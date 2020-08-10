The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Play-PerView: Dutchman

Now (available through August 12)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a Zoom reunion reading of the 2007 Off Broadway revival of Amiri Baraka’s brutal 1964 racial allegory, wherein a white woman and a black man share a highly fraught encounter on a New York City subway train. Robert Barry Fleming directs the reading which stars Dulé Hill (The West Wing) and Jennifer Mudge (Fiasco’s into the Woods). “A lot has allegedly changed since Amiri Baraka’s incendiary hour-long play, about a white temptress seducing a bourgeois black man on a train, made its debut at this same theater in 1964,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “But the searing emotions that Dutchman stirs up feel disturbingly current.” Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit Newark Arts. (A recording of the live event will be available for several days.)

Dulé Hill | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Manual Cinema: No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks

Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available for one week)

The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is sharing four full shows from its archives in a month-long series it is calling Retrospectacular! Each show remains viewable for free for one week. The third is a 2017 multimedia exploration of the life of the poet Gwendolyn Brooks, who among many other distinctions was the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize. The text is by Eve L. Ewing and Nate Marshall, who are collectively known as Crescendo Literary, and the music is by Jamila Woods and Ayanna Woods.

No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks | Photograph: Paul Joseph

Corkscrew Theater Festival: corkscrew 4.0

Monday 1pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through August 23)

The five full productions and multiple readings by early-artists that would have been part of this year’s Corkscrew Theater Festival have been bumped to next year, but in the meanwhile the fest has devised a creative stopgap: a collection of web-based experiences, many of them interactive, that relate to the deferred productions. Viewers can peruse all of these offerings at their leisure through August 23.

Yankees | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

The Seth Concert Series: Liz Callaway

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the sunny Liz Callaway, whose gleaming Broadway belt has brightened such shows as Cats, Baby and Miss Saigon. Virtual tickets cost $20; the live edition on Sunday night is recorded and rerun on Monday afternoon.

Liz Callaway | Photograph: Bill Westmoreland

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Cock

Monday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)

Michael Hsu Rosen (Torch Song) stars as a bisexual man torn between lovers of both genders in a virtual revival of Mike Bartlett’s forthcoming drama Cock, which made its Off Broadway debut in 2012. Daxton Bloomquist directs the production, which also features Nick Rashad Burroughs, Charnette Batey and Ron Bohmer. Tickets start at $15 and proceeds benefit the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide-prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Michael Hsu Rosen | Photograph: Joseph Alva

Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician

Monday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)

For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.

Noah Levine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Play Company: Is It Supposed to Last?

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The Play Company offers a live Zoom performance of William Burke’s Is It Supposed to Last?, in which two actors, Carolina Do and Jehan O. Young, wrap themselves in streamers and explore what happens when party decorations aren’t enough. The piece is part of PlayCo’s Mini-Commissions program, which includes four other short works—by María Fernanda Videla Urra, Katie Brook and Trish Harnetiaux, Ana Graham and Antonio Vega, and Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow—that are already up on the company’s website. Burke’s show is performed again tomorrow and on Wednesday; tickets are free but virtual seating is limited and reservations are required.

Is It Supposed to Last? | Photograph: Courtesy PlayCo

Metropolitan Opera: Manon Lescaut

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 22nd week with a 2008 production of Puccini's Belle Époque classic Manon Lescaut (not to be confused with Massenet’s Manon, which is based on the same 18th-century novel). Karita Mattila and Marcello Giordani play the central lovers, with support from Dwayne Croft; James Levine is at the baton.

Manon Lescaut | Photograph: Ken Howard

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, whose productions prominently feature artists with disabilities, presents the second edition of its Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive. The company has been sharing a new short play every evening for a week; tonight’s final offering is Monet Marshall’s 3 Gods On a Zoom, directed by Keyanna Alexander and featuring Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall and AhDream Smith.

Songs from an Unmade Bed

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Librettist Mark Campbell created the 2005 solo show Songs from an Unmade Bed, a musical reflection on a gay man’s romantic history, with 18 different composers including Duncan Sheik, Jake Heggie, Steven Lutvak, Lance Horne, Debra Barsha, Peter Golub, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller and Joseph Thalken. Now the estimable BD Wong—who won a Tony for the original M. Butterfly and has work continuously since then in projects including Law & Order: SVU, Mr. Robot, Mulan and the Jurassic Park franchise—reinvents the show as an anthology of videos filmed at his home by his husband, Richert Schnorr. Among the stars making guest appearances as hosts will be Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter and Keala Settle; there will also be appearances by Maulik Pancholy and Bowen Yang, as well as Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan and Alex Wong. All proceeds benefit the Covid relief efforts of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Songs from an Unmade Bed | Photograph: Courtesy PlayCo

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes the married American Idol and Broadway stars Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, jazz chanteuse Michelle Johnson, violinist Jonathan Russell, nightclub performer Deborah Silver, young singer Melissa Ramondelli and Forbidden Broadway mainstay Michael West in the guide of his addled alter ego, lounge singer Kenn Boisinger. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Kenn Boisinger | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. On Monday nights the show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!); her main visitor tonight is the Tony-winning music director and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton).

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson

The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s fourth episode includes scenes from Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Annie, Jersey Boys and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, new performances by Jason Gotay, Michael Hartung, Jenny Powers, Matt Cavenaugh and Kennedy Holmes, a reunion of the 2018 cast of Meet Me in St. Louis and dance numbers choreographed by Katie Johannigman and Jack Sippel. Also on the roster is an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show will be rerun once, on Thursday night.)

Jerome Robbins' Broadway | Photograph: Phillip Hamer

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. Deby Xiadani hosts this week’s edition, whose theme is “how to use an onion.”

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.

Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, cabaret masters KT Sullivan and Steve Ross bring decades of wit, sophistication and musical expertise to a selection of writings by the English songwriter, playwright and smoking-jacket enthusiast Noël Coward. Assembled by Barry Day and directed by the Irish Rep's Charlotte Moore, the show touches on Coward's relationships with such notable personages as Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Virginia Woolf and the Queen Mum. The show will be performed live five more times this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration in advance is required.

Love, Noël | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

American Dance Festival: Sara Juli: Burnt-Out Wife

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Sara Juli (Tense Vagina: an actual diagnosis) takes a darkly humorous look at marriage and its discontents in a feminist dance-theater piece set in a pink bathroom. Storytelling, cake and an original song are part of the package. If you missed the show when it was at Dixon Place in February of this year, you can catch it now for $12; the price of the ticket includes a separate Zoom discussion of the piece with Juli on August 16 at 7pm.

Burnt-Out Wife | Photograph: Nick Pierce

Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Danny Quadrino (Wicked) and composer Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not).

Joey Contreras | Photograph: Brian Russell Carey

Metropolitan Opera: Carmen

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is the 1875 Georges Bizet favorite Carmen, which offers practical pointers on how to use your feminine wiles to seduce hot soldiers and bullfighters. (We're pretty sure it all ends well.) Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak and Alexander Vinogradov star in this 2019 performance of a production directed by Richard Eyre and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Louis Langrée is the conductor.

Carmen | Photograph: Karen Almond

The Play Company: Is It Supposed to Last?

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 7:30pm.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. For this edition, Martin’s last for now, she performs from New Orleans and is joined by singer-actor PJ Sunjam (Shortbus) and back-up dancers Kitten & Lou. (You can tip Martin through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards

Stars in the House: The Three Chers

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Tonight’s guests are Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, who played the three versions of Cher in the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show.

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical

Wednesday 10am EDT / 3pm BST

Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes played famous murderers in the short-lived 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie and Clyde. Now they are among the suspects in A Killer Part, a nine-part serialized comedic musical mystery by Kait Kerrigan, Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. Three short episodes debut at once on each of three consecutive Wednesdays, of which this is the second. The starry cast, performing remotely and directed by Marc Bruni, also includes Carolee Carmello, Alex Newell, Jarrod Spector, Drew Gehling, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Jackie Burns, Miguel Cervantes, and Jessica Keenan-Wynn as the inexperienced detective on their trail. Tickets cost $13 for the whole series.

Jeremy Jordan | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

See Tuesday 7pm.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: In the Southern Breeze

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The Rattlestick mounts a free reading of Jiréh Breon Holder’s unconventional drama about a runaway slave in the woods. Christopher D. Betts directs a cast that includes Curt Morlaye, Terrence Riggins, Justin Sams, Tanisha Thompson and Travis Turner; the performance is followed by a discussion of how the play dramatizes the plight of Black men in America.

Jiréh Breon Holder | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly streams (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Puccini’s rootin’-tootin’ La Fanciulla del West, which had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Nicola Luisotti conducts this 2011 performance, which stars local favorite Deborah Voigt as a Wild West bar owner and Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.

La Fanciulla del West | Photograph: Ken Howard

Brave New World Rep: The Plantation

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Claire Beckman moves Anton Chekhov's 1904 tragicomedy The Cherry Orchard, in which aristocratic indecision and malaise water the roots of an encroaching bourgeoisie, to the fraught post–Civil War social landscape of 1870 Virginia. Brooklyn’s Brave New World Repertory Theatre mounted the play four years ago in an immersive, site-specific production at the Admiral's House on Governors Island. Now the company presents a Zoom reconstruction, directed by Tai Thompson, to mark the third anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The cast of 14 includes Alice Barrett Mitchell, Craig. A Grant, John E. Morgan, Perri Yaniv and the 88-year-old stage treasure Arthur French as an ancient family servant. Reservations are required and a donation of $10 is suggested, a portion of which will go toward bail bonds for Black Lives Matter protesters.

The Plantation | Photograph: Doug Barron

New Works: Tyrants and Songs for Slutty Girls

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan’s Tyrants, about the travails faced by the famous 19th-century actor Edwin Booth after his brother killed Abraham Lincoln, and Kailey Marshall’s Songs for Slutty Girls, which delves into the divided mind of a sexually active woman. Half of the donations received go to charities related to Black lives and civil rights.

Kailey Marshall | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Cooper Union: The Concert for Cooper

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

In a history that spans more than 150 years, the Cooper Union’s stately Great Hall has played host to orators including Abraham Lincoln, SusanBb. Anthony, Thurgood Marshall and Betty Friedan. In this benefit for the East Village institution, some of those words will be shared by a highly distinguished group of actors that includes Alfre Woodard, Kathleen Chalfant, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tracey Ullman, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho, Jody Long, Arian Moayed, Tokala Clifford, Kimberly Guerrero and Michael Kelly. Augmenting the speeches are musical performances by Ben Folds, David Wain and Bobby Cannavale, the Broadcast, Amy Engelhardt, Jen Malenke, Kimberly Marable, Doña Oxford and Aléna Watters. Suggested donations start at $50 but any amount is welcome, and in the spirit of the Cooper Union’s philanthropic mission you can also watch it on YouTube for free.

Kathleen Chalfant | Photograph: Russ Rowland

Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 22nd week of free operas continues with a pre-HD 1981 performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Louis Quilico plays the title character, the pitiable comic sidekick of a villainous duke played by Luciano Pavarotti; Christiane Eda-Pierre is the jester’s tragically innocent daughter. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Isola Jones and Ara Berberian.

Rigoletto | Photograph: James Heffernan

The Play Company: Is It Supposed to Last?

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 7:30pm.

Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Tuesday 7pm.

Stars in the House

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight's episode have not yet been announced.

The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show

Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Reubens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members are joined each week by a special guest. Tickets cost $8.

