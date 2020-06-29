The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Pride Plays: The Men from the Boys

Last chance (available through Monday at 7pm EDT / midnight BST)

Playbill’s Pride Plays series continues with a virtual performance of The Men from the Boys, the late Mart Crowley’s 2002 sequel to his pathbreaking 1968 gay play The Boys in the Band. The play reunites six characters from the earlier play at a gathering after the funeral party for a seventh, and adds three younger men to the mix. Zachary Quinto, who starred in The Boys in the Band’s 2018 revival, directs a cast that includes Denis O’Hare, Rick Elice, Mario Cantone, Joseph James O’Neil, Kevyn Morrow, Lou Liberatore, Carson McCalley, Charlie Carver and Telly Leung.

Mario Cantone | Photograph: Jill Rappaport

Pride Plays: Masculinity Max

Last chance (available through Tuesday at 7pm EDT / midnight BST)

The Pride Plays series wraps up with a comedy by trans playwright MJ Kaufman (Sagittarius Ponderosa), in which a recently transitioned man wrestles with the toxic lures of his new gender identity. Will Davis (Men on Boats) directs the live reading, which stars Ty Defoe, Theo Germain, David Greenspan, Judy Gold, Jason Butler Harner, Esco Jouley, Francis Jue, Matt Maher, Avi Roque, Aneesh Sheth, Kelli Simpkins, Zo Tipp and Vishal Vaidya. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

MJ Kaufman | Photograph: Eric McNatt

92Y: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

Last chance (available through Tuesday)

Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015, and 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016. It is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Brave New World Rep: Hamlet: Act 5

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Every Monday in June, Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep showcases a different cast and director in live readings of one act of Shakespeare's wordy tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Today’s final edition is directed by Tamilla Woodard and stars Torée Alexandre as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

The Civilians: Against Women & Music!

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

The Civilians, one of New York’s smartest and most inventive companies, invites audiences to sit in on a developmental reading from its R&D Group Findings Series. Today’s offering is an excerpt from Kate Douglas and Grace McLean’s musical Against Women & Music!, a tale of a female piano tuner in the Victorian Era that takes an absurdist look at opportunity, morality and the dangers of music to the fragile sensibilities of sensitive ladies. Director Whitney Mosery’s cast includes Kim Blanck, Christopher Ryan Grant, Andrew Kober, April Matthis, George Salazar, Angela Reed and Kahoo Verna.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

NuWorks 2020: Une Saison En Enfer—Selected Poetry by Arthur Rimbaud

Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two days)

Tisa Chang’s Pan Asian Repertory Theatre takes its annual NuWorks series online with three straight days of short new plays. The final one is Shigeko Sara Suga’s Une Saison En Enfer, which explores the teenage 19th-century French poet Arthur Rimbaud’s tumultuous and violent affair with fellow littérateur Paul Verlaine and the hellish fallout from it. The cast includes the writer-director as well as Dinh Doan and Zack Lusk.

Create Theater: Bad Daughter

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Broadway’s Mary Testa and Frank Wood lead the cast of this one-time reading of Julie Weinberg’s Bad Daughter, a comedy about New Jersey family life that won a prize at the 2017 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Shelley Butler directs the event, whose cast also includes Maria-Christina Oliveras, Lindsay Brill, RJ Vaillancourt and Kelechi Ezie.

Mary Testa | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 16th week with Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. The South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende plays the title character, a canteen girl in the French army, and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, the indomitable Kathleen Turner.

La Fille du Régiment | Photograph: Marty Sohl

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that includes bearded lady Jennifer Miller, Julio and Kelli Ramazini, Adam RealMan, musician Sxip Shirey, Michael Saab, Alexis and the Puppy Pals, Miss Ekaterina and Wesley Williams, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Jennifer Miller | Photograph: Karl Giant

New York City Ballet: Tribute to Balanchine

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 14)

Lincoln Center at Home continues its Dance Week, in which the essential NYC cultural institution shares tersichorean highlights from the past four decades of performances at its Upper West Side campus. In this selection, which was broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center in 1983, New York City Ballet celebrates the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. The programs includes three of the master’s ballets: Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.

Tribute to Balanchine | Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Center

Karamu House: Freedom on Juneteenth

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The nation’s oldest African-American theater, Cleveland’s Karamu House—which was founded back in 1915—presents its first live-streamed production: a decidedly present-tense Juneteenth special that combines music, dance and spoken work in response to the recent murders of Black Americans. Conceived and directed by Tony F. Sias, the piece was recorded a week before it first streamed on June 19; the hour-long production is followed by a live 30-minute panel discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement. (The program is being repeated today and will be shown again on July 5.)

Freedom on Juneteenth | Photograph: Kayla Lupean

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tonight’s show is guest-hosted, as on many recent Mondays, by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined this time by Broadway vets and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend costars Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz.

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Miranda Sings creator Colleen Ballinger, the trumpet-voiced Klea Blackhurst (and her nephew Henry Elliott), jazz chanteuse La Tanya Hall and singer-songwriters Andrew Swackhamer and Willis White. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Queerly Festival: Performance Check

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested. Going live tonight is a gay geek's delight: a special edition of the Dungeons & Dragons live-play series Performance Check, with Conor Mullen serving as Dungeon Master.

Klea Blackhurst | Photograph: Courtesy of artist

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s Pride-themed episode is hosted by Dey Phoenix,

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

The Sol Project: Jenna & the Whale

Tuesday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (live only)

The Sol Project, which shines light on work by Latinx artists, joins with North Star Projects for a virtual reading of Vanessa Garcia and Jake Cline’s Jenna & the Whale, in which a young woman finds herself in the belly of a giant aquatic mammal after a surfing accident in Florida. Tickets cost $8; the postshow discussion includes the playwrights and director Conor Bagley.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

Repertorio Español: Eva Luna

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11am BST

New York City’s leading Spanish-language repertory company presents a streamed reading of Caridad Svich’s Eva Luna, based on a coming-of-age novel by the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende (The House of the Spirits). Estefanía Fadul directs a cast of seven. The company, founded in 1968, hopes to premiere the play on a real-life stage next year.

Caridad Svich // Photograph: Jody Christopherson

Queerly Festival: Improvised Buffy

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight (available through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Tonight’s offering is a filmed 2019 edition of the series Improvised Buffy, in which actors make up an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as they go along. Members of the cast watch along and comment live.

Improvised Buffy | Photograph: Renee Morello

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes John Bronston, Kathy “Babe” Robinson, Ruby Rims, Katie Dunne McGrath, Rick Jensen, Michael Kirk Lane, Riley Yates, Collin Yates, Scott Barbarino and Tony Javeda.

Ballet Hispánico: Noche Unidos

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30pm BST

Throughout the pandemic crisis, the venerable Latinx dance troupe Ballet Hispánico, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, has maintained a highly active engagement with the world in its B Unidos program of virtual classes, exercises, discussions and archival footage. In tonight’s virtual gala, the company premieres new works by nine choreographers: Kiri Avelar, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Nancy Turano and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro. Along with the dances, the event features appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera and Arturo O'Farrill.

Eduardo Vilaro | Photograph: Rachel Neville

The Metropolitan Opera: Die Walküre

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, chosen by viewers at home, is Die Walküre, the second part of Richard Wagner’s epic Ring Cycle. James Morris and Christa Ludwig play the king and queen of the old Norse gods; Jessye Norman and Gary Lakes are the demigod twins whose unknowingly incestuous affair brings disaster, and Hildegard Behrens is the heavenly warrior who takes pity on them. James Levine conducts this 1989 performance.

Die Walküre | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

Musical Theatre Factory: Diana Oh in Concert

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents a 2018 Joe’s Pub concert by the genre-nonconforming writer-performer Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}), including material from their 24 Hour Punk (created with Matt Park) and Clairvoyance. of AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster’s The Fari Chronicles, the first act of the duo’s dystopian Afrofuturist musical Metropolis. Immediately before and after the event, the creators host a discussion of the show on Instagram Live. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

Diana Oh | Photograph: Mari Uchida

New York City Gay Men's Chorus: Showtunes Singalong with Brian Nash

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash has held musical court every week at the Duplex for years. Now he plays an hour of Broadway classics in this online benefit for the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, which has had to cancel all the remaining concerts in its 40th-anniversary season. Home viewers are warmly encouraged to raise their own voices at home to sing along.

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

The Nuyorican Poets Cafe: Lipshtick

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

A ruthless, invasively voyeuristic show seeks to create unwitting new reality stars in Romy Nordlinger’s dark comedy Lipshtick, directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan. The event is free but advance registration is required.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards

