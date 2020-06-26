The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Backyard Renaissance: Tarrytown

Now (available through Sunday)

San Diego’s Backyard Renaissance had a success last weekend with its inventive virtual production of Richard Greenberg’s The Dazzle, which it is bringing back for an encore this weekend. Concurrently, the company is also streaming a video capture of its acclaimed 2017 world-premiere production of Adam Wachter’s musical Tarrytown, which tells of a gay Manhattan music teacher who moves to a small town in the Hudson Valley. (The show is loosely inspired by Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”) Directed by Francis Gercke and Anthony Methvin, the show stars Bryan Banville, Kay Marian McNellen and Tom Zohar. Tickets cost $20, and the video can be viewed anytime through the end of Sunday.

The Shows Must Go On!: The Sound of Music Live!

2pm EST / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours, not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, and has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. This week’s stream is The Sound of Music Live!, which drew huge ratings in 2013 thanks largely to the draw of pop singer Carrie Underwood as wayward nun Maria von Trapp. This performance of the 1959 musical differs somewhat from the Julie Andrews film, but you know the basic deal: Kids learn music, sixteen goes on seventeen, la follows so. The supporting cast includes Stephen Moyer and—stealing the show—Broadway ringers Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and the superb Laura Benanti. Time Out is partnering with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to host live watch parties on both sides of the Atlantic. Follow along with Time Out New York at 8pm EDT (@TimeOutNewYork) or Time Out London at 8pm BST (@TimeOutLondon) for trivia, commentary and more. An exclusive virtual interview with five of the broadcast's stars goes live on the Time Out New York website circa 7pm EDT, an hour before the New York watch party begins.

Bristol Old Vic: The Grinning Man

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)

The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares its 2016 world premiere of The Grinning Man, a darkly comic musical adapted by Carl Grose from Victor Hugo’s novel The Man Who Laughs. (Grose shares lyrics credit with Tom Morris and composers Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler.) The plot concerns a young man who has turned to the circus after being disfigured as a child. “There are things to like about this transfer from Bristol’s Old Vic,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “Most of them are visual: Director Tom Morris (War Horse) Morris conjures a sumptuous gothic carnival ambience on what’s probably a fraction of the budget of most West End musicals. In particular the puppet work, from Gyre & Gimble, is as excellent as you’d expect.”

Global Forms Theater Festival: Oh YES! Eve & Adam: The Return

2pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present a week-long festival to highlight international theater artists in the United States. The offerings include panel discussions, workshops and a smattering of performances; you can find a full schedule here. Today, Kasper Klop performs the latest work in his multimedia Eve & Adam series, which explores our relationship with our body and our senses, directed by Morwenna Spagnol and featuring video design by Elizabeth Mak.

Cirque du Soleil: Classics Special

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil digs deep into its vault to offer a new hour-long special that features select acts from three vintage shows: Quidam (1996), La Nouba (1998) and Varekai (2002).

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the brash and strapping comedian Judy Gold.

San Francisco Ballet

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available for one week)

San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week are three pieces recorded in February 2020: two choreographed by SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson, Soirées Musicales (1996) and Concerto Grosso (2003), and a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain (2005).

Pride Plays: The Men from the Boys

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)

Playbill’s Pride Plays series continues with a virtual performance of The Men from the Boys, the late Mart Crowley’s 2002 sequel to his pathbreaking 1968 gay play The Boys in the Band. The play reunites six characters from the earlier play at a gathering after the funeral party for a seventh, and adds three younger men to the mix. Zachary Quinto, who starred in The Boys in the Band’s 2018 revival, directs a cast that includes Denis O’Hare, Rick Elice, Mario Cantone, Joseph James O’Neil, Kevyn Morrow, Lou Liberatore, Carson McCalley, Charlie Carver and Telly Leung.

JoyceStream: Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available until July 3 at 10am)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this 2019 performance by the seasoned New York Spanish-dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the dancers include Fanny Ara, Emilio Ochando, Isaac Tovar and guest artist Lucía Álvarez “La Piñona,” joined by guitarist José Manuel Alconchel and singers Francisco “Yiyi” Orozco and Jesus de Utrera.

Astoria Performing Arts Center: Vectir

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The scrappy Queens company APAC concluded its online series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which has been offering weekly premieres of new original musicals written in response to the current crisis. The finale show is Krista Knight, Derek P. Hassler and Ryan Kerr’s Vectir, directed by Justin Schwartz; the plot involves an opera singer who can sing in code. A talkback with the artists follows the premiere; a $10 donation is suggested.

Criminal Queerness Festival: vichitra: an anthology of queer dreams

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. Tonight’s offering is an “audiovidual patchwork” of South Asian LGBTQ+ stories, directed by queer Bengali-American writer-performer Shayok Misha Chowdhury. Reservations are required, and a talkback with Chowdhury follows the screening.

CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival, Part 1

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Flushing Town Hall celebrates emerging Asian-American choreographers in a festival produced by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and spread out over two successive Fridays. Tonight’s virtual event includes Rourou Ye’s The Absent Umbra and Yuki Ishiguro’s The Inner Light.

The Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering, which predates the HD era, is Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Opera superstars Luciano Pavarotti and Kathleen Battle headline this 1991 performance, which also features Enzo Dara and Juan Pons. James Levine wields the baton.

Great Performances: Gloria: A Life

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.

Stars in the House: Free to Be…You and Me

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tonight’s show celebrates Marlo Thomas’s beloved early-70s cross-media project Free to Be…You and Me, which helped teach a generation of kids about sexual equality, self-actualization, generosity and general human goodness. I addition to Thomas, guests include Gloria Steinem, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek and Debra Messing—plus Sara Bareilles, who is releasing a cover version of the title song today, and Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, who are covering “Sisters and Brothers.”

Refractions of Pride: Brick by Brick: Stonewall

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The three-day Refractions of Pride Festival presents virtual programming that celebrates a wide range of LGBTQ+ voices. All of the events are free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the Ali Forney Center. The centerpiece tonight is a live reading of Eric Ulloa’s TV pilot Brick by Brick: Stonewall, a look back at the 1969 West Village protests that changed the gay-rights movement forever. Travis Greisler directs a cast that includes Robin De Jesus, Daniel Reichard, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Doreen Montalvo, Julius Rubio, Max Chernin, Stephen DeRosa, Jason Veasey, Sis and Sa'myra Amos James. The lineup also includes a salute to gay classical composers by cellist Elad Kabilio (6:30pm) and, as on all three days, an interview conducted by performer-activist Sis (9:15pm).

Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives in honor of Pride Month. Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.

The Sound of Music Live! Twitter watch party

8pm EST / 1am BST

CyberTank: How to Survive the End of the World

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn’s original musical short, created in quarantine, concerns a young woman who obsessively rewatches old video messages from her dead brother, and whose interactions even with the living now take place only in a virtual space. The cast comprises Hannah Cruz, Dylan Hartwell, Greg Sullivan and Ellen Winter, who recorded their parts from their homes. The live-stream is followed by a discussion with the creators and performers, hosted by the Tank’s Meghan Finn. A $5 donation is suggested.

Metropolitan Playhouse: East Village Chronicles: Arrivals

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Metropolitan Playhouse presents (virtually, of course) the 15th edition of East Side Stories, its annual celebration of East Village life. The East Village Chronicles series comprises four one-act plays, split into two nights according to theme. Tonight’s edition, about the immigrant experience, includes Paloma Sierra’s Cola'o (performed in Spanish and English, with supertitles), in which lovers bicker about Puerto Rico and coffee, and Bill Russell’s Fulltime Active, based on interviews conducted in the 1970s and 1980s. (Tomorrow night’s program, Evolution, takes on gentrification.)

Arkansas New Play Festival: Love Be Like…

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two days)

Clinnesha D. Sibley’s Love Be Like…, the first offering from TheatreSquared’s 2020 Arkansas New Play Festival, looks at a young Black couple in Charleston, South Carolina, right after the 2015 mass shooting at Mother Emanuel. The free reading, directed by Denise Chapman, is followed by a discussion with the creators.

Queerly Festival: The Reparations Show

8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Going live tonight is the second episode of Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv’s The Reparations Show, a weekly platform for BIPOC artists.

Lied Live Online: Jason Michael Webb

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST

The gifted songwriter, pianist and music director Jason Michael Webb, who won a Special Tony Award last year for his musical arrangements for Broadway’s Choir Boy, performs a live remote concert for Lincoln, Nebraska’s Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Mirrorbox Theatre: Stonewallin’

9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, written and directed by Kari Barclay (with guidance from Young Jean Lee), is Stonewallin’, a heady southern brew of small-town life, bisexual love, Confederate statues, witchcraft, astrology and ghosts.

