The best live theater to stream online on June 29 and June 30
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Pride Plays: The Men from the Boys
Last chance (available through Monday at 7pm EDT / midnight BST)
Playbill’s Pride Plays series continues with a virtual performance of The Men from the Boys, the late Mart Crowley’s 2002 sequel to his pathbreaking 1968 gay play The Boys in the Band. The play reunites six characters from the earlier play at a gathering after the funeral party for a seventh, and adds three younger men to the mix. Zachary Quinto, who starred in The Boys in the Band’s 2018 revival, directs a cast that includes Denis O’Hare, Rick Elice, Mario Cantone, Joseph James O’Neil, Kevyn Morrow, Lou Liberatore, Carson McCalley, Charlie Carver and Telly Leung.
Mario Cantone | Photograph: Jill Rappaport
Pride Plays: Masculinity Max
Last chance (available through Tuesday at 7pm EDT / midnight BST)
The Pride Plays series wraps up with a comedy by trans playwright MJ Kaufman (Sagittarius Ponderosa), in which a recently transitioned man wrestles with the toxic lures of his new gender identity. Will Davis (Men on Boats) directs the live reading, which stars Ty Defoe, Theo Germain, David Greenspan, Judy Gold, Jason Butler Harner, Esco Jouley, Francis Jue, Matt Maher, Avi Roque, Aneesh Sheth, Kelli Simpkins, Zo Tipp and Vishal Vaidya. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
MJ Kaufman | Photograph: Eric McNatt
92Y: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Last chance (available through Tuesday)
Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015, and 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016. It is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey | Photograph: Matthew Murphy
Brave New World Rep: Hamlet: Act 5
Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Every Monday in June, Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep showcases a different cast and director in live readings of one act of Shakespeare's wordy tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Today’s final edition is directed by Tamilla Woodard and stars Torée Alexandre as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.
The Civilians: Against Women & Music!
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
The Civilians, one of New York’s smartest and most inventive companies, invites audiences to sit in on a developmental reading from its R&D Group Findings Series. Today’s offering is an excerpt from Kate Douglas and Grace McLean’s musical Against Women & Music!, a tale of a female piano tuner in the Victorian Era that takes an absurdist look at opportunity, morality and the dangers of music to the fragile sensibilities of sensitive ladies. Director Whitney Mosery’s cast includes Kim Blanck, Christopher Ryan Grant, Andrew Kober, April Matthis, George Salazar, Angela Reed and Kahoo Verna.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
NuWorks 2020: Une Saison En Enfer—Selected Poetry by Arthur Rimbaud
Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two days)
Tisa Chang’s Pan Asian Repertory Theatre takes its annual NuWorks series online with three straight days of short new plays. The final one is Shigeko Sara Suga’s Une Saison En Enfer, which explores the teenage 19th-century French poet Arthur Rimbaud’s tumultuous and violent affair with fellow littérateur Paul Verlaine and the hellish fallout from it. The cast includes the writer-director as well as Dinh Doan and Zack Lusk.
Create Theater: Bad Daughter
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Broadway’s Mary Testa and Frank Wood lead the cast of this one-time reading of Julie Weinberg’s Bad Daughter, a comedy about New Jersey family life that won a prize at the 2017 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Shelley Butler directs the event, whose cast also includes Maria-Christina Oliveras, Lindsay Brill, RJ Vaillancourt and Kelechi Ezie.
Mary Testa | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 16th week with Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. The South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende plays the title character, a canteen girl in the French army, and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, the indomitable Kathleen Turner.
La Fille du Régiment | Photograph: Marty Sohl
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that includes bearded lady Jennifer Miller, Julio and Kelli Ramazini, Adam RealMan, musician Sxip Shirey, Michael Saab, Alexis and the Puppy Pals, Miss Ekaterina and Wesley Williams, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Jennifer Miller | Photograph: Karl Giant
New York City Ballet: Tribute to Balanchine
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 14)
Lincoln Center at Home continues its Dance Week, in which the essential NYC cultural institution shares tersichorean highlights from the past four decades of performances at its Upper West Side campus. In this selection, which was broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center in 1983, New York City Ballet celebrates the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. The programs includes three of the master’s ballets: Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.
Tribute to Balanchine | Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Center
Karamu House: Freedom on Juneteenth
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The nation’s oldest African-American theater, Cleveland’s Karamu House—which was founded back in 1915—presents its first live-streamed production: a decidedly present-tense Juneteenth special that combines music, dance and spoken work in response to the recent murders of Black Americans. Conceived and directed by Tony F. Sias, the piece was recorded a week before it first streamed on June 19; the hour-long production is followed by a live 30-minute panel discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement. (The program is being repeated today and will be shown again on July 5.)
Freedom on Juneteenth | Photograph: Kayla Lupean
Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tonight’s show is guest-hosted, as on many recent Mondays, by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined this time by Broadway vets and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend costars Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz.
Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Miranda Sings creator Colleen Ballinger, the trumpet-voiced Klea Blackhurst (and her nephew Henry Elliott), jazz chanteuse La Tanya Hall and singer-songwriters Andrew Swackhamer and Willis White. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Queerly Festival: Performance Check
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am
Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested. Going live tonight is a gay geek's delight: a special edition of the Dungeons & Dragons live-play series Performance Check, with Conor Mullen serving as Dungeon Master.
Klea Blackhurst | Photograph: Courtesy of artist
Mondays in the Club with Lance
Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST
He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)
Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s Pride-themed episode is hosted by Dey Phoenix,
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
The Sol Project: Jenna & the Whale
Tuesday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (live only)
The Sol Project, which shines light on work by Latinx artists, joins with North Star Projects for a virtual reading of Vanessa Garcia and Jake Cline’s Jenna & the Whale, in which a young woman finds herself in the belly of a giant aquatic mammal after a surfing accident in Florida. Tickets cost $8; the postshow discussion includes the playwrights and director Conor Bagley.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.
Repertorio Español: Eva Luna
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11am BST
New York City’s leading Spanish-language repertory company presents a streamed reading of Caridad Svich’s Eva Luna, based on a coming-of-age novel by the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende (The House of the Spirits). Estefanía Fadul directs a cast of seven. The company, founded in 1968, hopes to premiere the play on a real-life stage next year.
Caridad Svich // Photograph: Jody Christopherson
Queerly Festival: Improvised Buffy
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight (available through July 5)
Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Tonight’s offering is a filmed 2019 edition of the series Improvised Buffy, in which actors make up an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as they go along. Members of the cast watch along and comment live.
Improvised Buffy | Photograph: Renee Morello
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes John Bronston, Kathy “Babe” Robinson, Ruby Rims, Katie Dunne McGrath, Rick Jensen, Michael Kirk Lane, Riley Yates, Collin Yates, Scott Barbarino and Tony Javeda.
Ballet Hispánico: Noche Unidos
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30pm BST
Throughout the pandemic crisis, the venerable Latinx dance troupe Ballet Hispánico, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, has maintained a highly active engagement with the world in its B Unidos program of virtual classes, exercises, discussions and archival footage. In tonight’s virtual gala, the company premieres new works by nine choreographers: Kiri Avelar, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Nancy Turano and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro. Along with the dances, the event features appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera and Arturo O'Farrill.
Eduardo Vilaro | Photograph: Rachel Neville
The Metropolitan Opera: Die Walküre
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, chosen by viewers at home, is Die Walküre, the second part of Richard Wagner’s epic Ring Cycle. James Morris and Christa Ludwig play the king and queen of the old Norse gods; Jessye Norman and Gary Lakes are the demigod twins whose unknowingly incestuous affair brings disaster, and Hildegard Behrens is the heavenly warrior who takes pity on them. James Levine conducts this 1989 performance.
Die Walküre | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives
Musical Theatre Factory: Diana Oh in Concert
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)
Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents a 2018 Joe’s Pub concert by the genre-nonconforming writer-performer Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}), including material from their 24 Hour Punk (created with Matt Park) and Clairvoyance. of AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster’s The Fari Chronicles, the first act of the duo’s dystopian Afrofuturist musical Metropolis. Immediately before and after the event, the creators host a discussion of the show on Instagram Live. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.
Diana Oh | Photograph: Mari Uchida
New York City Gay Men's Chorus: Showtunes Singalong with Brian Nash
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash has held musical court every week at the Duplex for years. Now he plays an hour of Broadway classics in this online benefit for the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, which has had to cancel all the remaining concerts in its 40th-anniversary season. Home viewers are warmly encouraged to raise their own voices at home to sing along.
Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography
The Nuyorican Poets Cafe: Lipshtick
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
A ruthless, invasively voyeuristic show seeks to create unwitting new reality stars in Romy Nordlinger’s dark comedy Lipshtick, directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan. The event is free but advance registration is required.
Amber Martin: Ambyoke
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)
Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards
LIMITED RUNS
Die Zauberflöte (Metropolitan Opera)
Through June 29 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 15th week of free offerings concludes with a 2017 recording of Mozart’s fairy tale Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), as staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.
Kernel of Sanity (Bard at the Gate)
Through June 29 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The first offering is Kermit Frazier’s 1978 debut play, Kernel of Sanity, about the fraught friendship between a young Black actor and an older white one. The cast includes Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin and Josh Hamilton. Donations benefit the charitable work of the Washington, D.C. nonprofit Martha's Table.
Pipeline
Through June 30
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. This 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
Red Fly/Blue Bottle (HERE)
Through June 30
This HERE selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.
Tartuffe (Molière in the Park)
Through July 1 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Last year marked the launch of a new series, Molière in the Park, dedicated to presenting the oeuvre of the great 17th-century French comic playwright in Prospect Park. Today, director Lucie Tiberghien oversees a pair of free, back-to-back live readings of Tartuffe, Molière’s skewering of hypocrisy and gullibility among the upper crust. The cast, working from Richard Wilbur's classic translation, includes the intense Raúl Esparza as the cunning title character and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) as one of his principal dupes, along with Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz and Carter Redwood.
Sombrerísimo (Ballet Hispánico)
Through July 1 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
This week's Ballet Hispánico offering is a restaging of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's hat-centric Sombrerísimo (2013), inspired by the paintings of René Magritte; created for six male dancers, the piece is danced in this version by six of the company's women. A live Q&A follows with BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (NT Live)
Through July 2 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed libe at the Bridge Theatre in 2019, is director Nicholas Hytner’s gloriously messy production of Shakespeare’s forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. The imposing Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, stars as queens Titania and Hippolyta. “[This] riotously gender-fluid immersive production generally feels like designer Bunny Christie’s main inspiration was Pride,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “Even if you ignore all the bells, whistles and man-snogs, the fact of the matter is that Hytner has assembled a preposterously good comedy cast.”
Almost, Maine (Plays in the House Teen Edition)
Through July 2 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits San Francisco’s New Conservatory Theatre, is John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, a seriocomic collection of magical-literalist vignettes ran for just a month in 2006 but went on to become one of the most frequently produced plays in America. The cast includes Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar, Colton Ryan and Tevae Shoels; a Q&A with Cariani follows the reading.
A Hymn for Alvin Ailey (Ailey All Access)
Through July 2 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is Orlando Bagwell’s 1999 Great Performances documentary A Hymn for Alvin Ailey, which uses Judith Jamison’s Hymn—an Emmy-winning dance work created with text assembled by docutheater master Anna Deavere Smith (Fires in the Mirror)—as the jumping-off point for an examination of Ailey’s life and legacy. The hour-long film is coupled with a new conversation between Jamison and Smith.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through July 2 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s Pride-themed batch includes Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s Secret Pastures (1984) and two videos—a cabaret performance and a panel discussion—from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, Mx’d Messages, which was curated by downtown superstar and trans trailblazer Justin Vivian Bond. Multiple archival recordings of full works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company are also being featured this week by BAM in a collection called We Set Out Early…
Hamlet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 2
In this Stratford Festival offering, Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (JoyceStream)
Through July 3 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
In this 2019 performance by the seasoned New York Spanish-dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the dancers include Fanny Ara, Emilio Ochando, Isaac Tovar and guest artist Lucía Álvarez “La Piñona,” joined by guitarist José Manuel Alconchel and singers Francisco “Yiyi” Orozco and Jesus de Utrera.
The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)
Through July 3 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares its 2016 world premiere of The Grinning Man, a darkly comic musical adapted by Carl Grose from Victor Hugo’s novel The Man Who Laughs. (Grose shares lyrics credit with Tom Morris and composers Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler.) The plot concerns a young man who has turned to the circus after being disfigured as a child. “There are things to like about this transfer from Bristol’s Old Vic,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “Most of them are visual: Director Tom Morris (War Horse) Morris conjures a sumptuous gothic carnival ambience on what’s probably a fraction of the budget of most West End musicals. In particular the puppet work, from Gyre & Gimble, is as excellent as you’d expect.”
San Francisco Ballet
Through July 3 at 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST
San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week are three pieces recorded in February 2020: two choreographed by SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson, Soirées Musicales (1996) and Concerto Grosso (2003), and a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain (2005).
Act One (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through July 3
As part of its Broadway Fridays series, Lincoln Center Theater streams its full 2014 Broadway production of writer-director James Lapine’s Act One, adapted from Moss Hart's widely loved 1959 showbiz memoir. Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub lead a first-rate cast that also includes Andrea Martin, Chuck Cooper and Will LeBow. “Lapine’s stage adaptation of Hart’s sprawling tale—part rags-to-riches fable, part showbiz fantasy, part professional handbook—is quite faithful and wrought with abundant skill and empathy,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out New York review. “Act One is tremendous fun, sweet and wise-wistful, brimful of sparkling performances and insight into the joys and terrors of show business.”
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
King John (Stratford Festival)
Through July 9
Tim Carroll directs a 2014 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
The Adventures of Pericles (Stratford Festival)
Through July 16
Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
New York City Ballet: All Balanchine Program
Lincoln Center at Home offers a treasure from its archives: a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations
Lincoln Center at Home shares work by Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance troupe, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators. This collection, filmed in 2015 for cinematic releases as part of the series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, comprises four pieces: Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Lincoln Center shares one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Fleabag Live
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every Tuesday. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.