck Cooper and Will LeBow. “Lapine’s stage adaptation of Hart’s sprawling tale—part rags-to-riches fable, part showbiz fantasy, part professional handbook—is quite faithful and wrought with abundant skill and empathy,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out New York review. “Act One is tremendous fun, sweet and wise-wistful, brimful of sparkling performances and insight into the joys and terrors of show business.”
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
King John (Stratford Festival)
Through July 9
Tim Carroll directs a 2014 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
The Adventures of Pericles (Stratford Festival)
Through July 16
Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
New York City Ballet: All Balanchine Program
Lincoln Center at Home offers a treasure from its archives: a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations
Lincoln Center at Home shares work by Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance troupe, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators. This collection, filmed in 2015 for cinematic releases as part of the series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, comprises four pieces: Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Lincoln Center shares one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Fleabag Live
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every Tuesday. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.