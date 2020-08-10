The best live theater to stream online on August 10, August 11 and August 12
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Play-PerView: Dutchman
Now (available through August 12)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a Zoom reunion reading of the 2007 Off Broadway revival of Amiri Baraka’s brutal 1964 racial allegory, wherein a white woman and a black man share a highly fraught encounter on a New York City subway train. Robert Barry Fleming directs the reading which stars Dulé Hill (The West Wing) and Jennifer Mudge (Fiasco’s into the Woods). “A lot has allegedly changed since Amiri Baraka’s incendiary hour-long play, about a white temptress seducing a bourgeois black man on a train, made its debut at this same theater in 1964,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “But the searing emotions that Dutchman stirs up feel disturbingly current.” Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit Newark Arts. (A recording of the live event will be available for several days.)
Dulé Hill | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Manual Cinema: No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks
Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available for one week)
The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is sharing four full shows from its archives in a month-long series it is calling Retrospectacular! Each show remains viewable for free for one week. The third is a 2017 multimedia exploration of the life of the poet Gwendolyn Brooks, who among many other distinctions was the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize. The text is by Eve L. Ewing and Nate Marshall, who are collectively known as Crescendo Literary, and the music is by Jamila Woods and Ayanna Woods.
No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks | Photograph: Paul Joseph
Corkscrew Theater Festival: corkscrew 4.0
Monday 1pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through August 23)
The five full productions and multiple readings by early-artists that would have been part of this year’s Corkscrew Theater Festival have been bumped to next year, but in the meanwhile the fest has devised a creative stopgap: a collection of web-based experiences, many of them interactive, that relate to the deferred productions. Viewers can peruse all of these offerings at their leisure through August 23.
Yankees | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists
The Seth Concert Series: Liz Callaway
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the sunny Liz Callaway, whose gleaming Broadway belt has brightened such shows as Cats, Baby and Miss Saigon. Virtual tickets cost $20; the live edition on Sunday night is recorded and rerun on Monday afternoon.
Liz Callaway | Photograph: Bill Westmoreland
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
Cock
Monday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Michael Hsu Rosen (Torch Song) stars as a bisexual man torn between lovers of both genders in a virtual revival of Mike Bartlett’s forthcoming drama Cock, which made its Off Broadway debut in 2012. Daxton Bloomquist directs the production, which also features Nick Rashad Burroughs, Charnette Batey and Ron Bohmer. Tickets start at $15 and proceeds benefit the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide-prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.
Michael Hsu Rosen | Photograph: Joseph Alva
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
Monday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Noah Levine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Play Company: Is It Supposed to Last?
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The Play Company offers a live Zoom performance of William Burke’s Is It Supposed to Last?, in which two actors, Carolina Do and Jehan O. Young, wrap themselves in streamers and explore what happens when party decorations aren’t enough. The piece is part of PlayCo’s Mini-Commissions program, which includes four other short works—by María Fernanda Videla Urra, Katie Brook and Trish Harnetiaux, Ana Graham and Antonio Vega, and Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow—that are already up on the company’s website. Burke’s show is performed again tomorrow and on Wednesday; tickets are free but virtual seating is limited and reservations are required.
Is It Supposed to Last? | Photograph: Courtesy PlayCo
Metropolitan Opera: Manon Lescaut
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 22nd week with a 2008 production of Puccini's Belle Époque classic Manon Lescaut (not to be confused with Massenet’s Manon, which is based on the same 18th-century novel). Karita Mattila and Marcello Giordani play the central lovers, with support from Dwayne Croft; James Levine is at the baton.
Manon Lescaut | Photograph: Ken Howard
Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Theater Breaking Through Barriers, whose productions prominently feature artists with disabilities, presents the second edition of its Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive. The company has been sharing a new short play every evening for a week; tonight’s final offering is Monet Marshall’s 3 Gods On a Zoom, directed by Keyanna Alexander and featuring Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall and AhDream Smith.
Songs from an Unmade Bed
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Librettist Mark Campbell created the 2005 solo show Songs from an Unmade Bed, a musical reflection on a gay man’s romantic history, with 18 different composers including Duncan Sheik, Jake Heggie, Steven Lutvak, Lance Horne, Debra Barsha, Peter Golub, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller and Joseph Thalken. Now the estimable BD Wong—who won a Tony for the original M. Butterfly and has work continuously since then in projects including Law & Order: SVU, Mr. Robot, Mulan and the Jurassic Park franchise—reinvents the show as an anthology of videos filmed at his home by his husband, Richert Schnorr. Among the stars making guest appearances as hosts will be Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter and Keala Settle; there will also be appearances by Maulik Pancholy and Bowen Yang, as well as Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan and Alex Wong. All proceeds benefit the Covid relief efforts of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Songs from an Unmade Bed | Photograph: Courtesy PlayCo
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes the married American Idol and Broadway stars Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, jazz chanteuse Michelle Johnson, violinist Jonathan Russell, nightclub performer Deborah Silver, young singer Melissa Ramondelli and Forbidden Broadway mainstay Michael West in the guide of his addled alter ego, lounge singer Kenn Boisinger. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Kenn Boisinger | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. On Monday nights the show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!); her main visitor tonight is the Tony-winning music director and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton).
Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson
The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)
The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s fourth episode includes scenes from Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Annie, Jersey Boys and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, new performances by Jason Gotay, Michael Hartung, Jenny Powers, Matt Cavenaugh and Kennedy Holmes, a reunion of the 2018 cast of Meet Me in St. Louis and dance numbers choreographed by Katie Johannigman and Jack Sippel. Also on the roster is an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show will be rerun once, on Thursday night.)
Jerome Robbins' Broadway | Photograph: Phillip Hamer
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. Deby Xiadani hosts this week’s edition, whose theme is “how to use an onion.”
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, cabaret masters KT Sullivan and Steve Ross bring decades of wit, sophistication and musical expertise to a selection of writings by the English songwriter, playwright and smoking-jacket enthusiast Noël Coward. Assembled by Barry Day and directed by the Irish Rep's Charlotte Moore, the show touches on Coward's relationships with such notable personages as Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Virginia Woolf and the Queen Mum. The show will be performed live five more times this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration in advance is required.
Love, Noël | Photograph: Carol Rosegg
American Dance Festival: Sara Juli: Burnt-Out Wife
7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Sara Juli (Tense Vagina: an actual diagnosis) takes a darkly humorous look at marriage and its discontents in a feminist dance-theater piece set in a pink bathroom. Storytelling, cake and an original song are part of the package. If you missed the show when it was at Dixon Place in February of this year, you can catch it now for $12; the price of the ticket includes a separate Zoom discussion of the piece with Juli on August 16 at 7pm.
Burnt-Out Wife | Photograph: Nick Pierce
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Danny Quadrino (Wicked) and composer Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not).
Joey Contreras | Photograph: Brian Russell Carey
Metropolitan Opera: Carmen
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is the 1875 Georges Bizet favorite Carmen, which offers practical pointers on how to use your feminine wiles to seduce hot soldiers and bullfighters. (We're pretty sure it all ends well.) Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak and Alexander Vinogradov star in this 2019 performance of a production directed by Richard Eyre and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Louis Langrée is the conductor.
Carmen | Photograph: Karen Almond
The Play Company: Is It Supposed to Last?
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 7:30pm.
Amber Martin: Ambyoke
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. For this edition, Martin’s last for now, she performs from New Orleans and is joined by singer-actor PJ Sunjam (Shortbus) and back-up dancers Kitten & Lou. (You can tip Martin through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)
Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards
Stars in the House: The Three Chers
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Monday 8pm. Tonight’s guests are Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, who played the three versions of Cher in the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show.
A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical
Wednesday 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes played famous murderers in the short-lived 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie and Clyde. Now they are among the suspects in A Killer Part, a nine-part serialized comedic musical mystery by Kait Kerrigan, Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. Three short episodes debut at once on each of three consecutive Wednesdays, of which this is the second. The starry cast, performing remotely and directed by Marc Bruni, also includes Carolee Carmello, Alex Newell, Jarrod Spector, Drew Gehling, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Jackie Burns, Miguel Cervantes, and Jessica Keenan-Wynn as the inexperienced detective on their trail. Tickets cost $13 for the whole series.
Jeremy Jordan | Photograph: Nathan Johnson
Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward
Wednesday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
See Tuesday 7pm.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: In the Southern Breeze
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The Rattlestick mounts a free reading of Jiréh Breon Holder’s unconventional drama about a runaway slave in the woods. Christopher D. Betts directs a cast that includes Curt Morlaye, Terrence Riggins, Justin Sams, Tanisha Thompson and Travis Turner; the performance is followed by a discussion of how the play dramatizes the plight of Black men in America.
Jiréh Breon Holder | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly streams (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Puccini’s rootin’-tootin’ La Fanciulla del West, which had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Nicola Luisotti conducts this 2011 performance, which stars local favorite Deborah Voigt as a Wild West bar owner and Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.
La Fanciulla del West | Photograph: Ken Howard
Brave New World Rep: The Plantation
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Claire Beckman moves Anton Chekhov's 1904 tragicomedy The Cherry Orchard, in which aristocratic indecision and malaise water the roots of an encroaching bourgeoisie, to the fraught post–Civil War social landscape of 1870 Virginia. Brooklyn’s Brave New World Repertory Theatre mounted the play four years ago in an immersive, site-specific production at the Admiral's House on Governors Island. Now the company presents a Zoom reconstruction, directed by Tai Thompson, to mark the third anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The cast of 14 includes Alice Barrett Mitchell, Craig. A Grant, John E. Morgan, Perri Yaniv and the 88-year-old stage treasure Arthur French as an ancient family servant. Reservations are required and a donation of $10 is suggested, a portion of which will go toward bail bonds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Plantation | Photograph: Doug Barron
New Works: Tyrants and Songs for Slutty Girls
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan’s Tyrants, about the travails faced by the famous 19th-century actor Edwin Booth after his brother killed Abraham Lincoln, and Kailey Marshall’s Songs for Slutty Girls, which delves into the divided mind of a sexually active woman. Half of the donations received go to charities related to Black lives and civil rights.
Kailey Marshall | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Cooper Union: The Concert for Cooper
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
In a history that spans more than 150 years, the Cooper Union’s stately Great Hall has played host to orators including Abraham Lincoln, SusanBb. Anthony, Thurgood Marshall and Betty Friedan. In this benefit for the East Village institution, some of those words will be shared by a highly distinguished group of actors that includes Alfre Woodard, Kathleen Chalfant, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tracey Ullman, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho, Jody Long, Arian Moayed, Tokala Clifford, Kimberly Guerrero and Michael Kelly. Augmenting the speeches are musical performances by Ben Folds, David Wain and Bobby Cannavale, the Broadcast, Amy Engelhardt, Jen Malenke, Kimberly Marable, Doña Oxford and Aléna Watters. Suggested donations start at $50 but any amount is welcome, and in the spirit of the Cooper Union’s philanthropic mission you can also watch it on YouTube for free.
Kathleen Chalfant | Photograph: Russ Rowland
Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 22nd week of free operas continues with a pre-HD 1981 performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Louis Quilico plays the title character, the pitiable comic sidekick of a villainous duke played by Luciano Pavarotti; Christiane Eda-Pierre is the jester’s tragically innocent daughter. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Isola Jones and Ara Berberian.
Rigoletto | Photograph: James Heffernan
The Play Company: Is It Supposed to Last?
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 7:30pm.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Tuesday 7pm.
Stars in the House
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight's episode have not yet been announced.
The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show
Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Reubens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members are joined each week by a special guest. Tickets cost $8.
NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.
LIMITED RUNS
Don Giovanni (Metropolitan Opera)
Through August 10 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met’s 21st week of free operas concludes with Mozart’s Don Giovanni, starring Simon Keenlyside as the debauched title character and Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström and Serena Malfi as his trio of donnas. Fabio Luisi conducts this 2016 performance of Michael Grandage’s production; the supporting cast includes Paul Appleby and Adam Plachetka.
The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival
Thorugh August 10 at 5pm and 9pm EDT / 10pm and 2am BST
See Saturday 5pm. SPF continues today with two readings: Scott C. Sickles’s Marianas Trench (5pm), a futuristic thriller about two boys who become pen pals in a no-longer-United States that has split into separate red-state and blue-state countries; and Turbulence (9pm), a collection of short plays by William Mastrosimone (Extremities).
The Room (Wooster Group)
Through August 10
The Wooster Group has been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, so in some ways the company's work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the Woosters have streamed multiple videos from their archives. This one is a 2015 rehearsal recording of their take on Harold Pinter's 1957 debut play, The Room, the first of three Pinter pieces that the company is developing. Company leader Elizabeth LeCompte directs; the cast includes Ari Fliakos, Philip Moore, Scott Renderer, Suzzy Roche and the peerless Kate Valk.
Company SBB/Stefanie Batten Bland: A Place of Sun
Through August 11
Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering is Stefanie Batten Bland 2012 piece A Place of Sun, created with artist Benjamin Heller as a response to BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill and set to choral music by Karol Szymanowski.
Jekyll & Hyde| (Old Vic)
Through August 12 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
London’s stately Old Vic has been around for more than 200 years, most recently under the stewardship of director Matthew Warchus. While the 1,000-seat venue is closed to in-the-flesh audiences, it has been sharing various kinds of virtual programming, including live broadcasts as well as free archival recordings on its YouTube channel. This week, the company shares choreographer Drew McOnie’s 2016 dance thriller Jekyll & Hyde, which crossbreeds Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic Victorian novella with Little Shop of Horrors and sets it to new music by Grant Olding. The cast is led by Daniel Collins, Tim Hodges and Rachel Muldoon.
Cada Noche...Tango (Ballet Hispánico)
Through August 12 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. The latest offering is Graciela Daniele’s Cada Noche...Tango, a 1988 portrait of Buenos Aires nightlife in the 1920s and 1930s set to music by the modern Argentine tango king Astor Piazzolla.
Renée Fleming (Met Stars Live in Concert)
Through August 12
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions, the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other Saturday by top classical vocalists from around the world. Met queen Renée Fleming continues the series with a concert that she performs at the Dumbarton Oaks Museum in Washington, D.C. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. The program, accompanied by Robert Ainsley on piano, includes arias by Puccini, Massnet and Handel. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for a week and a half after the live performance.
Kathryn Allison (Joe’s Pub)
Through August 12
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is the 2019 set by Broadway ensemble member Kathryn Allison that marked her first live performance of her debut album, Something Real, in which she covers R&B and jazz favorites.
right left with heels (City Garage)
Though August 12
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. The unusual right left with heels, by Poland’s Sebastian Majweski, follows a pair of shoes from their gruesome origin in a Nazi death camp—where they were created especially for the wife of Joseph Goebbels—through decades of tumultuous Polish history. Frédérique Michel directs this well-received 2016 production, which stars Lindsay Plake and Alexa Yeames.
Love Stories (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through August 13 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is Love Stories (2004), a half-hour work created by Ailey mainstay Judith Jamison in collaboration with Battle and hip-hop dance pioneer Rennie Harris. Set to music by Stevie Wonder, the dance was featured in the 2006 TV special Beyond the Steps.
Night of a Thousand Judys
Through August 14
Queer leader Justin Sayre is the writer and host of this eighth celebration of ultradiva Judy Garland. The terrific lineup of guests includes Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Lena Hall, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, Natalie Douglas, Ann Hampton Callaway, Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, George Salazar, L Morgan Lee, T. Oliver Reid, Spencer Day, Billy Stritch and Bright Light Bright Light. Music-directed by Tracy Stark, the show is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Friends of Dorothy should not miss it.
Same Time, Next Year (Guild Hall)
Through August 16
In this benefit for the East Hampton arts center Guild Hall, A-list actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin perform Bernard Slade’s hit 1975 two-hander Same Time, Next Year, which follows an adulterous affair through a quarter-century of changes. Bob Balaban directs this one-night-only virtual performance. The live performance cost $100, but a recording of it is now available on demand for $10.
Broadbend, Arkansas (Transport Group)
Through August 16
The Transport Group, whose consistently fine work has earned it special honors from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle and the Drama Desks, streams a recording of its original 2019 musical Broadbend, Arkansas, which follows three generations of an African-American family in the South as it grapples with questions of civil rights, economic inequality and police brutality. The music is by Ted Shen, and the libretto is by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers. Jack Cummings III directs a cast led by Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton. Contributions to the Black Theatre Network are encouraged.
The God Projekt (Untitled Theater Company #61)
Through August 16
Edward Einhorn’s Untitled Theater Company #61 shares a treasure from its archives: The God Projekt, Kevin Augustine’s extraordinary mash-up of gruesome puppets, Borscht Belt humor and theological fantasy. Co-written and co-directed with Einhorn, this 2013 work imagines the Supreme Being as a ghoulish Beckettian wraith trying to maintain order in his celestial office. “Augustine takes his sweet time unfolding his indictment, and God's bumbling routine can make you impatient,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Looking back, though, it's one of the most startlingly intense shows I've seen.”
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
Shantala Shivalingappa: Bhairava
Through August 27
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings by artists who have appeared there. This offering is Shantala Shivalingappa’s 13-minute Bhairava, an evocation of the Hindu deity set to music by Ramesh Jetty and performed site-specifically in the ancient Indian village of Hampi.
Present Laughter (Great Performances)
Through August 29 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer free access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. Kevin Kline pops bon mots like bonbons as an egotistical actor in this splendid 2017 Broadway revival of Noël Coward's witty 1939 comedy, directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnagel. Kline deservedly won his third Tony Award for this performance; the marvelous party of a supporting cast includes Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Reg Rogers.
Alice: A Virtual Theme Park (Creation Theatre)
Through August 30 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
After a successful virtual run of The Tempest earlier in the pandemic season, Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre Company reteam for a Zoomed-up adaptation of another milestone of English lit: Lewis Carroll’s Alice books. Adapter-director Zoe Seaton has devised the piece with a company of seven actors (led by Leda Douglas as Alice), with an assist from playwright Charlotte Keatley in the tea-party scene. The show is performed live ten times a week through August 30. Tickets are limited and cost £20 (about $25) per device.
Online@theSpaceUK
Through August 30
Culture abhors a vacuum, so theSpaceUK—which runs many of the venues that usually house shows at the famed Edinburgh Festival Fringe—has created an online festival of its own. More than 80 shows are involved, all of which were written during the lockdown period and have running times of under 45 minutes. The vast majority have been prerecorded and are being rolled out in three batches, today and on the next two Saturdays, but 12 of the shows are being split into bills to be performed live on Saturdays at 2pm EDT (7pm BST). Once the site, the events remain viewable for free through August 30. Among the shows going up today are Christopher Tajah’s BLM-themed Under Heaven’s Eyes, Bubble Laboratory’s soap-blowing Bubble Show with Dr Bubble and Milkshake, Swell Theatre Company’s theater-people comedy Rehearsal Etiquette, This is Not a Theatre Company’s immersive audio experience Play in Your Bathtub and Anne Rabbitt’s Bookshelf Ballad, a poem created from the titles of books in her home.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through September 1
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
Feast. (Know Theatre)
Through September 20
Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
BONUS CONTENT
Broadway Bares: Zoom In
Broadway players get extra playful at the beloved annual burlesque extravaganza Broadway Bares, where the Great White Way's hottest chorus guys and gals bump and grind to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The benefit can't be held in the flesh this year, so Broadway's sexy feast of titillations and assistance is offering a virtual edition that includes new routines recorded remotely as well as video highlights from past editions of Broadway Bares. (Click here to see photos of recent Broadway Bares events.) You can watch it on the Broadway Bares website or through one of the event's many media partners, including Time Out.
Hamilton (Disney+)
Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hurricane of a musical is streaming on Disney+, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.
Stars in the House: Free to Be…You and Me
This special episode of Stars in the House, an edited encore of an episode that originally aired in late June, celebrates Marlo Thomas’s beloved early-70s cross-media project Free to Be…You and Me, which helped teach a generation of kids about sexual equality, self-actualization, generosity and general human goodness. In addition to Thomas, guests include Gloria Steinem, Harry Belafonte, Audra McDonald, Drew Barrymore, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing and Marlee Matlin—plus Sara Bareilles, who has released a cover version of the title song, and Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, who cover “Sisters and Brothers.”
In This Life (All Arts)
The terrific dancer Robbie Fairchild has been on an odyssey of self-discovery in the past few years that has taken him, among other things, from New York City Ballet principal to Broadway leading man (An American in Paris) and cinematic Muskustrap (Cats). Now he ventures into the realm of digital short films with In This Life, an exploration of grief that he has co-created with director Bat-Sheva Guez. The piece is divided, à la Kübler-Ross, into five sections, with a different choreographer for each: James Alsop, Warren Craft, Andrea Miller, Christopher Wheeldon and Fairchild himself.
Fire This Time Festival (All Arts: House Seats)
WNET’s All Arts platform presents a collection of short plays by seven writers: Cyrus Aaron, Niccolo Aeed, Natyna Bean, Tyler English-Beckwith, Jay Mazyck, Deneen Reynolds-Knott and Mario (Mars) Wolfe. Filmed earlier this year, this event was the centerpiece of the 11th annual edition of the Fire This Time Festival, which showcases early-career African-American playwrights. The full collection is only viewable in the United States, but All Arts is also rolling out one playlet at 10am every day (starting August 2) on the All Arts YouTube channel.
Judy Collins (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by Judy Collins, who sings with a radiant decency that verges on holiness and uses her voice like a fine crystal vessel: to elevate and beautify but also to expose. A folk-pop icon since the 1960s, she has appeared at Carnegie Hall more than 50 times. Joining her for this virtual engagement are Shawn Colvin, Alan Cumming, Steve Earle and Jimmy Webb; expect Collins originals as well as songs by Stephen Sondheim, whose "Send in the Clowns" she made into an unlikely popular hit in 1975.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 7
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this seventh episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Karen Ziemba, Emily Skinner, Kerry O’Malley, Tony DeSare, Mark Nadler, Michael Winther, Ben Jones, Dongwoo Kang, Q-Lim, Anais Reno and Luana Psaros.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
Hi Bi (Hot! Festival)
Margot Mejia’s Hi Bi is a full-length bisexual love story that has been recorded remotely and painstakingly edited. Originally presented as part of the 2020 edition of Dixon Place's LGBTQ-themed Hot! Festival, the play can now be watched on its own website.
#WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest
Performers, writers and directors join forces virtually to share original short works created in response to the current antiracist movement. The cast comprises Birgundi Baker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bryan Terrell Clark, Neil Brown Jr, Keith Eric Chappelle, Kevin R. Free, Alfie Fuller, Marcus Henderson, Chris Herbie Holland, Ty Jones, Patina Miller, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Esau Pritchett, Michele Shay, Hailey Stone, Will Swenson, TL Thompson and Lynn Whitfield. Proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Bail Project and other charitable organizations.
837 Venice Boulevard (HERE)
The downtown arts complex HERE shares 837 Venice Boulevard, Faye Driscoll’s humorous and direct 2008 dance-theater piece about the construction of personal identity.
Audra McDonald (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by the great Broadway leading lady and Tony hoarder Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. Expect some recent additions to her repertoire. Joining her is CBS Sunday Morning wag Mo Rocca and musical director Andy Einhorn.
Christina Bianco: Lockdown Live! Concerts for a Cause
Christina Bianco is a comic firecracker with a pyrotechnic voice and a great gift for mimicry, which broke her out when a video of her performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart"—as sung by 19 different divas—went megaviral. Last year, she earned rave reviews as Fanny Brice in a revival of Funny Girl in Paris. In this YouTube benefit concert, she delves into her deep reserves of vocal impersonations to raise money for TDF's Lifeline Campaign, with guest help from her erstwhile Forbidden Broadway costar Michael West.
Project Sing Out!: A Benefit for Arts Education
Hailey Kilgore, who made a memorable Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Once on This Island when she was just 18, corrals a terrific lineup of fellow musical-theater lights to raise funds for the Educational Theatrical Foundation, which supports arts education in low-income communities and communities of color. Hosted by Playbill, the event includes performances and appearances by Lea Salonga, LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, Javier Muñoz, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ali Stroker, Saycon Sengbloh, Colman Domingo, Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Robin Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Eden Espinosa, Nikki Renée Daniels, George Salazar and many more.
André De Shields (Classic Conversations)
Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is the sly André De Shields, Broadway's original Wiz, whose master showmanship in Hadestown earned him a Tony Award last year, and whose 50-plus years in the business have given him some valuable perspective on what may lie ahead.
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)
The streaming service Hulu debuts its documentary about Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv hip-hop group whose notable alums include Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and Thomas Kail (who directed FLS’s very enjoyable Broadway run last year). Filmmaker Andrew Fried started documenting FLS performances back in 2004 so there should be a wealth of nostalgic material to draw on. Hulu costs as little as $6 a month; if you don’t subscribe already, the first month is free.
Isolating Together: Online International Toy Theater Festival #6
Miniaturist maestros convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry curated by Trudi Cohen. Individual artists and groups from across the country have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. This sixth edition follows closely on the heels of the fifth. Any money raised will go to the Black Puppeteer Empowerment Grant and Creative Research Residency.
Richard II (Shakespeare on the Radio)
The Public Theater's free annual Shakespeare in the Park, held at the beautiful open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is one of New York City's most cherished cultural traditions. While this year’s edition had to be canceled, the Public is teaming up with WNYC to keep the experience alive in a new way: with a radio-play production of what was to have been the 2020 festival’s first offering, Richard II. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. André Holland plays the title role in this audio production, directed by Saheem Ali; the large and excellent supporting cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Douglas Thompson and Miriam A. Hymna; Lupita Nyong’o provides narration and historical context. The play was spread out over four successive nights, and the entire four-part series is now available as podcast. (The script is here if you want to follow along.)
The 2020 Obie Awards
The hilarious Cole Escola hosts the 65th annual edition of the Obies in this celebration of Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway achievements in the 2019–2020 theater season. Along with this year’s awards, the pre-recorded virtual ceremony includes performances by songwriters Michael R. Jackson and Shaina Taub, Fela!’s Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah, and members of three casts—the original and two revivals—of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along.
Nrityagram Dance Company: Samhāra Revisited (MetLiveArts)
The Indian classical dance company Nrityagram presents Samhāra Revisited, a collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Chitrasena Dance Company. Choreographed by Surupa Sen and set to original music by Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi, the show was staged site-specifically at the Temple of Dendur in 2018; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Billy and Billie
St. Louis Actors’ Studio shares Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell.
The Jewbadours: The Last Schmaltz (Joe’s Pub)
Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of hits from its archives. This offering is a Hanukkah-themed 2019 set by Ari Hest and Julian Velard, in which the Jewish duo—Jewo?—refracts the story of the Maccabees through a prism of pop tunes from the ’70s and ’80s.
Kritzerland Influencers
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jason Graae, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko. Proceeds benefit NoHo theaters in financial jeopardy.
Natalie Weiss (Joe’s Pub)
This 2019 Joe's Pub concert features riff analyst, YouTube video star, Wicked understudy witch and American Idol semifinalist Natalie Weiss. The stream is free but donations are welcome via Venmo (@thenatalieweiss).
Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge: Tribute to Aretha Franklin (Joe's Pub)
In this 2019 Joe's Pub set, the stalwart and justly celebrated covers act Loser’s Lounge, which has been haunting New York City for more than 25 years, tries its collective hand at the oeuvre of Aretha Franklin. More than 20 vocalists join in to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the late Queen of Soul.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
La MaMa Moves!
La MaMa's annual festival La MaMa Moves! runs riot with dance every summer, and for the time being it is moving online. La MaMa den mother Nicky Paraiso curates and hosts this collection of works-in-progress, longer versions of which are planned for later in the summer. Four shows are on the lineup: Body Concert, a stripped-limb solo work by the extraordinary avant-puppeteer Kevin Augustine (The God Projekt); Norwegian choreographer Kari Hoass’s Be Like Water—the distant episodes, described as “a series of digital dance haikus”; Anabella Lenzu’s solo dance-theater piece The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar; and Tamar Rogoff’s A Plague on All Our Houses, a look at four dancers in their homes that was created in response to the quarantine.
Homebound (Round House Theatre)
For ten weeks starting at the end of April, Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre challenged a different local playwright to write an episode of the company’s web serial, Homebound, whose plot continues from each installment to the next. Ryan Rilette and Nicole A. Watson are the directors; the playwrights run from Alexandra Petri to Caleen Sinnette Jennings. You can catch the entire series, which stars Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace, on YouTube now.
Michael Feinstein: It’s Delovely—The Music of Cole Porter (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes Cole Porter, the worldly wit and musical magpie behind such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate and such songs as "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine" and "Just One of Those Things." Along for the ride this time are vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.
Stonewall Sensation Reunion Live!
For a decade or so, surprisingly talented wanna-be stars competed in Stonewall Sensation, an American Idol–style weekly contest at the West Village’s legendary Stonewall Inn. Now the gang gets back together for a marathon reunion concert that doubles as a fundraiser for Stonewall staff members. Participants include the show’s hosts—the irrepressible Brandon Cutrell and drag star Ariel Sinclair—pianists Brandon James Gwinn, Stonewall stalwart Melissa Driscol, multiple former contestants, and regular judges including singer Erik Sisco, nightlife veteran Susan Campanero and Time Out's own Adam Feldman.
Justin Sayre Makes the Case for America (Joe’s Pub)
An avatar of retroqueer cultivation, the sharp-tongued Justin Sayre delighted New Yorkers for years as host of the Meeting*, a variety series that combined hilarious rants with musical numbers and sometimes passionate advocacy. In this 2018 Joe's Pub show, the writer-performer sees red, white and blue in a show that tries to save America from itself.
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 6
Scott Siegel hosts a lineup of singers that includes Debbie Gravitte, Christine Andreas, Danny Gardner, Allison Semmes, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Jeanine Bruen, Sophie Rapeijko and Gigi Encarnacion.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.